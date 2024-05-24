Memorial Day weekend is here — I'm a deals editor and these are the 57 sales I recommend

Memorial Day weekend is here. From now through the end of May 27 retailers will bombard you with discounts on everything from barbecue grills to running shoes. A lot of this weekend's sales will be repurposed discounts we've seen earlier in the year, but a good number of deals will be all-time price lows that we may not see again till the end of the summer.

That makes now an excellent time to buy that new OLED TV, upgrade your mattress, or splurge on that new gaming PC you've been wanting to buy. I've been covering Memorial Day sales for over 17 years and below I'm rounding up the very best deals you can shop this weekend. Along with the Tom's Guide team, I'm highlighting the best deals on items we've reviewed, personally own, or recommend. I'm also price checking all deals against competing retailers to ensure we list the lowest prices available and we'll call them out when they've been cheaper before.

Editor's Choice Memorial Day sales

Best value

Lululemon "We Made Too Much": top picks from 9 @ Lululemon

Just in time for Memorial Day, Lululemon has restocked its "We Made Too Much" section with running shorts, leggings, tank tops, and more. Sizing and color options are sometimes limited, but we don’t often see the Align leggings that made Lululemon famous for less than $40 (unless it’s Black Friday), which is why this restock is worth a shout.

DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: was $839 now $419 @ DreamCloud

50% off! The 14-inch DreamCloud mattress is one of the tallest beds we've reviewed and our favorite hybrid mattress. It features five layers that offer firm, responsive support as well as soft cushioning. In our DreamCloud mattress review, we said it's a great bed for just about anyone, but it especially shines for those suffering from hip or lower back pain. As part of its flash sale — you can get the DreamCloud Hybrid mattress twin for $419 (was $839) or the queen for $665 (was $1,332). The mattress comes with free shipping, free returns, and a 365-night home trial.

iBUYPOWER RDY Y60 004: was $2,449 now $1,849 @ iBUYPOWER

$600 off! The RDY Y60 is a beast of a gaming PC. This config features a Core i9-14900KF CPU, 32GB of RAM, 2TB SSD, RTX 4070 GPU, and Windows Home 11. In our iBUYPOWER Y60 review, we said this rig is a great gaming PC if you want an eye-catching system that plays games well while showcasing what's inside to full effect. Note: Use coupon code "TOM5" at checkout to get this price.

Copilot+ PC preorders: free 50" TV w/ purchase @ Best Buy

Members only! Microsoft just announced its new line of Copilot+ PCs, which are designed with several AI-centric features. Purchase a Samsung device and you'll get a free 50-inch Samsung 4K TV (DU7200) valued at $379. Alternatively, purchase any Copilot+ PC and you'll get a free 50-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV valued at $299. This offer is for My Best Buy Plus ($49/year) or My Best Buy Total ($179/year) members only. You can sign up for membership at Best Buy.

Nike sale: up to 40% off + extra 25% off @ Nike

Nike's massive summer sale is now live. The retailer is taking up to 40% off select apparel/shoes and taking an extra 25% off select items via coupon code "SUMMER25". Combined, that's the biggest sale we've seen from Nike all year. The sale include the excellent Nike Pegasus 40 on sale for $77 (pictured), which we called a reliable workhorse of a shoe for beginners and marathon runners alike.

Video game sale: $25 off $250 @ Amazon

Amazon is taking $25 off eligible video game purchases of $250 or more. The sale makes sense if you're going to buy a console or multiple games. For instance, you can get the Switch OLED on sale for $324 after discount ($25 off). Just add $250 or more to your cart and Amazon will automatically deduct $25 at checkout.

TVs

TV sale: deals from $69 @ Best Buy

Memorial Day is an excellent time to shop for a new TV and Best Buy has one of the lowest starting prices with smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. By comparison, Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $69.

Price check: from $69 @ Amazon | from $74 @ Walmart

Hisense 50" U6HF 4K TV: was $499 now $299 @ Amazon

Free $200 gift card! The Hisense U6H is an affordable Fire TV that offers top level performance. In our Hisense U6H review, we called it a stellar value and a budget TV that exceeds expectations. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10 Plus support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, full array local dimming, and built-in Google Assistant support/Alexa compatibility. Through June 16, you'll also get a free $200 NBA Store gift card with your TV.

