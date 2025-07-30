Act fast! This 57-inch Samsung gaming monitor is now $800 off at Amazon

As a gaming monitor reviewer, I've tested a bunch of devices, and the 57-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is definitely one of the biggest. This enormous monitor isn't just great for gaming; it's also a beast for getting work done. It typically has a price tag to match its size, but it’s currently on sale for a steep discount.

Right now, you can snag the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 on Amazon for $1,499. While that's still a chunk of change, it's a huge $800 saving from its original price of $2,299. The Odyssey Neo G9 might be a bit too big for some setups, but if you've got the space, it's totally worth it, especially at this discounted price.

Samsung 57" Odyssey Neo G9: was $2,299 now $1,499 at Amazon The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is an enormous 57-inch monitor that's perfect for gaming and productivity. It boasts a fast 240Hz refresh rate, low 1ms response time, and a sharp 7,680 x 2,160 resolution. In our Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 review, we called it an awesome monitor that's just as good for immersive gaming as it can be for productivity. If you have the space for it, this is one of the best monitors you can buy.

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is one of the best gaming monitors out there thanks to its immersive 1000R curved display, which works well with some of the best PC games. Its 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time also ensure everything runs smoothly with no perceptible input lag. Despite having AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, which works nicely with AMD GPU setups, folks with Nvidia cards will still get a buttery-smooth experience.

When I reviewed it, I was blown away by the Odyssey Neo G9's 57-inch curved display. The images are bright, vibrant, and incredibly sharp at 7,680 x 2,160 resolution. While the contrasts aren't quite as deep as an OLED, its mini-LED display is still pretty darn impressive.

This gigantic screen is also fantastic for getting work done, especially if you're like me and need a ton of windows open at once. I actually found it way more efficient than my dual-screen setup at home. This monitor showcases how much an ultrawide monitor can boost your productivity.

I initially thought a 57-inch curved monitor was overkill, but trying it out completely changed my mind. It's now one of the best monitors I've ever tested, and one I can now comfortably recommend to more readers thanks to this reduced price. However, we don’t know when this deal will end, so if you’re in the market for a gargantuan monitor like this, it’d be wise to buy this before it returns to its normal price.

