Dell XPS 13 (2022) review: A step backward

The Dell XPS 13 (2022) is slimmer and lighter than previous models but its lack of ports and minimalist design leave something to be desired. Though a good laptop on its own, it's arguably a step backward for the popular laptop line.

Why you can trust Tom's Guide Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test .

The Dell XPS 13 2022 (starting at $799) is the latest iteration of the company’s popular line of 13-inch ultraportables. While the laptop is thinner than its ever been, the minimal number of ports is a huge letdown. The loss of the awesome carbon fiber palm rests is also disappointing.

So what does this new XPS 13 have to offer? Aside from its updated design and the inclusion of a 12th gen Intel Core processor, there aren’t a lot of other changes. You’ll get a 13.4-inch FHD display with an optional touchscreen, a middling 720p camera and a handful of different configurations.

The Dell XPS 13 and its siblings have consistently ranked among the best laptops we recommend. Though I can’t say this latest version isn’t worthwhile, it’s also hard for me to wholeheartedly recommend it. Not only do you lose ports and other design features, but based on our tests, the laptop isn’t as performant as the competition. With that said, if you're looking for a cheap laptop for basic computing, it's not a bad option.

Dell XPS 13 2022 review: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Dell XPS 13 2022 (starting) Dell XPS 13 2022 (tested) Price $799 $999 Display 13.4-inch FHD (1920 x 1200) 60Hz (non-touchscreen) 13.4-inch FHD (1920 x 1200) 60Hz (touchscreen) CPU Intel Core i5-1230U Intel Core i5-1230U GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics RAM 8GB 16GB Storage 512GB 512GB Dimensions 11.63 x 7.86 x 0.55 inches 11.63 x 7.86 x 0.55 inches Weight 2.59 pounds 2.59 pounds

Dell XPS 13 2022 review: Price and configuration

Starts at $799

Touchscreen option available

The entry-level Dell XPS 13 configuration currently costs $799 on Dell’s website (opens in new tab). This model packs a 13.4-inch FHD (1920 x 1200) 60Hz non-touch display, along with a 12th gen Intel Core i5-1230U processor, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

The highest-end model currently costs $1,449 and has a 13.4-inch FHD (1920 x 1200) 60Hz touch display, a 12th gen Intel Core i7-1250U processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage.

Our review unit is valued at $999 and has a 13.4-inch FHD (1920 x 1200) 60Hz touch display, a 12th gen Intel Core i5-1230U processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

Dell XPS 13 2022 review: Design

Ultra light and portable

Minimalist design

Dell XPS laptops are known for being elegant ultraportable machines. They’re effectively Dell’s answer to the MacBook Air. That aspect hasn’t been lost with the latest XPS 13. In fact, it’s even slimmer and lighter than its previous iteration, which came in at 11.7 x 8.2 x 0.58 inches with a weight of 2.9 pounds. In contrast, the latest model is 11.63 x 7.86 x 0.55 and weighs 2.59 pounds.

The new Dell XPS 13 (2022) features a minimalist design. (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The machined aluminum chassis is fetching and gives the laptop an air of elegance. Not only does it look striking, but it also feels good to hold when you’re carrying it around. With the exception of a Dell logo etched on the lid, the laptop has no adornments. Our review unit has an Umber finish but you can also select Sky. Either way, you’ll have a gorgeous-looking machine.

The XPS 13 is the definition of an ultraportable. It’s not as thin as the MacBook Air M2, but it is lighter and has an overall smaller footprint. Unfortunately, the laptop’s thinness seems to come at the cost of ports, but we’ll get to that in a moment.

One of my biggest issues with Dell laptops is that they're difficult to open. Unlike most laptops, there's no lip to grab onto. We noted this same issue in our Dell XPS 13 Plus review. With some of the design tweaks made to this XPS 13, an easier-to-open lid would have been a smart addition.

