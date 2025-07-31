Don't miss this epic Chromebook sale at Best Buy — here's 5 deals I'd buy from $219
Save up to $750 on these top-rated machines
There are plenty of Chromebooks on the market, but picking the best Chromebook for your needs can be tricky. Some are underpowered, whereas others are overpriced.
Fortunately, back to school sales are underway and Best Buy has Chromebooks on sale from $219. The sale includes some basic machines — that are great for Web-based tasks — as well as deals on more powerful Chromebooks that could even serve as your main laptop. Below I've rounded up my top five deals. (For more discounts, check out our guide to the best back to school laptop sales).
Quick Links
- shop all Chromebook deals at Best Buy from $219
- Lenovo IdeaPad 3i: was $249 now $219
- Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11: was $399 now $279
- Acer Chromebook Plus 516: was $479 now $379
- Asus CX34 Plus: was $599 now $479
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus: was $749 now $599
Best Chromebook deals
This Lenovo IdeaPad 3i is a cheap, durable Chromebook that's good enough for browsing the web or doing light schoolwork. The 15.6-inch 1080p screen gives you plenty of room to stream videos, and the 4GB of RAM and Intel Celeron CPU are good enough for basic work. The only big limitation is the 64GB of storage space, but Chromebooks rely on Internet access and cloud apps for most things anyway. If you need more power, I recommend this configuration for $319 ($130 off) which packs 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD.
The Lenovo Chromebook Duet is one of the best Chromebooks around, and with this price cut, it now presents more value than ever. Expect a sharp 11-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS display, commendable MediaTek Kompanio 838 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Mainly, this excels at all online tasks, and for most, that's exactly why it's a steal at this price.
The Acer Chromebook Plus 516 is an awesome laptop option for casual gamers. It's lightweight, delivers great performance and the battery life is awesome. If you don't mind sticking to cloud gaming services, this is almost unbeatable value. It has a 16-inch 1920 x 1200 16:10 display, Core i3-1315U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD.
Armed with an Intel Core i5-1335U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage, Asus has given this Chromebook enough horsepower for any ChromeOS workload. This is one of the cheapest ways to get all the Chromebook Plus AI features, alongside impressive game streaming features to boot.
The Galaxy Chromebook Plus is proof that Chromebooks can be used as mainstream machines. In addition to its 15.6-inch 1080p AMOLED display, this laptop also packs a Core 3 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. At 2.5 lbs., you can also take it just about anywhere.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.