Walmart Memorial Day deals — 19 discounts I can't pass up

Memorial Day weekend is officially upon us. While Memorial Day isn't as discussed as some other holidays for shopping, that doesn't stop big retailers like Walmart from offering tremendous deals on all sorts of cool goodies.

Walmart currently has a wide variety of products on sale, from techy gadgets to home goods. If you're feeling like shopping (and who isn't), we've dug through the early Walmart Memorial Day deals to find the best of the best.

If nothing at Walmart tickles your fancy, don't worry — great deals are available at other retailers, such as Best Buy Memorial Day sales and Amazon Memorial Day sales.

Best Walmart deals

USX Full Motion TV Wall Mount for 47-90 inch TVs: was $69 now $42 @ Walmart

If you're looking to mount a large TV on the wall and you want a full range of motion, you need to check out the USX Full Motion TV Wall Mount from Walmart. It's discounted by $30 for a limited time, so it's definitely worth picking up. Even if you have a massive 90-inch TV, this wall mount will accommodate without an issue. All of the hardware you need to mount your TV is included, so you just need the willingness to get it hung up.

Roku Ultra LT Streaming Device: was $79 now $53 @ Walmart

In our Roku Ultra LT review, we shared this streaming device boasts the brand's premium features, but at an affordable price point. And right now, it's even cheaper, marked down to just $49.

Beautypeak Arched Mirror: was $199 now $59 @ Walmart

Get this gold-arched mirror before it's gone. Highly rated, reviewers gush that they were shocked by the quality for the price. The contemporary, rounded style can be leaned against the wall or hung off the floor. The best deal, in our opinion, is on the 64 x 21-inch size, but it is also available in a smaller 59 x 16-inch model (which, although it isn't on sale, will only run you $39).

Sony WF-C500 was $99 now $59 @ Walmart

The WF-C500 are among the best wireless earbuds under $100 we've tested. There's no ANC, but our review said that music sounds punchy, and there's full EQ control via the awesome Sony Connect Headphones app. Battery life runs to 10 hours, with 20 hours from the charging case. This is the lowest on these four-star wireless earbuds and a best-ever deal.

Westintrends Folding Adirondack Chair: was $239 now $99 @ Walmart

Walmart is taking $140 off this folding Adirondack Chair, a durable piece of patio furniture that doesn't come cheap. But for just $99, this foldable, weather-proof design (it's constructed from high-density polyethylene lumber) is a steal. Reviewers rave these are easy to put together and are built to last for many summers to come. One buyer even notes it's "a very solid chair for the money!"

Geek Chef Espresso Machine Coffee Maker: was $169 now $119 @ Walmart

Premium coffee machines have come down in price quite a bit in recent years. But even considering that budget-friendly trend, this Geek Chef model at Walmart stands out as an especially great deal. Packed with enough features to put Starbucks to shame, the espresso and cappuccino latte maker will make those costly coffee runs a thing of the past.

Eufy RoboVac 25C: was $249 now $149 @ Walmart

You can save big on the RoboVac 25C robot vacuum right now at Walmart. It offers solid suction power and 100 minutes of battery life. It's also got Alexa and Google Assistant support, which means it can be controlled via voice.

Apple 2021 10.2" iPad (9th Gen): was $329 now $249 @ Walmart

Apple's entry-level iPad features an A13 Bionic CPU, 10.2-inch (2160 x 1620) LCD, 8MP camera, 12MP front camera, and an epic battery life of nearly 13 hours. Currently, Walmart is offering the 64GB model marked down to $249.

Dyson V8 Origin Plus: was $419 now $279 @ Walmart

The V8 Origin Plus is lightweight, versatile, and can run for up to 40 minutes straight. It features an advanced HEPA filtration system that captures pet allergens and fine dust, expelling cleaner air while you clean. It's just $50 shy of its all-time price low.

Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm) GPS: was $399 now $329 @ Walmart

The Apple Watch 9 features a faster S9 chip for better performance, a 4-core neural engine, and an 18-hour battery life. It also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music, or dismiss an alarm. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades and remains the best smartwatch you can buy.

Acer Aspire 3: was $599 now $359 @ Walmart

It may look like a clearance laptop, but this machine packs some pretty nice specs for the price. The Aspire 3 includes a 15.6-inch 1080p display, AMD Ryzen 7 5700U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It's the perfect machine for students or anyone in need of a budget laptop for the home.

PS5 Slim w/ Spider-Man 2: was $559 now $498 @ Walmart

The PS5 continues to dominate the market with fantastic exclusives, and this bundle includes one of the finest. Insomniac's Spider-Man 2 features both Peter Parker and Miles Morales as playable characters and offers absolutely staggering action scenes. For more, check out our PS5 review — but to sum up, this is an "essential" games console.

Acer Nitro 5 w/ RTX 4050: was $999 now $899 @ Walmart

The Acer Nitro 5 is a solid machine for casual PC gamers on a budget. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz LCD, Core i7-12650H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and RTX 4050 GPU. It's on sale for $899, which is the same epic price low we saw back in December. Note that Best Buy has an Acer Nitro 5 on sale for $699, but that model features a smaller 512GB SSD and an older RTX 3050 Ti GPU.

Samsung 65" The Frame 4K TV: was $1,999 now $1,470 @ Walmart

A one-of-a-kind lifestyle TV — full stop — it's hard to replicate the art-like look and feel of the Frame TV's innovative, anti-reflective screen. In fact, it's the biggest reason to go for this QLED 4K TV, which can display classic paintings and your own photos when not in use. It also features HLG/HDR10 Plus support, built-in Google Assistant/Alexa, auto gaming mode, and Samsung's Tizen operating system. Note: Click the on-page digital coupon (it's located below the price and says "save an extra $127.84") to get this price at checkout.

JBL Bar 9.1 True Wireless Surround System: was $999 now $584 @ Walmart

For some people, a 2.1 soundbar is more than enough to satisfy their TV sound needs. For others, they need something a little more immersive and that's where this 9.1 true wireless surround system from JBL fills in the void. It's discounted by a huge amount for Walmart's Memorial Day sale, so you should definitely jump on this deal while you can.

GOTRAX Rival Adult Electric Scooter: was $298 now $198 @ Walmart

If you're looking for a fun way to get around, the GOTRAX Rival Adult Electric Scooter is a fun option. At $100 off, it's a great deal for a fun scooter designed to support an adult's extra mass. It can go up to 15mph and support around 220 pounds, so most people can enjoy riding around on it. It can go about 12.5 miles on a charge, so it's perfect for getting around town.