The Dell XPS 13 (2022) is extremely thin and light. (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Aside from the hard-to-open lid and its redesigned keyboard (more on the latter shortly), I don’t have any deal-breaking quibbles with the XPS 13’s overall design. It’s easy to take wherever you go and looks good in any environment.

Dell XPS 13 2022 review: Ports

Only two USB-C ports

No headphone jack

The latest XPS 13 is not only thin in design, but it’s also thin on ports. That isn’t too unusual for modern ultraportables, but the minimal port selection will irk some people.

The Dell XPS 13 (2022) only has two Thunderbolt 4/USB-C ports. (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The XPS 13 only has a pair of Thunderbolt 4/USB-C ports. There’s an included USB-C to USB-A 3.0 adapter and a USB-C to 3.5mm headset adapter. That’s appreciated, but I would have liked a proper headphone jack instead.

You could argue that a laptop doesn't need a headphone jack due to the prevalence of Bluetooth devices. Similarly, you might believe the headphone jack had to be sacrificed in order to make the laptop this thin.

I think that last argument falls flat considering how the thinner MacBook Air M2 retains a headphone jack. The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 is about as thin as the XPS 13 and it not only has a headphone jack, but an HDMI and USB-A port.

Dell XPS 13 2022 review: Display

13.4-inch FHD display

Great for web browsing

The XPS 13 has a 13.4-inch FHD (1920 x 1200) 60Hz display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. That might not sound impressive at face value. After all, laptops with 13-inch displays are fairly ubiquitous and IPS panels typically can't match the rich picture quality of an OLED display. The 60Hz refresh rate is pretty standard fare too. With that said, I doubt few people will complain about the overall display. It might not offer any standout features, but it looks good nonetheless.

Streaming content looks good on the Dell XPS 13's 13.4-inch display. (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer has a slew of quick cuts and scenes featuring colorful alien landscapes. All of these elements were represented well and it was easy to discern what was happening even with so much chaos on screen. The display isn’t as crisp, nor are the colors as vibrant as on an OLED panel, but I was pleased by the overall image quality.

The 16:10 aspect ratio, which is now all but standard for modern laptops, makes it easy to see more of whatever web page or documents you're working on. Though streaming content looks good on this device, I think it's better suited for work and web browsing.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Dell XPS 13 2022 MacBook Ai M2 Acer Swift 5 Nits (brightness) 460 473.6 457 sRGB 105% 107% 131% DCI-P3 74.4% 75.9% 93.3% Delta-E 0.18 0.22 0.23

Based on our testing, which involves a Klein 10-A colorimeter (don't miss our guide to how we test laptops and other products), the display achieves an average of 460 nits of brightness and hits 467 hits around the center of the screen. This is lower than Dell’s advertised 500 nits, but it’s not terribly far off. In contrast, the MacBook Air M2 achieved an average of 473.6 nits of brightness, though it hit 498 nits with HDR content (the Dell XPS 13 does not support HDR). The Acer Swift 5, which we’ve previously pitted against the MacBook Air M2, averaged 457 nits of brightness.

Color reproduction and accuracy are solid. The XPS 13’s display registered 105% of the sRGB color gamut and 74.4% of the more demanding DCI-P3 color space (the closer to 100 on both, the better). In comparison, the Air M2’s display registered 107% and 75.9% on those respective tests. Dell’s notebook has a Delta-E accuracy score of 0.18 compared to the Air M2’s 0.22, with 0 being a perfect score.

The MacBook Air M2 beside the Dell XPS 13. (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

I found the touchscreen snappy and responsive. Windows 11 works well with touch devices so this didn’t exactly surprise me. You could argue that a laptop might not need a touchscreen, especially when it bumps up the price by $100 in this specific case. I personally don’t need a touchscreen on a notebook, but I like that Dell offers the option for those who do.

