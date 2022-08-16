About Nike

Nike is an international brand that designs and manufacturers sneakers, apparel, sports equipment, accessories, and more. Based in Beaverton, Oregon, Nike, Inc. also includes Converse and Jordan brands. The company was founded in 1964, as Blue Ribbon Sports, by Bill Bowerman and Phil Knight. It originally served as a U.S. distributor of running shoes made by Japanese company Onitsuka Tiger (now Asics). However, in 1971 the company attempted to manufacture its own brand of athletic shoes. Knight sought the help of Carolyn Davidson, a Portland State University design student who came up with the now-iconic Nike swoosh logo. The brand was eventually called Nike in honor of the Greek goddess of victory. Nike's goal was simple: to serve athletes. It's a goal that remains till this day, whether they're manufacturing running shoes or backpacks.