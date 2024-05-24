Best Buy Memorial Day weekend sale is live now — here's 27 deals I'd get
See the top Best Buy Memorial Day sales on Switch games, OLED TVs, laptops and more
The holiday weekend is here, and that means now is the time to shop Memorial Day sales. There are some epic deals up for grabs at Best Buy, with discounts on everything from OLED TVs to laptops to video games.
If you need to kit out your kitchen, Best Buy is knocking up to 45% off appliances with deals from $179. Best Buy are also offering up to a $500 free Best Buy eGift card with select appliances. Plus, you can get TV deals from $69 at Best Buy. (Note that the cheapest deals are on small 1080p sets.) And there are Switch Game deals from $14 at Best Buy.
For more deals, make sure to check out our Best Buy coupon codes coverage.
Best Buy deals — Editor Picks
Switch games: deals from $14 @ Best Buy
From Luigi's Mansion 3 to EA FC24, Best Buy is taking from $10 to $20 off a small selection of games. (Most games are $20 off). The sale also includes Zelda, Assassin's Creed, and more.
Fire TV Stick 4K (2023): was $49 now $29 @ Best Buy
The new Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) sports an upgraded 1.7GHz quad-core processor that's 30% more powerful than the previous model. It also offers Wi-Fi 6 support and a Live TV guide button. Other features include Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd gen) review we called it a good streaming option, especially when on sale.
Price check: $29 @ Amazon | $49 @ Target
Prince of Persia The Lost Crown: was $49 now $29 @ Best Buy
The long dormant Prince of Persia franchise returns in The Lost Crown, a new spin on the beloved series. In this side-scrolling action platformer, you play Sargon, a member of an Immortal clan, exploring a cursed city in search of a kidnapped Prince. To succeed in your mission, you'll need to master acrobatic combat and make use of your Time Powers to defeat your foes.
Price check: $29 @ Amazon
TV sale: deals from $69 @ Best Buy
Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller 1080p models (which are more suitable for a kid's room or guest room). However, this sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. By comparison, Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $69.
Price check: from $69 @ Amazon | from $74 @ Walmart
JBL Charge 5: was $179 now $139 @ Best Buy
The JBL Charge 5 is an excellent midrange speaker combining a lengthy 20 hours of playtime with strong audio quality. It's also IP67 waterproof and dustproof, so you can take it outdoors without fear. Plus, it even doubles as a power bank, if you need to juice up your other devices in a pinch.
Price check: $139 @ Amazon
Appliance sale: deals from $179 @ Best Buy
Up to $500 gift card! Best Buy is taking up to 45% off select small and large appliances. After discount, prices start as low as $179. Plus, select items are eligible to receive up to a $500 Best Buy eGift card for free. The sale includes brands such as Ninja, Instant Pot, Samsung, LG, and more.
HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless Gaming Headset: was $199 now $179 @ Best Buy
Score this HyperX wireless gaming headset for $179 at Best Buy. Our HyperX Cloud Alpha review praised this headset for its incredible 300 hour battery life, comfortable fit and responsive controls. As you'd expect, the headphones also produce rich, vibrant audio.
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $299 now $199 @ Best Buy
The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 take ANC to the next level. In our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 review, we said these buds are a remarkable follow-up to their predecessors delivering better sound, call quality, and unrivaled ANC. Sound balance and noise neutralization work extremely well and battery life lasts up to 6 hours, with an extra 24 hours via the charging case. Note: Amazon has the white buds on sale for $10 less.
Price check: $189 @ Amazon
Asus Vivobook 14: was $429 now $249 @ Best Buy
The Asus Vivobook 14 is a solid laptop for shoppers on a budget. It comes with an Intel Core i3-1215U processor, 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD. It also has a 14-inch 1920 x 1080 FHD display that reaches 250 nits of brightness. Right now it's on sale for $180 off its usual price.
Beats Studio Pro: was $349 now $249 @ Best Buy
These are some of the most popular headphones on the market for their overall power and sound quality. They're also incredibly comfortable. In our review, we liked the improved battery life and enhanced noise cancelation. They even come with a 3.5mm jack, which is something you don't always get on modern headphones.
