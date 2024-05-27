Memorial Day Switch sale has essential games from $3 — here’s 15 deals I’d buy

The Memorial Day weekend is the perfect opportunity to get in some additional gaming time and to celebrate the holiday, the Nintendo Store is offering a range of discounts on some of the very best Nintendo Switch games , and it’s not the only retailer offering savings either.

Switch deals on the Nintendo Store start from just $3, but one of the biggest deals right now is Minecraft for $14 . This 50% saving marks the ever-popular game's 15th anniversary. Other top discounts include Persona 5 Royal for $29 (was $59), Sonic Frontiers for $24 (was $69) and Hogwarts Legacy (Digital Deluxe Edition) for $41 (was $69). And these are just a few of the deals currently available on the digital storefront over the long holiday weekend.

However, if you prefer a physical game card to a digital download, there are also plenty of awesome Nintendo Switch deals at online retailers including Amazon and Walmart. Below I’m rounding up all my favorite Nintendo Switch deals available right now, and for even more savings check out our Memorial Day deals hub which is updated with the latest discounts.

Best Nintendo Store deals

Best Nintendo Switch deals right now

Nintendo Switch games: deals from $3 @ Nintendo Store

The Nintendo Store is offering a large selection of deals this Memorial Day. There are currently several themed sales available on the digital storefront including Minecraft 15th Anniversary, Sega, Warner Bros. Games and Jackbox. There are must-play games from $3 with big savings on popular titles like Hogwarts Legacy and Persona 5 Royal.

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol.1: was $59 now $19 @ Amazon

Take a trip through the origins of one of the most acclaimed video game franchises ever in the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol.1. This first package brings together Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2 and Metal Gear Solid 3, as well as the original Metal Gear game and its sequel and a selection of supplementary content. And with the MGS Master Collection on Nintendo Switch, you can take these undisputed classics on the go.

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 Turbocharged: was $49 now $19 @ Amazon

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 Turbocharged is a zippy arcade racer that packs modern features and throwback thrills. There are more than 130 vehicles to choose from including classic Hot Wheels as well as new motorbikes and ATVs. This sequel also packs new vehicle moves like the Lateral Dash and Double Jump. Plus the courses are more inventive than ever with locations including the suburbs, a mini-golf course and even the Wild West.

Assassin's Creed The Rebel Collection: was $39 now $25 @ Amazon

Set sail in two award-winning Assassin's Creed adventures in The Rebel Collection. Bundling together Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag and Assassin's Creed: Rogue, become a pirate and an assassins hunter as you explore history, eliminate targets and get lost in two sizeable open worlds. This collection has been tailored for the Switch with touch-screen integration, and motion control aiming. And all single-player DLC is included.

Sonic Superstars: was $59 now $28 @ Amazon

A terrific return to form for the medium's most famous hedgehog. Sonic Superstars must rank as one of the finest series entries in the iconic franchise over the past 15 years. It wisely takes Sonic and chums back to their 16-bit platforming roots, delivering old school speedster thrills that will any gamer who ever owned a Sega Mega Drive will love. Superstars is a carefully-crafted love letter to classic Sonic, and longtime fans will love it.

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

The long dormant Prince of Persia franchise returns in The Lost Crown, a new spin on the beloved series. In this side-scrolling action platformer, you play Sargon, a member of an Immortal clan, exploring a cursed city in search of a kidnapped Prince. To succeed in your mission, you'll need to master acrobatic combat and make use of your Time Powers to defeat your foes.

Ori The Collection: was $49 now $31 @ Amazon

This bundle packs in Ori and the Blind Forest and its sequel Ori and the Will of the Wisps. These soulful platformers are utterly beautiful and also prove surprisingly challenging thanks to some Metroidvania gameplay twists. These two games were originally released on Xbox consoles and PC, but they feel right at home on the Nintendo Switch and arguably play best on the go.

Super Mario Maker 2: was $59 now $39 @ Best Buy

If you've ever wanted to construct your own Mario courses rather than just play them, Super Mario Maker 2 is the game for you. Play, create and share your courses with the world and dive into a full single-player story as well. With thousands of user-created courses already available Super Mario Maker 2 offers a nearly endless supply of new content.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder: was $59 now $44 @ Walmart

Mario's latest side-scrolling adventure is a wonderfully refreshing spin on the classic formula. Venturing to the Flower Kingdom, you'll discover stage-altering Wonder Flowers which can warp levels, create new platforming challenges and even turn Mario into an elephant. Playable in up to four player co op, Super Mario Bros. Wonder is a platforming marvel for the entire family, and one of the very best Nintendo Switch games you can play now.

Price check: $52 @ Amazon

The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD: was $59 now $44 @ Best Buy

The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword on Nintendo Switch gives an HD makeover to one of the Nintendo Wii's most cinematic games. Discover the origin of Link, Zelda and the Master Sword in this engrossing action-adventure that can be played with traditional joystick inputs or via full motion controls. Skyward Sword has all the trappings of a classic Zelda with puzzle-solving and dungeon exploration a key focus, alongside intense combat and boss battles. While Skyward Sword was a little divisive upon release, the years have been kind to it.

Batman Arkham Trilogy: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

Three of the best superhero games ever made come to the Nintendo Switch in the Batman Arkham Trilogy. This collection brings together Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City and Batman: Arkham Knight alongside all the DLC released for all three games. That's a whole load of Bat-action in a single package. Just be aware that Arkham Knight has some performance issues on Nintendo Switch, but the other two games run well.