PlayStation just launched epic Memorial Day sale with PS5 games from $4 — here’s 17 deals I’d buy

PlayStation Store has launched its latest sales event, Planet of the Discounts, and this collection of savings on some of the best PS5 games comes just in time for the long Memorial Day weekend. Now is the chance to pick up a PS5 bargain.

There are more than 2,000 deals on PS5 and PS4 games as well as DLC expansions and in-game currencies for popular online titles in this PlayStation Store sale. My favorite deals include The Last of Us Part 1 for $39 (was $69) and Lies of P Deluxe Edition for $48 (was $69). There’s also a 50% discount on Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, and a massive $52 off the stunning Dead Space Remake, dropping the Deluxe Edition down to $27 (was $79).

Whatever your gaming tastes there’s almost guaranteed to be a deal that appeals in this PlayStation Memorial Day sale. And for players who prefer a physical disc to a digital download, I’ve also found some equally excellent deals at retailers Amazon and Best Buy. Let's dive into the best PS5 game deals available right now...

Best PlayStation Store deals

Best PS5 game deals right now

PS5 games: deals from $4 @ PlayStation Store

The "Planet of the Deals" sale has returned to the PlayStation Store ahead of Memorial Day weekend. This sales event is discounting more than 2,000 items including must-play PS5 and PS4 games alongside DLC expansions and more. Highlights include savings on The Last of Us Part 1, Demon's Souls, Spider-Man Remastered and lots more. This sale is set to run until June 6.

Watch Dogs: Legion: was $69 now $11 @ Amazon

Reclaim London from a controlling force looking to exploit the citizens of the historic city in Watch Dogs Legion. You can recruit any character you see wandering the streets and use their unique abilities in your quest to overthrow the sinister Albion corporation. This latest entry in the Watch Dog franchise is a creative open-world adventure with a timely message about privacy.

Marvel's Midnight Suns: was $59 now $19 @ Best Buy

Marvel's Midnight Suns is one of the most overlooked games on PS5. It brings together a roster of iconic Marvel superheroes to battle the demonic Lilith via strategic turn-based battle. But when you're not engaged in combat you can build your relationships back at home base which in turn makes your heroes stronger. This is one of the PS5's most overlooked gems and is a must-play for comic book fans.

NBA 2K24 (Kobe Bryant Edition): was $69 now $19 @ Best Buy

Take to the court in the most authentic basketball simulator around, NBA 2K24 is the latest iteration of the popular franchise and it looks and plays better than ever. This year's entry in the long-running series is all about the Black Mamba himself, Kobe Bryant, and a new mode gives you he chance to recreate some of his most legendary moments on his rise to sporting stardom.

Deathloop: was $59 now $22 @ Amazon

2021 was the year of time loops in gaming, and Deathloop casts you as a wisecracking mercenary on a mission to break free from a never-ending day. In order to break the loop you'll need to eliminate a group of high-powered targets before the day can reset, but your task is complicated by the rival assassin that is simultaneously hunting you down.

Assassin's Creed Mirage: was $49 now $24 @ Amazon

Pitched as a return to the franchise's roots, Assassin's Creed Mirage ditches the RPG bloat of the most recent AC games in the form of a smaller, more focused experience. You play Basim, a petty thief turned master assassin in 9th-century Baghdad. With a vibrant city to explore and a list of targets to eliminate, Assassin's Creed Mirage is exactly what the series needed after the overwhelming bloat of Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Sonic Superstars: was $59 now $29 @ Best Buy

Travel to the Northstar Islands and take all-new levels in the classic 2D Sonic style. Play as the blue blur alongside his friends Tails, Knuckles and Amy Rose. Harness new Emerald powers to big-bag guys and complete platforming challenges in exciting new ways. A refreshed spin on the beloved Sonic formula, Superstars is designed for returning players and newcomers alike.

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

The long dormant Prince of Persia franchise returns in The Lost Crown, a new spin on the beloved series. In this side-scrolling action platformer, you play Sargon, a member of an Immortal clan, exploring a cursed city in search of a kidnapped Prince. To succeed in your mission, you'll need to master acrobatic combat and make use of your Time Powers to defeat your foes.

Resident Evil 4: was $59 now $32 @ Amazon

One of the most acclaimed and influential games of all time, Resident Evil 4 has been reborn in this full-scale remake. You play Leon S. Kennedy on a mission to rescue the President's kidnapped daughter in a spooky European village overrun with gruesome enemies. Featuring modernized gameplay and overhauled visuals, this is Resident Evil 4 as you've never seen it before.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora: was $69 now $34 @ Amazon

One of 2023's most pleasant surprises, Avatar Frontiers of Pandora doesn't switch up the Ubisoft open-world formula seen in games like Assassin's Creed and Far Cry. But the alien setting of Pandora makes everything feel brand new, and it's one of the most visually impressive games on PS5. Even if you're not enamored with the Avatar movies you just might be surprised by this one.

Elden Ring: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

A collaboration between developer FromSoftware, the creators of Dark Souls, and acclaimed fantasy author George R. R. Martin, Elden Ring is a stunning open-world action RPG where every victory is hard-fought. You'll die frequently, but the sense of satisfaction that comes after downing a hulking boss after dozens of defeats is practically unmatched in all of gaming. Now is the ideal time to jump into Elden Ring ahead of its Shadow of the Erdtree DLC expansion launching in June.