Onn 75" 4K Roku TV: was $498 now $448 @ Walmart

The Onn 75-inch 4K Roku TV merits a mention in our TV deals guide because it's one of the cheapest big-screen TVs you can buy. It features HDR10 support, Dolby Audio, Apple AirPlay/HomeKit/Hey Google compatibility, and a voice remote. Plus, it uses Roku's excellent software to bring you hundreds of streaming apps like Hulu, Netflix, Apple TV, and more.

Roku TV 75" Plus Series 4K QLED TV: was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy

The Roku Plus Series is an outstanding value. In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said it offers a great smart interface, HDR color, and excellent sound at an affordable price. This 75-inch model is the biggest TV in Roku's new lineup. It features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports. Gamers take note that while it's reliable for casual play, you only get a 60Hz screen and no HDMI 2.1 support.

Price check: $799 @ Amazon

Samsung 55" The Frame 4K QLED TV: was $1,299 now $897 @ Walmart

What if your TV could hide the fact it was a TV? The Frame by Samsung does just that, disguising itself as a piece of art whenever it's not in use. That's on top of a 4K QLED display, HDR10+, Dolby Atmos support, and all the smart features afforded by Samsung's Tizen OS.This is the cheapest price we've seen for the 55-inch model.

Price check: $899 @ Best Buy | $897 @ Amazon

Hisense 100" U76N ULED 4K TV: was $4,999 now $2,299 @ Best Buy

At a whopping 100 inches, the Hisense U76N ULED is a monster to behold. It leverages some exciting new specs, most tantalizing of all being gaming-centric proponents like a 144Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision Gaming support for cinematic experiences at over 60fps. Several other enhancements, like WiFi 6e, Google TV OS, and IMAX Enhanced, make it the perfect entertainment solution and an utter steal.

Mattresses

Nectar: was $699 now $349 @ Nectar

40% off! Our favorite value mattress is now 40% off in Nectar's Memorial Day sale. In our Nectar mattress review, we called the Editor's Choice mattress a tremendous value for the money. We found it's very comfortable (thanks to its five layers of memory foam) and it offers excellent pressure relief around your shoulders, hips, and back. Bonus points for offering an impressive 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. Currently, you can get the twin mattress for $349 (was $599) or the queen for $649 (was $1,099).

Helix Midnight Mattress: was $936 now $702 @ Helix

Memorial Day has arrived early at Helix. The brand is taking 25% off sitewide and 30% off luxe and elite via coupon "MEMDAY30". Even better, all deals come with two free pillows. After discount, you can get the Midnight (twin) for $702 (was $936) or the queen for $999 (was $1,332). In our Helix Midnight Mattress review, we said the hybrid mattress delivers the comfort and support you'd expect of a pricier model. It's also an excellent choice for side sleepers, with memory foam that relieves pressure by cradling pressure points along your body. Meanwhile, the mattress' coils offer a little bounce, limit motion transfer, and boost airflow to keep you cool as you sleep.

Casper One Mattress: was $875 now $610 @ Casper

The Casper One is the most affordable option in the reinvented Casper mattress range. It replaces the Casper Original, offering similar levels of contouring to gently hug your curves without sucking you down into the mattress. We're in the middle of testing the Casper One, but from what we've seen so far this is a great mattress in a box for people wanting a breathable, all-foam bed with a medium-firm feel and good pressure relief. Casper's new 30% off sale beats the discounts we saw during Black Friday, so we doubt this will be increased for Memorial Day. In other words, there's no need to wait on this one. After discount, you can get a twin for $610 (was $875) or a queen for $870 (was $1,245). It comes with a 100-night trial, 10-year limited warranty, and free shipping.

The WinkBed Mattress: was $1,149 now $849 @ WinkBeds

The original WinkBed mattress has an excellent $300 discount on all sizes right now, which takes the cost of a queen to just $1,499. It's a good option for anyone suffering from back pain, thanks to its enhanced support. You can also choose your preferred level of firmness. In our WinkBed mattress review we said it's a well-made, competitively priced luxury hybrid offering a nice balance of sturdy, zoned support and comfortable cushioning. After discount, the twin costs $849 (was $1,149), whereas the queen costs $1,499 (was $1,799).

