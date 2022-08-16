Nike promo codes for August 2022
FAQs
What are Nike promo codes?
Nike promo codes are coupons that can help you save money on items sold at Nike.com. Oftentimes, Nike coupon codes will stack with existing sales, so you'll be able to double your savings. The Nike promo codes are easy to activate and only require that you manually enter them during the checkout process. The discount will then be applied/displayed during the final page of checkout.
How can I get Nike promo codes that work?
You can find Nike promo codes that work by browsing through our Nike promo codes page. Copy the code you'd like to use and then apply at Nike.com during checkout. Nike coupon codes can also occasionally be found directly on Nike's website. However, this only happens during major retail holidays.
How can I use Nike coupon codes?
Nike promo codes must be entered manually when shopping at Nike.com. After you've added the items you'd like to buy to your cart, enter your delivery address and shipping option. The next step will be the "payment" option. Here you'll find a radio box asking if you have a gift card, product voucher, or promo code. Click the box and two fields will appear. Enter your Nike coupon code in the field marked "Promo code." Click apply and your Nike promo code will kick in.
How can I save money at Nike?
In addition to Nike promo codes, the retailer also offers discounted pricing for students, first responders, and military personnel. All three enjoy 10% off Nike purchases.
What are the best Nike membership benefits?
Nike offers a free membership program with a host of benefits. You can sign up via the Nike membership page (opens in new tab). Perks include:
Nike's hints and tips
- Free standard shipping on all orders
- Rewards on your birthday
- Member-exclusive styles
- The ability to customize your so-you Nike shoe
- Invites to events, workshops, and workouts
- Access to workouts from Nike trainers
- Special member-only offers and promos
Nike apps
Nike offers four free apps that work on Android and iOS devices. If you sign up for one app, you'll automatically become a member of all of them. You can download each individual app from Nike's webpage (opens in new tab). The apps include:
- SNKRS: This app keeps you up to date on the latest sneakers news and drops.
- Nike: The signature Nike app lets you shop Nike products from your device. The app also gives you access to feature stories on everything from Nike pros to neighborhood teams.
- Nike Training Club: Need inspiration for your next workout? The Nike Training Club app offers access to goal-setting tools and new fitness content daily. Strengthen your body with free guidance from your Nike trainers, athletes, and wellness experts. Workouts are easy to follow and available for all levels from newbie to advanced.
- Nike Run Club: This app is a must for runners. It offers everything you need to start running and continue running. The app can track your stats, offer coaching, and even offer wellness tips to make you into a stronger runner.
As deals editor at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.
Nike is an international brand that designs and manufacturers sneakers, apparel, sports equipment, accessories, and more. Based in Beaverton, Oregon, Nike, Inc. also includes Converse and Jordan brands. The company was founded in 1964, as Blue Ribbon Sports, by Bill Bowerman and Phil Knight. It originally served as a U.S. distributor of running shoes made by Japanese company Onitsuka Tiger (now Asics). However, in 1971 the company attempted to manufacture its own brand of athletic shoes. Knight sought the help of Carolyn Davidson, a Portland State University design student who came up with the now-iconic Nike swoosh logo. The brand was eventually called Nike in honor of the Greek goddess of victory. Nike's goal was simple: to serve athletes. It's a goal that remains till this day, whether they're manufacturing running shoes or backpacks.
