Huge Lowe's sale takes up to 50% off patio furniture and 30% off appliances — 15 deals I’d shop now from $17

Still haven’t gotten your living space in shape? Don’t worry — there’s still time before summer is over. Right now Lowe’s sale section is packed with deals on everything from patio furniture to appliances.

Right now you can get up to 50% off patio furniture at Lowe’s. That means you can shop everything from dining sets to umbrellas to get your outdoor space looking sharp! In addition, Lowe’s is taking up to 30% off appliances and there’s up to 30% off power tools at Lowe’s too.

For more savings, check out the Skechers deals I'd buy from $22 at Amazon.

Patio furniture sales: up to 50% off @ Lowe's

Summer is here, and Lowe's patio furniture sales are taking up to 50% off regular prices to celebrate. From gazebos to full outdoor seating arrangements, Lowe's is discounting all kinds of outdoor furniture for you to get your yard ready for summer.

Power tools: up to 30% off @ Lowe's

Now's a great chance to upgrade your tool collection! Right now you can get up to 30% off lawn mowers, trimmers, leaf blowers and everything in between from brands like Ego and Greenworks.

Lawn and garden sales: deals from $17 @ Lowe's

Lowe's is offering savings on a whole range of lawn and garden items, from all-purpose lawn fertilizer and mulch to sizable water fountains with built-in LED lights. If you spend plenty of time in your garden, you'll find something to spruce it up here.

Outdoor grills: up to 40% off @ Lowe's

There's nothing like buying a brand-new grill for all your upcoming outdoor festivities. And if you're ready to get grilling, Lowe's has the perfect deals for you, with up to 40% off a range of outdoor grills.

Appliance sale: up to 30% off @ Lowe's

Lowe's is slashing the prices of select small and large appliances. The sale includes refrigerators, washers, ranges, microwaves and more from brands like Whirlpool, Samsung and LG. Plus, select discount items are including an additional 10% off in cart.

Xizzi Sunrise Rattan Outdoor Sectional: was $1,139 now $699 at Lowe's This sectional from Xizzi has seen an impressive discount of over $400 off. You can take your pick of four couch cushion colors to match the rest of your decor, and truly relax thanks to this couch's sturdy, weather resistant frame.

Arlo Essential Indoor Security Camera 2nd Gen: was $79 now $29 at Lowe's Arlo's second generation wired indoor security camera offers two-way audio and 2K video quality. Real-time notifications are sent when the camera senses motion, and live video streaming can be viewed within the Arlo app. Remote siren activation, night vision and a 130-degree field of view are also controlled within the app, and the camera can be paired with smart home assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant as well as IFTTT automations.

Worx Landroid Robotic Lawn Mower: was $1,499 now $799 at Lowe's If you have a large lawn, the Worx Landroid L robotic lawn mower is for you. It's designed to cut up to a 1/2 acre and uses special technology to let it navigate through narrow paths. It sports a brushless motor, which Worx claims will allow it to run 50% longer than mowers with brushed motors. It also has a floating blade disc that raises automatically so that it won’t get trapped or stuck when it encounters bumpy parts of your lawn.

Appliance deals