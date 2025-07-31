Surprise! This 65-inch Sony LED TV just hit its lowest price ever on Amazon

TVs are getting cheaper and cheaper these days, but you rarely see Sony models dip under $1,000, especially one as good and feature-rich as this.

Right now, you can get the 65-inch Sony Bravia XR X90L LED TV for $898 on Amazon. That's a huge slashing on one of our favorite TVs from 2024, and the lowest price yet for the X90L to date.

Lowest price! Sony 65" Bravia XR X90L 4K TV: was $1,199 now $898 at Amazon In our Sony Bravia X90L review, we hailed its HDR performance, anti-glare properties, and black levels, making it the ideal choice for movie lovers. The Sony X90L also uses full array local dimming to give you clear and concise contrast. And there are also PS5 exclusive features like Auto Genre Picture Mode and Auto HDR Tone Mapping, which means you can expect to get the best performance from your gaming console.

The Sony X90L LED TV is a serious entertainment display. Sony knows its HDR and color specs, which are built off the back of its reference monitors, and the X90L shines with incredible contrast and black levels.

I tested the Sony X90L TV last year and was blown away by its picture performance. What stood out for me was its HDR prowess in content like the "The Batman" and "3 Body Problem." Even its motion processing had a pep in its step that I truly enjoyed.

Even though its an LED display, the X90L still handled glare quite well. I never had an issue watching darker shows or movies even in the middle of the day, which was a pleasant surprise.

Of course, it's a Sony TV after all, so you can also expect to have some PS5-exclusive features in the mix. While I personally wasn't a huge fan of its high input latency, the X90L still does well in delivering best-in-class gaming performance for a display at this price.

The X90L was one of my favorite TVs to test last year. And this is a killer deal if you want a premium set for less right now.