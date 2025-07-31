Don't miss this epic Chromebook sale at Best Buy — here's 5 deals I'd buy from $219

There are plenty of Chromebooks on the market, but picking the best Chromebook for your needs can be tricky. Some are underpowered, whereas others are overpriced.

Fortunately, back to school sales are underway and Best Buy has Chromebooks on sale from $219. The sale includes some basic machines — that are great for Web-based tasks — as well as deals on more powerful Chromebooks that could even serve as your main laptop. Below I've rounded up my top five deals. (For more discounts, check out our guide to the best back to school laptop sales).

Best Chromebook deals

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Chromebook: was $249 now $219 at Best Buy This Lenovo IdeaPad 3i is a cheap, durable Chromebook that's good enough for browsing the web or doing light schoolwork. The 15.6-inch 1080p screen gives you plenty of room to stream videos, and the 4GB of RAM and Intel Celeron CPU are good enough for basic work. The only big limitation is the 64GB of storage space, but Chromebooks rely on Internet access and cloud apps for most things anyway. If you need more power, I recommend this configuration for $319 ($130 off) which packs 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11: was $399 now $279 at Best Buy The Lenovo Chromebook Duet is one of the best Chromebooks around, and with this price cut, it now presents more value than ever. Expect a sharp 11-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS display, commendable MediaTek Kompanio 838 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Mainly, this excels at all online tasks, and for most, that's exactly why it's a steal at this price.

Acer Chromebook Plus 516: was $479 now $379 at Best Buy The Acer Chromebook Plus 516 is an awesome laptop option for casual gamers. It's lightweight, delivers great performance and the battery life is awesome. If you don't mind sticking to cloud gaming services, this is almost unbeatable value. It has a 16-inch 1920 x 1200 16:10 display, Core i3-1315U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD.

Asus Chromebook CX34 Plus: was $599 now $479 at Best Buy Armed with an Intel Core i5-1335U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage, Asus has given this Chromebook enough horsepower for any ChromeOS workload. This is one of the cheapest ways to get all the Chromebook Plus AI features, alongside impressive game streaming features to boot.