Dell XPS 13 2022 review: Audio

Loud, punchy speaker sound

Useful built-in EQ app

Laptop audio can be hit or miss but I’m happy to say that the XPS 13’s dual stereo speakers deliver clear and loud audio for a notebook.

Content like the Waveform Podcast and the aforementioned Ant-Man trailer sounded crystal clear even at high volumes. This was especially impressive in the movie trailer since there was so much going on, sound-wise. The blaring soundtrack, booming explosions and loud dialogue almost made me feel like I was in a movie theater.

Music is somewhat of a mixed bag. Iron Maiden’s “Aces High” sounded phenomenal, with the soaring vocals, blazing guitar solos, and thunderous bass lines coming through clearly — even at maximum volume. However, In Flames’ “Cloud Connected” sounded like a jumbled mess on maximum volume.

Like the Dell XPS 15 OLED (2022) I reviewed last year, the XPS 13 comes with the Waves Maxx Audio Pro technology and Waves Professional Tuning apps, along with a slew of EQ presets within the included companion app. The presets do a good job of enhancing the sound, especially within different music genres. I was especially impressed by how awesome film trailers sounded with the Movie preset enabled. You can adjust the EQ to your heart's content if you don’t want to rely solely on the presets.

Dell XPS 13 2022 review: Performance

Midling overall performance

Not suitable for local gaming

Our review unit’s 12th gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD are relatively modest specs, but it was enough for my everyday usage. I used the XPS 13 during work and it never stuttered or slowed down, even when I had over 20 open Chrome tabs while chatting on Slack. For good measure, I also fired up a YouTube video on top of all that and the XPS 13 kept chugging along nicely.

With that said, it’s not as performant as other laptops we’ve tested.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Geekbench 5.4 results Row 0 - Cell 0 Single-core Multi-core Dell XPS 13 2022 1,596 6,489 MacBook Air M2 1,911 8,965 Acer Swift 5 1,724 9,859

On Geekbench 5.4, which measures overall performance, the XPS 13 hit 1,596 on the single-core CPU test and 6,489 on multi-core. In contrast, the MacBook Air M2 scored 8,965 in the multi-core test, while the Ace Swift 5 scored 9,859. The Air M2 (1,911) and Swift 5 (1,724) also did better on the single-core test, but these values aren’t as drastically different in comparison to the multi-core test.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Handbrake (Video transcoding) Row 0 - Cell 0 Time (min:sec) Dell XPS 13 2022 16:54 MacBook Air M2 9:31 Acer Swift 5 7:35

On our Handbrake video editing test, which involves transcoding a 4K video clip to 1080p, the Dell XPS 13 took 16 minutes and 54 seconds to complete the task. This is much slower than the MacBook Air M2 (9:31) and Swift 5 (7:35).

Swipe to scroll horizontally Sid Meier’s Civilization VI: Gathering Storm Row 0 - Cell 0 1,920 x 1,200 1,496 x 956 1920 x 1080 Dell XPS 13 2022 13.3 fps N/A N/A MacBook Air M2 N/A 46 fps N/A Acer Swift 5 N/A N/A 25 fps

Since the XPS 13 has integrated graphics, playing modern games won’t be the smoothest experience. In Sid Meier’s Civilization VI: Gathering Storm, we registered just 13 frames per second (fps) at both 1080p and 1200p resolutions — which is effectively unplayable. I recommend using game streaming apps like Xbox Game Pass or GeForce Now if you want to play anything graphically-intensive.

Dell XPS 13 2022 review: Keyboard and touchpad

Responsive keyboard and touchpad

No fiber carbon layer on palm rests

Since this is a 13-inch laptop, you don’t have much room to move your hands when typing. This is especially true if you have big hands as I do. With that said, I found the keyboard was just big enough for me to type comfortably for extended periods. The backlit keys have good travel distance and produce a satisfying amount of resistance when pressed.