Insta360 Go 3 (64GB): was $399 now $319 @ Best Buy
This tiny little action camera is no bigger than your thumb, but it records remarkably crisp and clear video that's also motion-stabilized. It also comes with a housing that lets you use it more like a typical action camera, and Insta360's app lets you do a lot in post-production, too.
Price check: $319 @ Amazon
Google Pixel 8a: was $499 now $399 @ Best Buy
Best Buy is knocking $100 off the Pixel 8a when you purchase and activate your phone during checkout. (Click the "We'll help you connect this phone to a carrier" option before adding to cart). The phone features a 6.1-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Tensor G3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 64MP (f/1.89) main and 13MP (f/2.2) ultrawide. There's also a 13MP (f/2.2) front camera. In our Google Pixel 8a review we said the Editor's Choice phone shows us why it's the best cheap phone on the market with its intelligent AI features, charming design, and class leading software support.
LG 3.1.3 Channel Soundbar: was $599 now $399 @ Best Buy
If you're thinking about enhancing your TV's sound qulaity with a wonderful soundbar, this is a good one to grab. With $200 off the normal price, it's a good deal. It features a 4.6 rating from more than 600 reviews on Best Buy, so you can be confident that it'll offer robust sound that'll make watching TV shows and movies more enjoyable.
Acer Chromebook 516 GE: was $649 now $449 @ Best Buy
The Acer Chromebook 516 GE is an awesome laptop option for casual gamers. It's lightweight, delivers great performance and the battery life is awesome. If you don't mind sticking to cloud gaming services, this is almost unbeatable value.
Roku TV 55" Plus Series 4K QLED TV: was $499 now $449 @ Best Buy
Editor's Choice! The Roku Plus Series is an outstanding value. In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said it offers a great smart interface, HDR color and excellent sound at an affordable price. It features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support and four HDMI ports. Gamers take note that while it's reliable for casual play, you only get a 60Hz screen and no HDMI 2.1 support.
ASUS Vivobook 16" Laptop: was $749 now $449 @ Best Buy
This ASUS Vivobook laptop is powerful, with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS processor and 12GB of RAM. It also comes with a hefty 16-inch display with a 1920 x 1200 resolution. To top it all off, there's a 512GB SSD to keep all of your files. Even with the the large screen, it's still not too massive at 4.14 pounds and 0.78 inches thick.
Insignia 75" F30 4K Fire TV: was $599 now $469 @ Best Buy
The Insignia F30 is one of the cheapest 4K TVs you can buy. In our Insignia F30 Fire TV review, we called it one of the best bargain TVs around. This 4K TV features HDR10 support, DTS Studio Sound, an Alexa-enabled voice remote, and three HDMI ports. Plus, as a Fire TV, you've got easy access to all the streaming apps you could want.
Canon EOS R100: was $599 now $499 @ Best Buy
The Canon EOS R100 is Canon's entry-level mirrorless camera. In our Canon EOS R100 review, we concluded that if you're just after the basics, this is a decent camera offering good image quality in a lightweight and affordable package. It has no flip out screen, so it's geared more toward photography than video or vlogging.
Price check: $499 @ Amazon
Segway G30Max Electric Scooter: was $999 now $699 @ Best Buy
We named the Segway G30Max Ninebot Kickscooter one of the best electric scooters you can buy. It offers an estimated 40-mile range, which is more than double the range of most other scooters. Plus, in our testing, we found it's incredibly comfortable to ride. The G30Max was second only to the Unagi in maintaining its speed as we went up steep inclines.
Price check: sold out @ Amazon
MacBook Air 13 (M2/256GB): was $1,099 now $849 @ Best Buy
The MacBook Air M2 is one of our most recommended laptops because it's remarkably light and thin yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review we lauded this Editor's Choice laptop for its versatility and battery life, so don't miss your chance to get one at a great discount.