Saatva Classic: was $1,395 now $995 @ Saatva

The Saatva Classic is this year's best hybrid mattress. The Classic comes in two heights and three firmness levels, and testers for our year-long Saatva Classic mattress review found it breathable and packed with comfy back support too. You'll get a year's trial, lifetime warranty, and free old bed removal with the Classic. An excellent mattress on sale for the cheapest price we've seen since Presidents' Day. After discount, the twin is on sale for $995 (was $1,395), whereas the queen costs $1,695 (was $2,095).

PlushBeds Botanical Bliss: was $2,499 now $1,199 @ PlushBeds

The handcrafted Botanical Bliss comes in three heights and two firmness levels: medium (great for lighter bodies, side sleepers and combi sleepers) or medium firm (good for back and stomach sleepers, heavier bodies, and those with back pain). It's made with a mix of organic wool, cotton and latex, making it a great choice for hot sleepers. It's recommended by chiropractors too, so it’s ideal for people with back pain. We named it the best organic mattress for pressure relief. After discount, you can get the twin for $1,199 (was $2,499) or the queen for $1,699 (was $2,949).

PCs & Laptops

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge: up to $535 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Free Samsung 50" 4K TV! The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge is part of the new line of Copilot+ PCs, which are designed with several AI-centric features. Preorder your Galaxy Book 4 Edge at Samsung and you'll get a free 50-inch Samsung 4K TV (DU7200) valued at $379. Even better, if you have a device to trade-in you'll get up to $535 off your preorder. It features a 14-inch 2880 x 1800 AMOLED screen, Snapdragon X Elite CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD.

Acer Chromebook 516 GE: was $649 now $449 @ Best Buy

The Acer Chromebook 516 GE is an awesome laptop option for casual gamers. It's lightweight, delivers great performance and the battery life is awesome. If you don't mind sticking to cloud gaming services, this is almost unbeatable value.

Asus Vivobook 16" Laptop: was $749 now $449 @ Best Buy

This Asus Vivobook laptop is powerful, with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS processor and 12GB of RAM. It also comes with a hefty 16-inch display with a 1920 x 1200 resolution. To top it all off, there's a 512GB SSD to store all of your files. Even with the the large screen, it's still not too massive at 4.14 pounds and 0.78 inches thick.

Dell XPS 13 (2022): was $799 now $599 @ Dell

The XPS 13 is one of our favorite overall laptops. Although we dislike that the 2022 model only has a pair of Thunderbolt 4/USB-C ports, it's still a capable machine for most users. In our XPS 13 (2022) review, we called it a good laptop for everyday computing and streaming content. This config packs a 13.4-inch 1920 x 1200 60Hz display, Core i5-1230U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4: was $899 now $649 @ Samsung

The Galaxy Book 4 is a solid MacBook alternative. It packs a 15.6-inch 1080p display, Core i7 150U CPU, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. It also offers up to 15 hours of battery life. Note: If you have a device to trade in, you can knock up to $508 off the price of this laptop.

Acer Nitro 5 w/ RTX 4050: was $999 now $899 @ Walmart

The Acer Nitro 5 is a solid machine for casual PC gamers on a budget. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz LCD, Core i7-12650H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and RTX 4050 GPU. It's on sale for $899, which is the same epic price low we saw back in December. Note that Best Buy has an Acer Nitro 5 on sale for $649, but that models features a smaller 512GB SSD and an older RTX 3050 Ti GPU.

Price check: $949 @ Best Buy

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1: was $1,449 now $1,049 @ HP

There's a lot to like about HP's 2-in-1 Spectre. It packs Intel's latest Core Ultra chip, whose NPU is primed to deliver a range of useful AI experiences. You also get a vivid OLED display and Poly-tuned audio in a lightweight design. The full spec list incudes a 14-inch 2880 x 1800 OLED touch display, Core Ultra 5 125H CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. In our HP Spectre x360 14 hands-on, we said this is an AI laptop we'd actually buy.

XPS 14: was $2,199 now $1,699 @ Dell

The new XPS 14 features an LED-lit capacitive key function row and invisible touchpad. Bold design choices, but they generally work well. What matters most is what's under the hood. This configuration packs a 14.5-inch 1920 x 1200 display, Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050. In our XPS 14 review, we said it's a great Windows laptop for everyday work and even modern gaming.

