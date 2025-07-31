Amazon has some of the best Skechers deals of the summer live from $22 — 15 deals I’d add to my cart now on sneakers and sandals

Amazon is my favorite place to go for Skechers discounts. Some of the most popular styles are seeing impressive price cuts right now, so don’t miss your chance to scoop up some summer savings!

Right now Amazon has Skechers deals from $22. For example, you can grab the Skechers On-The-go 600-Brilliancy Sport Sandal on sale from $34 at Amazon. These sandals have Goga Max insoles to keep you light on your feet, even when you’re walking around enjoying the sun all day.

Or, you can grab the stylish Skechers D'Lites Fresh Start Memory Foam Lace-up Sneaker on sale from $42 at Amazon.

Note: prices vary based on your choices of size and color. To find the best deals, check out any different color options available in your size! For more savings, see our Amazon promo codes and the dorm furniture deals I’d shop from $9.

Best Skechers deals

Skechers Cleo Honeycomb (Women's): was $50 now $22 at Amazon Looking for your next favorite work shoe? The Skechers Cleo ballet flat is both comfortable and cute, with an air-cooled memory foam cushioned comfort insole and soft, stretchable Skech Knit woven fabric upper. Several reviewers say these are perfect for wider feet as well.

Skechers Haney Oxford (Men's): was $55 now $22 at Amazon Now on sale starting from just $22, these Skechers Haney Oxford shoes are a steal. These come in three attractive brown shades and have a lace-up synthetic leather upper. They're also much more comfortable than your average pair of oxfords, thanks to their Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam insole.

Skechers Summers Wedge Sandal (Women's): was $51 now $26 at Amazon Some wedge sandals can be uncomfortable, but that's not the case with these Skechers. They're lightweight and have a plush Luxe Foam cushioned comfort footbed underfoot! The detailed straps also add a touch of style.

Skechers Kornell-Jude Sneaker (Men's): was $43 now $30 at Amazon With prices starting from just $30, how could you say no to these Skechers? They have a plain upper with color options in taupe, black or chocolate, as well as Air-Cooled Memory Foam insoles and a relaxed fit.

Skechers Melson-Coronado Sneaker (Men's): was $36 now $32 at Amazon These Skechers have a cool, beachy look that'll blend right in with your summer outfits. There's even a color option that looks just like a pair of denim jeans! Plus, no need to tie your laces, as these slip on in a flash.

Skechers Go-Walk 5 (Women's): was $60 now $34 at Amazon If you prefer the classic slip-on look, the Go-Walk 5 Skechers have a soft, breathable, knitted upper that is comfortable across the top of your foot, whether you're wearing socks or not. They are machine washable, comfortable underfoot, and by design, extremely easy to slip on and off. They're on sale now in several different colorways, so grab them while you can!

Skechers On the GO 600 - Brilliancy (Women's): was $65 now $34 at Amazon These Skechers sandals are the perfect summer shoe. They have Skechers' iconic comfortable midsole, paired with breathable, adjustable straps for a supportive fit, wherever you're walking this summer. They are vegan, and machine washable, with one customer writing, "Most comfortable sandals that I have ever bought. Bought one pair a year ago and had to buy another one this year cause they were that good."

Skechers Arya-Clear Skies Loafer (Women's): was $59 now $38 at Amazon These Skechers loafers are both smart and comfortable. They blend in well everywhere, from the office to the beach! With air-cooled memory foam underfoot and a stretch knit upper, your feet will be supported, and there's no chance of blisters.

Skechers Max Cushioning Elite 2.0 (Women's): was $111 now $52 at Amazon Did you know Skechers also makes running shoes? If you're obsessed with the soft cushioned comfort of Skechers, but want to run in them too, give these a try. This Tom's Guide staffer recently tested them and wrote, "I didn’t know that I was missing a whole other level of comfort until I tested the Skechers Max Cushioning Elite 2.0. They are so comfortable to wear even just for walking around, but when I took them on a run for the first time I set a new PR for my 3-mile run."