Price check: $849 @ B&H | $849 @ Amazon
11" iPad Pro (WiFi/256GB): was $999 now $949 @ Best Buy
My Best Buy deal! The 11-inch iPad Pro packs Apple's latest M4 processor paired with a stunning 11-inch Tandem OLED (2420 x 1668) display. The new M4 processor features 9 CPU cores and 10 GPU cores. In our iPad Pro 2024 review, we called it Apple's best premium tablet in years. This model is on sale for $949 for My Best Buy Plus/Total members. (Sign up at Best Buy.)
Price check: $999 @ B&H
Galaxy S24 Ultra: was $1,299 now $949 @ Best Buy
Best Buy has the epic Galaxy S24 ULtra on sale for $949. This price is valid when you buy your phone via Best Buy and connect it to a carrier. Samsung's premium phone features a 6.8-inch AMOLED QHD+ 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. On the camera front, you get a 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 50MP (5x telephoto), and 10MP (3x telephoto). You also get a 12MP front camera. In our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review we said the Editor's Choice phone sets new records in key areas such as battery life (16:45), screen brightness and processing performance. We also like the phone's AI capabilities, which are intuitive to use and can help save you time.
Surface Pro 11 Copilot Plus: from $999 @ Best Buy
Preorder + Free 50" TV! The new Surface is powered by either a Snapdragon X Plus (from $999) or X Elite processor (from $1,499). The former features a 13-inch 2880 x 1920 PixelSense display with 120Hz refresh, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and Qualcomm Adreno GPU. The X Elite model packs an OLED display, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. The tablet will be available on June 18. Note: You'll also get a 50-inch 4K TV for free if you're a My Best Buy Plus ($49/year) or My Best Buy Total ($179/year) member. You can sign up for membership at Best Buy.
Copilot+ PC deal: free 50" TV w/ purchase @ Best Buy
Members only! Microsoft just announced its new line of Copilot+ PCs, which are designed with several AI-centric features. Purchase a Samsung device and you'll get a free 50-inch Samsung 4K TV (DU7200) valued at $379. Alternatively, purchase any Copilot+ PC and you'll get a free 50-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV valued at $299. This offer is for My Best Buy Plus ($49/year) or My Best Buy Total ($179/year) members only. You can sign up for membership at Best Buy.
13" Surface Pro 9: was $1,539 now $1,099 @ Best Buy
The Surface Pro 9 is Microsoft's previous-gen 2-in-1. It features a 13-inch 2880 x 1920 PixelSense touch LCD with 120Hz refresh rate, Core i5-1235U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our Surface Pro 9 review, we said it doesn't redefine the 2-in-1, but it's powerful enough to handle everyday tasks, has a decent screen for watching videos, and it's lightweight enough to take anywhere.
Price check: $1,599 @ Amazon
LG 65" B3 OLED 4K TV: was $1,299 now $1,199 @ Best Buy
The LG B3 is a mid-tier OLED TV featuring over 8.3 million self-lit pixels for rich contrast and vibrant colors. For gamers, this TV has a 120Hz refresh rate, Game Optimizer features and HDMI 2.1 support. Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG and Dolby Atmos support is also included. In our LG B3 OLED review, we said the Editor's Choice TV is an amazing value and stands up astonishingly well against other mid-tier OLEDs. Note: Amazon has it for $3 less.
Price check: $1,196 @ Amazon
LG 42" C4 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $1,299 @ Best Buy
The C4 is LG's new flagship OLED TV. It's powered by LG's A9 processor and features a 120Hz panel, Dolby Vision/ HDR10/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, four HDMI 2.1 ports and Apple AirPlay 2 support. It's also one of the few OLED TVs that can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC. In our LG C4 OLED TV hands-on review, we said content looked colorful and dazzlingly bright on the new C4 series. It's the best version we've seen of the company's top-selling OLED TV range. Note: Amazon and Walmart offer the TV for $3 less.
Price check: $1,296 @ Amazon | $1,296 @ Walmart
Millie is a Deals writer at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.