The Dell XPS 13 (2022) has a decent keyboard that provides just enough space to comfortably type on. (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

I tend to type slower on laptop keyboards in general, but I typed at a decent clip once I adjusted to the keyboard's relatively small size. With that said, I still prefer typing on the best mechanical keyboards.

One of my favorite XPS features is the soft textured carbon fiber covering the palm rests. Unfortunately, 2022’s XPS 13’s palm rests are plain aluminum like the rest of the laptop. That's a major disappointment considering how the soft texture makes typing on machines like the aforementioned XPS 15 OLED and Alienware x14 such a joy. The soft palm rests are definitely missed.

The Dell XPS 13 (2022) is missing the carbon fiber-covered palm rest of previous XPS models. (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The touchpad isn’t exactly spacious but I didn’t have any trouble using it. It registered all my swipes and gestures and felt smooth to the touch. A touchpad will never replace one of the best mice for me, but this one got the job done.

Dell XPS 13 2022 review: Camera

720p webcam

Passable image quality

Video conferencing has become more important these days so it’s disappointing that the latest XPS 13 hasn’t received an upgraded camera. 720p webcams may have been adequate in the past, but that’s certainly not the case now.

The Dell XPS 13 (2022) has a passable 720p webcam. (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

That isn’t to say the XPS 13’s webcam will make you look horrible. If you’re anywhere with decent lighting, you should appear presentable. You can see that in the image above that I took in our office. The image is grainy and somewhat washed out, but I’ve seen worse webcams. Still, if you’re image conscious, you could always connect one of the best webcams.

Dell XPS 13 2022 review: Battery life and heat

Solid battery life

Runs hot

You don’t want the laptop you’re using to run out of battery while you’re out and about. Thankfully, the XPS 13 effectively has all-day battery life.

The Dell XPS 13 (2022) has impressive battery life. (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

On our battery test, which involves continuous web surfing with the display set to 150 nits of brightness, the Dell XPS 13 lasted for an impressive 13 hours and 11 minutes. Though the MacBook Air M2 lasted longer at 14 hours and 33 minutes, Dell’s machine wins over the Swift 5 (11:24). Suffice it to say, the XPS 13 likely won’t run out of power when you need it most.

In our standard heat test, which involves running a heat gun over the laptop after streaming 15 minutes of full HD video on it, we found the hottest point to be on the rear left underside of the XPS 13, which peaked at 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Generally, we consider temperatures over 95 degrees as being uncomfortable.

Dell XPS 13 2022 review: Verdict

I was initially impressed with the latest Dell XPS 13 due to its sleek ultraportable design. When you're used to lugging around monsters like the MacBook Pro 16-inch 2021 around, a small and light laptop is a refreshing alternative. However, the more time I spent with Dell's latest notebook, the more I realized the company has done a disservice to its popular XPS 13 line.

I understand the desire for ultra-thin and ultra-portable laptops, but at what point does a device become thinner and lighter than it needs to be? Again, I tend to favor smaller laptops over big ones, as I detailed in my 4 reasons why I prefer the MacBook Pro 14-inch over the MacBook Pro 16-inch piece. But if we have to sacrifice ports in order to get a slimmer device, I'd rather have something that's slightly thicker. And as the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 and MacBook Air M2 have demonstrated, you can still have a thin laptop with plenty of ports.

So where does that leave the latest Dell XPS 13? It's a good laptop for everyday computing and for consuming streaming content. I can't say it's exceptional in either of those tasks, but it gets the job done. And to its credit, the XPS 13 is very affordable and has great battery life. If you need a cheap and reliable notebook, you can't go wrong with the latest XPS 13.

But if Dell's laptop isn't to your liking, the Acer Swift 5 is one of the best Windows laptops out there. It's more expensive than the XPS 13, but it's well worth it if you require a more capable machine. And if you like the Apple ecosystem, then the MacBook Air M2 is one of the best MacBooks you can buy. It's not only slim and light, but also extremely performant.