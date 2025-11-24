<a id="elk-6caa2e27-3061-4d6a-b0dc-cde01e2f85a7"></a><h2 id="let-s-start-strong-with-the-m4-macbook-air">Let's start strong with the M4 MacBook Air</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="b0308bb8-f28b-4a1b-b098-5d936c98477e"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:2000px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="fjBYADrGbbZSftvZ27GK58" name="MacBook Air M4 BF" alt="MacBook Air M4 Black Friday deal" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/fjBYADrGbbZSftvZ27GK58.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="2000" height="1125" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Future)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="d196a7b5-6c08-42ad-a544-a04da1f24a00">Welcome to the laptop deals live blog! I'm Jason, and I'll be your personal guide over the course of this week to make sure you get the best bang for your buck.</p><p>And we start strong with the M4 MacBook Air, which is so cheap now, we're officially past the whole "buy an older Apple system" advice. You can just go ahead and buy the latest one in the safe knowledge that you're getting a stellar system that'll last you a long time.</p><p>It quickly made it onto our list of best laptops due to its amazing M4 performance, along with its sleek, slim design, fantastic battery life and fantastic 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div><p>You can get the M4 Air for its lowest prices in the US and UK!</p><ul id="20d95b96-8180-4211-8fd3-08fa87d28fda"><li><strong>Apple 13" MacBook Air (M4/256GB): </strong><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Apple-2025-MacBook-13-inch-Laptop/dp/B0DZD9S5GC" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"><strong>was $999 now $749 @ Amazon</strong></a><strong></strong></li><li><strong>Apple 15" MacBook Air (M4/256GB): </strong><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DZDBWM5B" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"><strong>was $1,199 now $949 @ Amazon</strong></a></li><li><strong>Apple 13" MacBook Air (M4/256GB): </strong><a href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/Apple-2025-MacBook-13-inch-Laptop/dp/B0DZD958Z8" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"><strong>was &pound;999 now &pound;849 @ Amazon</strong></a></li><li><strong>Apple 15" MacBook Air (M4/256GB): </strong><a href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0DZDBFB54" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"><strong>was &pound;1,199 now &pound;1,025 @ Amazon</strong></a></li></ul>