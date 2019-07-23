Best Refrigerators 2019

A refrigerator is probably the most important appliance in your house. In addition to keeping your food preserved, it's also the informal hub around which your family's day is organized. And, its door serves as a message center and chronicler of important family events. So when buying a fridge, it's vital that you pick one that best suits your needs and budget. Based on our research, these are the 10 best refrigerators for families and homes of all types.



How We Picked

To come up with a list of refrigerators, we looked at the top picks from CNET, Wirecutter, Reviewed.com and other sites, as well as the top-selling models at Best Buy, Lowe's and Home Depot. From there, we narrowed the list down to 10 models based on features, price design and other factors.



Best Overall

Samsung RF28JBEDBSG Best Overall SPECIFICATIONS Size (with hinges, handles and doors): 70 x 35.8 x 36.5 | Refrigerator Capacity: 19.5 cu ft. | Freezer Capacity: 8.3 cu ft. | Ice/Water dispenser: Yes/Yes | Energy Consumption: 720 kWh/year Reasons to Buy Looks great excellent performance useful FlexZone drawer Reasons to Avoid Overly large ice maker $2,799.99 View at Amazon

This is one showy fridge. This Showcase refrigerator has a double door on the upper right that allows quick access to frequently used items, such as condiments and bottles, which saves you from having to fully open the refrigerator. However, reviewers were mixed about the usefulness of this feature.

There was general agreement that the FlexZone drawer was very handy for keeping select items at a temperature that's different from the one in the main refrigerator compartment. The fridge also uses large metal plates to keep things cool, and it looks like they do their job well — it consistently held temperatures in lab tests. It's available in both black stainless and regular, fingerprint-resistant stainless steel.

What reviewers say:

CNET: "[This refrigerator] falls right into a happy, modern medium between entry-level luxury and high-end smarts."

Reviewed.com: "We liked the Food Showcase, which is a door-in-a-door storage system that makes it easy to grab the foods you use most often."



Best French door refrigerator under $2,000

Samsung RF28HMEDBSR Best French door refrigerator under $2,000 SPECIFICATIONS Size (with hinges, handles and doors): 70 x 35.8 x 36.1 | Refrigerator Capacity: 18.9 cu ft. | Freezer Capacity: 8.35 cu ft. | Ice/Water dispenser: Yes/Yes | Energy Consumption: 722 kWh/year Reasons to Buy FlexZone drawer, Good price large capacity Reasons to Avoid Temperatures run a bit warm, ice maker blocks a shelf $27.95 View at eBay

Essentially the Samsung Family Hub refrigerator without the big touch screen, this model has tempered-glass shelves, gallon door bins and an exterior water/ice maker. Available in white, stainless steel and black stainless steel, this refrigerator is also available with a FlexZone drawer as well as models at counter and standard depth. While this model has a 28-cubic-foot capacity — and a spacious fridge — Samsung makes a similar 25-cubic-foot, narrow-width model that's 33 inches wide.

What reviewers say:

CNET: "Whether you're using [the FlexZone drawer] to store delicate items like meat, fish, and cheese at the optimal temperature, or you're just looking for a fridge with a beer drawer, it'll do the job nicely."

Reviewed.com: "In the world of four-door French door fridges, the Samsung RF28HMEDBSR hits a sweet spot."



Best Budget Refrigerator

(Image credit: GE)

GE GTE18GMHES Best Budget Refrigerator SPECIFICATIONS Size (with hinges, handles and doors): 67.4 x 28 x 32.5 | Refrigerator Capacity: 13.5 cu ft. | Freezer Capacity: 4 cu ft. | Ice/Water dispenser: No/No | Energy Consumption: 358 kWh/year Reasons to Buy Inexpensive spill-proof shelves Reasons to Avoid No ice maker $812.10 View at Amazon

Good for those on a smaller budget or who simply don't need a larger, fancier refrigerator, the no-frills GE GTE18GMHES is a good option. It has spill-proof glass shelving and humidity controls for the two crisper bins. However, this refrigerator lacks an ice maker, and it doesn't have independent controls for the fridge and freezer, so you'll have to pick between "colder" and coldest" for both.

While it's not huge by typical refrigerator standards, this model will have more than enough room for most bulky items. Starting at $684, it's available in five finishes (stainless steel, bisque, black, fingerprint-resistant slate and white), some of which will increase the price by about $150.

What reviewers say:

CNET: "There aren't a lot of bells or whistles with this model, but it keeps food cold reliably well and looks good doing it."

Reviewed.com: "Sometimes you just want a fridge that cools food, and that's exactly what this GE is."



Best side-by-side refrigerator

(Image credit: LG)

LG LSXS26366S Best side-by-side refrigerator SPECIFICATIONS Size (with hinges, handles and doors): 70.3 x 35.8 x 35.8 | Refrigerator Capacity: 16.9 cu ft. | Freezer Capacity: 9.2 cu ft. | Ice/Water dispenser: Yes/Yes | Energy Consumption: 715 kWh/year Reasons to Buy Helpful door in door good design holds temperatures well Reasons to Avoid Small ice drawer $1,906.49 View at Amazon

Looks-wise, LG's side-by-side refrigerator doesn't really stand out from its peers, but it hides a clever trick: A door-in-door lets you quickly access the upper two-thirds of the refrigerator section, which better helps everything else inside stay cool. Inside, it has bright LED lights, and on lab tests, it maintained temperatures very well, keeping everything cold. The ice drawer is on the small side, but that does leave more room for freezer storage.

If you don't care for the door-in-door feature, the LG LSXS26326s costs about $300 less but is otherwise the same.

What reviewers say:

Reviewed.com: "It's an excellent choice, with a premium exterior, powerful performance, and door-in-door organization rarely seen on a side-by-side."

