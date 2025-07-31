Amazon has some of the best Skechers deals of the summer live from $22 — 15 deals I’d add to my cart now on sneakers and sandals
Don’t wait any longer to get these summer Skechers deals
Amazon is my favorite place to go for Skechers discounts. Some of the most popular styles are seeing impressive price cuts right now, so don’t miss your chance to scoop up some summer savings!
Right now Amazon has Skechers deals from $22. For example, you can grab the Skechers On-The-go 600-Brilliancy Sport Sandal on sale from $34 at Amazon. These sandals have Goga Max insoles to keep you light on your feet, even when you’re walking around enjoying the sun all day.
Or, you can grab the stylish Skechers D'Lites Fresh Start Memory Foam Lace-up Sneaker on sale from $42 at Amazon.
Note: prices vary based on your choices of size and color. To find the best deals, check out any different color options available in your size! For more savings, see our Amazon promo codes and the dorm furniture deals I’d shop from $9.
Quick Links
- Shop all Skechers deals at Amazon
- Cleo Honeycomb (Women's): was $50 now from $22
- Haney Oxford (Men's): was $55 now from $22
- Summers Wedge Sandal (Women's): was $51 now from $26
- Silva-Falco Thong Sandal (Men's): was $35 now from $27
- Kornell-Jude Sneaker (Men's): was $43 now from $30
- Melson-Coronado Sneaker (Men's): was $36 now from $32
- On the GO 600 - Brilliancy (Women's): was $65 now from $34
- Go-Walk 5 (Women's): was $60 now from $34
- D'lites Fresh Start Memory Foam Lace-up Sneaker (Women's): was $74 now from $42
- Hotshot-relegate Hands Free Slip-ins Sneaker (Men's): was $68 now from $56
- Athletic Carbix Industrial Slip-Ins (Women's): was $125 now from $109
Best Skechers deals
Looking for your next favorite work shoe? The Skechers Cleo ballet flat is both comfortable and cute, with an air-cooled memory foam cushioned comfort insole and soft, stretchable Skech Knit woven fabric upper. Several reviewers say these are perfect for wider feet as well.
Now on sale starting from just $22, these Skechers Haney Oxford shoes are a steal. These come in three attractive brown shades and have a lace-up synthetic leather upper. They're also much more comfortable than your average pair of oxfords, thanks to their Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam insole.
Some wedge sandals can be uncomfortable, but that's not the case with these Skechers. They're lightweight and have a plush Luxe Foam cushioned comfort footbed underfoot! The detailed straps also add a touch of style.
Right now, there's a nice discount up for grabs on the Skechers Silva-Falco Thong Sandal. These have a simple but stylish design, with a wave pattern across the sole and a canvas strap.
With prices starting from just $30, how could you say no to these Skechers? They have a plain upper with color options in taupe, black or chocolate, as well as Air-Cooled Memory Foam insoles and a relaxed fit.
These Skechers have a cool, beachy look that'll blend right in with your summer outfits. There's even a color option that looks just like a pair of denim jeans! Plus, no need to tie your laces, as these slip on in a flash.
If you prefer the classic slip-on look, the Go-Walk 5 Skechers have a soft, breathable, knitted upper that is comfortable across the top of your foot, whether you're wearing socks or not. They are machine washable, comfortable underfoot, and by design, extremely easy to slip on and off. They're on sale now in several different colorways, so grab them while you can!
These Skechers sandals are the perfect summer shoe. They have Skechers' iconic comfortable midsole, paired with breathable, adjustable straps for a supportive fit, wherever you're walking this summer. They are vegan, and machine washable, with one customer writing, "Most comfortable sandals that I have ever bought. Bought one pair a year ago and had to buy another one this year cause they were that good."
These Skechers loafers are both smart and comfortable. They blend in well everywhere, from the office to the beach! With air-cooled memory foam underfoot and a stretch knit upper, your feet will be supported, and there's no chance of blisters.
The Skechers D'Lites Fresh Start sneakers are on sale from $42 at Amazon. These lace-up sneakers have air-cooled memory foam and a lightweight shock-absorbing midsole. Be sure to compare the different colors available in your size to find the best deal.
These simple and efforlessly stylish Skechers are a great buy with this discount. They're equipped with a Skechers Memory Foam comfort insole to support and cushion your feet, and come in a range of sweet color options like Light Pink and Lilac.
Did you know Skechers also makes running shoes? If you're obsessed with the soft cushioned comfort of Skechers, but want to run in them too, give these a try. This Tom's Guide staffer recently tested them and wrote, "I didn’t know that I was missing a whole other level of comfort until I tested the Skechers Max Cushioning Elite 2.0. They are so comfortable to wear even just for walking around, but when I took them on a run for the first time I set a new PR for my 3-mile run."
These Skechers Bobs have seen a nice price cut! These have a stretch knitted upper with a bungee lace and are easy to slip straight onto your feet, hands-free. Plus, if they get dirty, you can throw them straight in the washing machine.
The Skechers Hotshot-Relegate have a super clean look with a black and white color scheme, paired with a green logo on the tongue for a pop of color. While they have laces, you can slip these on easily and your foot stays in place thanks to Skechers' Heel Pillow.
This is one of the more expensive Skechers styles you'll find, so it's nice to see it discounted. These have a sporty design with a woven fabric upper and Air-Cooled Memory Foam insole. They're also slip resistant and have a carbon nano composite toe.