Alienware Aurora R16: was $2,049 now $1,699 @ Dell

One of the best gaming PCs we've reviewed just got a massive discount during Dell's Flash Sale. The new Alienware Aurora R16 packs a Core i9-13900F CPU, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. In our Alienware Aurora R16 review, we said the Editor's Choice rig is a gaming powerhouse with powerful components and enhanced cooling technology.

Appliances

Braun KF6050WH BrewSense Drip Coffee Maker: was $129 now $79 @ Amazon

The Braun BrewSense KF6050WH is our favorite coffee maker currently on the market. It does exactly what you need it to do: makes delicious coffee, consistently, every time. It also has a stylish design, and won't take up too much counter space. Check out our Braun BrewSense Drip Coffee Maker review for the full lowdown.

GE Countertop Microwave: was $119 now $94 @ Amazon

The GE (JES1072SHSS) is one of the best microwaves we've reviewed, especially for those low on space. It has a simple, attractive design, and offers programs for things like popcorn, reheating, and defrosting. However, it only has 700 watts of cooking power, meaning cooking times take a bit longer than other microwaves.

Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer: was $169 now $129 @ Amazon

This 6-in-1 basket air fryer from the makers of Instant Pot can also broil, roast, dehydrate, bake and reheat your meals. Its 4-quart basket holds enough to feed a small family, and its small size fits neatly into most countertops.

Appliance sale: deals from $179 @ Best Buy

Up to $500 gift card! Best Buy is taking up to 45% off select small and large appliances. After discount, prices start as low as $179. Plus, select items are eligible to receive up to a $500 Best Buy eGift card for free. The sale includes brands such as Ninja, Instant Pot, Samsung, LG, and more.

Ooni Fyra 12 Pizza Oven: was $349 now $244 @ Amazon

The Ooni Fyra 12 got our U.S. Editor-in-Chief hooked on making pizzas. This a wood-pellet-powered pizza oven that can reach temperatures of 950º F, and fit pies up to 12 inches in diameter. It measures 29 x 28 x 15.5 inches when assembled, and weighs just 22 pounds, which makes it great for taking on camping trips and tailgates.

Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Oven: was $399 now $299 @ Amazon

Lowest Price! Our editor Kate Kozuch tested this outdoor electric oven, and loved it for its versatility and ease of use. Not only can it make great pizzas, but its internal size and temperature controls also make the Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Oven ideal for smoking wings and many things in between. It's at its lowest price right now at Amazon for Cyber Monday.

Samsung Refrigerator: was $999 now $799 @ Samsung

We rank the Samsung RT18M6215SR as one of the best refrigerators on the market, especially when it comes to value. This fridge has an 18 cubic foot capacity, an ice maker and a stainless steel finish. The FlexZone feature means you can convert one area between a fridge and a freezer if you need more space.

Bedding

Parachute bedding sale: from $10 @ Parachute

Parachute is taking 25% off everything sitewide. Plus, you can save 30% on all bundles. After discount, prices start as low as $10. The sale includes towels, pillows, duvets, sheet sets, and more. As part of the sale, you can get the organic cloud cotton duvet for $156 (was $299).

Cozy Earth bedding: deals from $54 @ Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth is taking up to 45% off bedding during its semi-annual sitewide sale. The sale includes discounts on pillows, comforters, bed sheets, shams, blankets, and more. Plus, use coupon "TOMSGUIDE" to take an extra 35% off everything.

Sleep Number Pillows: buy one, get one free @ Sleep Number

Buy one Ultimate Shape pillow at Sleep Number and you'll get another pillow of equal or lesser value for free. The sale includes the PlushComfort (from $49), ComfortFit (from $99), the NaturalFit (from $149), and more. The pillows feature a blend of memory foam pieces and premium down alternative fibers to conform to your head and neck while you sleep.

Breeze Sheet Set in Queen: was $195 now $156 @ Buffy

Sheets, comforters, pillows, you name it, and it's likely 20% off at Buffy right now. That means you can upgrade your entire bedding situation for less with extra-soft, eucalyptus. Be prepared, though, that these are so silky smooth you may not want to leave bed. All 34 (!) colors are on sale, but I'm a sucker for a good stripe.

