Gigantic Nike Memorial Day sale — here are 7 deals you can't miss

Nike's Memorial Day sale is going strong. There are all kinds of deals on Nike products floating around the retailer's website. If you want sneakers, apparel, or accessories, there are great deals available for you. Plus, Nike promo code "SUMMER25" will also get you an extra 25% off as long as you're logged in with your Nike account, so make sure you use that before you buy. (It's free to create an account).

Our choice for the best running shoes, the Nike Pegasus 40 are $62 at Nike (with the promo code). They're cushioned and comfortable. At this price, they're even more affordable.

Keep scrolling to see all my favorite deals at Nike right now. No matter what kind of Nike stuff you're looking for, there's something for you. Just remember to use the promo code "SUMMER25" to get the full discount. For more deals, check out our full list of Memorial Day sales.

Nike Deals — Apparel

Nike Ready Men's Dri-FIT Top: was $45 now $33 @ Nike

If you just want a nice tee shirt, you can't beat a Nike Dri-FIT top. They feel great, and they look just as good. They're versatile enough to wear while working out or for a night out. Log in and use code "SUMMER25" for the full discount. It's worth taking a couple of extra seconds to get 25% off.

Essential Swoosh Women's Top: was $50 now $15 @ Nike

Nike makes some of the most comfortable apparel on the market, and its Essential Swoosh Women's Top is no exception. You can get it in a Smokey Mauve color with black accents for this low price. Log in and use code "SUMMER25" for the full discount.

Nike Dri-FIT Structured Cap: was $26 now $11 @ Nike

Sometimes you need a nice, comfortable baseball cap. This one normally sells for $26, but you can get it at a sizable discount from Nike as part of its Memorial Day sale. Personally, I prefer the structured cap over the floppy "dad" hat style, and that's exactly what this hat is. Log in and use code "SUMMER25" for the full discount. Note: only the Pink Oxford/White color is this cheap.

Nike deals — Men's Sneakers

Nike Pegasus 40 Men's Running Shoes: was $130 now $62 @ Nike

Pegasus has been a part of Nike's running line-up for what feels like forever, which is why our Nike Pegasus 40 review concludes it's "a reliable workhorse for beginners and marathon runners alike." It's our choice for the best running shoe on the market. Log in and use code "SUMMER25" for the full discount.

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE: was $135 now $62 @ Nike

Anything with the Jordan brand tends to be on the expensive side, which means you'll want to jump on discounted Jordan sneakers when you get the chance. These mid sneakers sit on the ankle and offer some stylish looks for those times when you want a night out on the town. The White/Black/Sail/Blue Grey, White/Dune Red/Sail/Lobster and White/Black/Ice Blue are on sale as part of Nike's Memorial Day sale. Log in and use code "SUMMER25" for the full discount.

Nike deals — Women's Sneakers

Nike Pegasus 40 Women's Running Shoes: was $140 now $74 @ Nike

All of the impressive traits we mentioned about the men's Pegasus 40 apply to the women's version of the sneaker, but they're sized for the female foot. They're lightweight, comfortable, and perfect for getting out there on the road and taking a run. Log in and use code "SUMMER25" for the full discount, as it's worth the time to save even more money on this already-discounted pair of shoes.