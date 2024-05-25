Massive Hydro Flask sale knocks 50% off for Memorial Day

Summer is coming and if you're into working out or just plan to be outdoors a lot, you'll need a new tumbler. One of the best Memorial Day sales I've seen today knocks up to 50% off the best water bottles we've tested.

For a limited time, Amazon has Hydro Flask accessories and tumblers on sale from $3. That's one of the best starting prices I've ever seen for these stainless steel all-purpose tumblers. Accessories start at $3 and tumblers are as low as $14.

Hydro Flask sale: deals from $3 @ Amazon

Memorial Day sales have kicked off at Amazon and the retailer is slashing the price of various Hydro Flask tumblers and accessories. The sale includes various colors and models with prices from $3 for accessories and $14 for tumblers. It's one of the lowest prices we've seen for these Hydro Flask tumblers. Note that Hydro Flask is taking 50% off with a few models just a few bucks cheaper than Amazon in some instances.

Price check: 50% off @ Hydro Flask

While Amazon's sale is a solid bet, I also need to call out that Hydro Flask is offering its own sale with up to 50% off. In some cases, Hydro Flask undercuts Amazon by a buck or two. So my recommendation is when you find the tumbler/accessory that you want, check both retailers to see who has the best price.

We've named Hydro Flask among the best water bottles you can buy thanks to their superior insulation and slim, leakproof design. The one-two punch of the bottle's TempShield double-wall insulation plus Hydro Flask’s proprietary Honeycomb insulation can keep liquids cold for 24 hours or hot for 6 hours.