Tempur-Adapt Topper: was $319 now $191 @ Tempur-Pedic

The Tempur-Adapt is the best mattress topper in the world right now and our top choice for people with joint pain who need deep pressure relief during sleep. It's 40% off in every size, with a twin discounted to $191 (was $319) and a queen

on sale for $251 (was $419). That's a superb price for a 3" thick topper filled with NASA-developed Tempur foam that contours your body and eases pain. You'll get free shipping in two days, plus a 10-year warranty.

Washed Linen Hardcore Sheet Bundle: was $573 now $366 @ Brooklinen

Brooklinen turns 10 this year and to celebrate, the brand is hosting a sitewide sale. While everything is at least 20% off, you can save even more by shopping its "Last Call" section or opting to bundle sheets, duvets, and pillowcases into one doubly discounted order. For instance, you can snag this seasonal stripe in periwinkle (just opt for the solid version for the duvet, as the pattern is now sold out) for nearly $300 less than normal.

Vacuums

Shark Days Sale: vacuum deals from $49 @ Walmart

From cordless mops to voice-controlled robot vacs, Walmart's Shark Days is knocking the price of Shark vacuums to as little as $49. The sale includes corded stick vacs, carpet cleaners, cordless vacs, robot vacs, and air purifiers. It's one of the biggest sales we've ever seen on Shark appliances.

Eufy RoboVac 25C: was $249 now $149 @ Walmart

Save big on the RoboVac 25C robot vacuum right now at Walmart. This robot vacuum offers solid suction power and 100 minutes of battery life. It's also got Alexa and Google Assistant support, which means it can be controlled via voice.

Price check: $249 @ Lowe's | sold out @ Amazon

Dyson V8 Origin Plus: was $419 now $299 @ Walmart

The V8 Origin Plus is lightweight, versatile, and can run for up to 40 minutes straight. It features an advanced HEPA filtration system that captures pet allergens and fine dust, expelling cleaner air while you clean. It's just $50 shy of its all-time price low.

Price check: $378 @ Amazon

LG CordZero Stick Vacuum: was $599 now $450 @ LG

$149 off! The LG A931KWM is a powerful all-in-one stick vacuum with a battery that lets you clean for up to one hour. It has a Dual Floor Max Nozzle with LED light that lets you clean carpets and hard floors alike. Other features include a washable filter and dock that automatically empties the dust bin when you're finished cleaning.

iRobot Roomba i7+: was $799 now $599 @ Amazon

Score a great deal on the Roomba i7+. It can hold up to 60 days worth of dirt and learns from its travels. It offers customized cleaning schedules as well as suggests when a deeper clean may be needed due to high pollen count or shedding season for your pets. In our iRobot Roomba i7+ review, we said the Wi-Fi-connected mapping robot is capable of cleaning specific rooms on demand while avoiding fixed obstacles like pet food bowls.

Price check: $699 @ Walmart

Ecovacs T20 Omni Vacuum: was $1,099 now $699 @ Amazon

The T20 Omni Vacuum is Ecovacs' latest robot vacuum cleaner. It's the first all-in-one vacuum cleaner and mop that uses hot water to sanitize your floors, which means you'll get cleaner, better sanitized floors. The included Omni station empties the robot automatically and holds enough dust for up to 75 days without emptying. Click on the on-page digital coupon to get this price.

iRobot Roomba i6+: was $799 now $699 @ Amazon

The iRobot Roomba i6+ maps out your entire home so that it can clean the living room one day and the kitchen the next. It deposits dirt into its base so that you don't have to empty the Roomba manually and it can work in tandem with the Braava m6 robot mop for a thorough clean.

Apparel

Levi's sale: deals from $8 @ Amazon

It's the unofficial start of summer and Amazon is kicking off its Memorial Day sales by knocking up to 70% off select Levi's apparel for men and women. After discount, deals start as low as $20. The sale includes shorts, jeans, trucker jackets, and more.

Nike Swoosh Sports Bra: was $35 now $18 @ Nike

As we know with Nike, sports bras can reach over $80 for some models. So $18 is a very good price to find during this Nike sale. This bra is non-padded with medium support and stays snug and secure as you lift, jump, or squat.

Public Rec Here To There Shorts: was $68 now $34 @ Public Rec

These shorts have a moderately compressive fit blending nylon and spandex for a soft feel while maintaining high-performance function. They feature a high-rise waist and side zipper pocket. Note: If you're in between sizes, Public Rec recommends sizing down.