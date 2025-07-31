Back to school tablet deals — 7 deals I’d shop from $209 on iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab, Microsoft Surface and more
Some of the best tablets we’ve tested are on sale right now!
If a laptop just isn’t your style, you’ll want to shop these deals on some of the best tablets before you head back to school or college. These slates offer a more flexible, portable experience than a laptop — and often at a lower price, too.
For starters, right now you can get our favorite tablet ever, the 11-inch iPad Air M3 (Wi-Fi/256GB) on sale for $499 at Amazon ($100 off.) This device delivers the full package, with a lightweight design, blazing-fast performance, and 10-hour battery life.
Or, you can currently get the Samsung Galaxy S6 Lite (Wi-Fi/64GB) on sale for $209 at Amazon ($120 off.) This one is especially tempting because it comes with an S Pen stylus, making it perfect for note-taking and drawing.
Keep scrolling to see the tablet deals I recommend. Plus, see our Amazon promo codes coverage and check out the Skechers deals I’d shop from $22 at Amazon.
Best tablet deals
Looking for an affordable, lightweight Android tablet that doesn't skimp on screen size? Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 Lite certainly fits the bill. The Tab S6 Lite boasts a crisp 10.4-inch display and comes with an S Pen in the box, making it ideal for those who want to sketch or take notes on the go.
The 2025 iPad features a larger 11-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A16 CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. The base model features 128GB of storage, which doubles the capacity of its predecessor. It's available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB capacities.
This one's for the artists (and doodlers) out there. TCL's NXTPAPER 14 is now $20 off, and it offers a 14.3-inch 2.4K paper-like display that works great when used with the T-Pen stylus (that's sold separately). But it also delivers great image quality for watching shows or scrolling through the web in regular mode. Whether you're a student or artist, this is a great bet.
It's only recently released, but the fantastic Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE is already $50 off! Not a bad price for a mid-range tablet that comes with an S Pen stylus, a splendid (and larger) 13.1-inch LCD panel and a 15-hour battery life. This is great value for money!
The 2025 iPad Air packs Apple's M3 processor, an 11-inch LED (2360 x 1640) display, 128GB of storage, a 12MP rear camera and a new landscape-oriented 12MP front camera. You also get faster Wi-Fi 6E support. In our iPad Air 2025 review, we said it brings impressive performance and power efficiency to a premium, sleek package.
The 11-inch iPad Pro packs Apple's latest M4 processor paired with a stunning 11-inch Tandem OLED (2420 x 1668) display. The new M4 processor features 9 CPU cores and 10 GPU cores. In our iPad Pro 2024 review, we said it could very well be the most stunning tablet ever made.
Our Microsoft Surface Pro Copilot Plus review called this "the best Surface in years." It's powered by a speedy Snapdragon X Elite processor and also packs a gorgeous display, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It's super thin and light and also has great battery life — our unit lasted over 12 hours in our battery life tests.
