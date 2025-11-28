<p id="bfe8928f-395d-4129-a4e7-fb2ab72f689a"><strong>Good (late) morning shoppers!</strong></p><p class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">The big day itself is here: Black Friday. And that means insane price drops and huge discounts on big mattress brands like Saatva, Nectar, Helix and more...</p><p class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">I'm <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.tomsguide.com/author/lauren-jeffries">Lauren Jeffries</a>, the Sleep Features Editor for Tom's Guide, and I'm bringing you the latest luxury mattress deals in the Black Friday sales and their budget alternatives so there's something for everyone.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="d1c8ead2-2226-43cc-8ed3-f40661558d15"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:5913px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="J8jQxEgYf83b8ZYTVo57BP" name="Birch_Elite_023.JPG" alt="Tom's Guide Sleep Features Editor lying on her back like a starfish on the Birch Elite mattress that's discounted in the Black Friday mattress sales" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/J8jQxEgYf83b8ZYTVo57BP.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="5913" height="3326" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="caption-text">Yep, that's me enjoying my job... </span><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Future)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="7751433e-93f8-4d05-89ff-c7e67d46d78b">I look after our guide to the best luxury mattresses of the year, which means I get to sleep on some pretty impressive beds (I know, it's a dream job &mdash; literally).</p><p>But luxury doesn't always mean spending a fortune. Which is why I'm determined to find the ultimate budget alternatives in this year's Black Friday deals.</p><p>Don't go anywhere, I'll be back with our number 1 luxury mattress deal of the year in no time...</p>