CNET: "[The LG LSXS26326s] spacious interior and top tier performance make it worth a spot on your short list if you're shopping for a side-by-side fridge."



The Best Smart Refrigerator

Samsung Family Hub (RF28NHEDBSR) The Best Smart Refrigerator SPECIFICATIONS (starting)Size (with hinges, handles and doors): 70 x 35.75 x 36.5 | Refrigerator Capacity: 15.7 cu ft. | Freezer Capacity: 8.3 cu ft. | Ice/Water dispenser: Yes/Yes | Energy Consumption: 745 kWh/year Reasons to Buy Built-in cameras great design touch screen with smart features Reasons to Avoid Smart features need refinement expensive Check Amazon

Now in its third generation, Samsung's signature smart refrigerator is instantly recognizable by its large 21-inch touch screen, which you can use to order groceries, play music, look up your calendar, watch TV, see who's at your front door and much more. Cameras inside the fridge let you see from your smartphone if you're running low on milk. While we're not high on Bixby, Samsung's voice assistant, it is built into the fridge, so you can ask it to control your smart home devices, such as lights, thermostats, robot vacuums and more.

The Family Hub is available in more than a dozen styles, including both counter and full-depth sizes; and three-door and four-door models (the FlexZone Drawer is a handy feature that helps you get to snacks and other frequently used items). In addition to a full-size freezer, the Family Hub is available in a "4 Door Flex" configuration, which lets you switch one compartment from freezer to fridge, depending on your needs.

What reviewers say:

CNET: "The Samsung Family Hub is a beautiful appliance that performs like the high-end fridge that it is, and it's loaded with easy-to-use features you won't find anywhere else."

Reviewed.com: [First Impressions of Family Hub 3.0] "Bixby isn't as responsive as Alexa or Google Home, and manually adding items to the food inventory management software still requires a modicum of effort."



Excellent midrange French door refrigerator

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung RF263BEAESR Excellent midrange French door refrigerator SPECIFICATIONS Size (with hinges, handles and doors): 70 x 35.75 x 35.75 | Refrigerator Capacity: 16.6 cu ft. | Freezer Capacity: 8 cu ft. | Ice/Water dispenser: Yes/Yes | Energy Consumption: 637 kWh/year Reasons to Buy Holds temperatures well good price folding shelf Reasons to Avoid Owners reported issues with ice maker $1,497.96 View at Sears

A good midrange refrigerator, this Samsung model performed well on several reviewers' tests. While it doesn't have a huge amount of storage space, one shelf can fold up and out of the way for taller items, while another can slide out. A CoolSelect pantry lets you choose between one of three temperature presets, and it has two crispers. While reviewers noted that nothing really stands out with this fridge, it's a strong performer for the price, though some had issues with the ice maker, and others did not like the flimsy feel of the drawers. It's available in stainless steel, black stainless steel and white.

What reviewers say:

Reviewed.com: "This fridge runs cold and steady. ...The crispers do a great job holding in humidity … we're impressed by two shelves that retract or fold up to make room for tall items."

CNET:"It offers a strong combination of performance and efficiency, with accurate temperatures in the body of the fridge."



Stylish looks, great features, but high price

(Image credit: LG)

LG LMXS30776S Stylish looks, great features, but high price SPECIFICATIONS Size (with hinges, handles and doors): 70.3 x 35.8 x 35.3 | Refrigerator Capacity: 17.1 cu ft. | Freezer Capacity: 8.8 cu ft. | Ice/Water dispenser: Yes/Yes | Energy Consumption: 739 kWh/year Reasons to Buy Clever door-in-door feature CustomChill drawer stylish looks Reasons to Avoid Small ice bin door area a little warm $3,599.96 View at Sears

LG's premium refrigerator has a special door-in-door feature, which gives you easy access to often-used items without your having to open the entire refrigerator. Even the door itself has a small shelf where you can store small bottles and items.

A CustomChill drawer below the main refrigerator compartment lets you keep items at a different temperature; you can choose from four temperature settings, and it spans the width of the refrigerator, making it good for wide items like cakes and pizza.

In lab tests, reviewers found that the LG held temperatures cool and steady, with the exception of the door in door, which ran a little warm. Still, they praised its overall construction and design.

What reviewers say:

CNET: "The ice bin is tiny and the door-in-door feature dings the reliability of the temperature in the attached compartments."

Reviewed.com: "It's a solid performer, as long as you remember to turn down the thermostat, and all those moving parts help you organize its massive interior."



Spacious, but no exterior water maker

(Image credit: Whirlpool)

Whirlpool WRF535SMHZ Spacious, but no exterior water maker SPECIFICATIONS Size (with hinges, handles and doors): 70.1 x 35.6 x 35.3 | Refrigerator Capacity: 17.8 cu ft. | Freezer Capacity: 7.8 cu ft. | Ice/Water dispenser: Yes/No | Energy Consumption: 615 kWh/year Reasons to Buy Great performance for the price large storage capacity LED lighting Reasons to Avoid No external ice/water maker vague temperature controls Check Walmart

This French door-style refrigerator lacks an external ice/water dispenser (there's an ice maker in the freezer section), but in return, you get a relatively spacious refrigerator compartment with a full-width, temperature-controlled drawer. However, the temperature settings range from zero to 7; that's hardly definitive. Still, it held those temperatures consistently on tests. There's nothing overly flashy about this refrigerator, but what you get is solid performance at a good price.

What reviewers say:

Wirecutter: "It's one of the most affordable French-door fridges available, yet requires no obvious sacrifice in terms of reliability, useful features, noise, efficiency, or layout."

Reviewed.com: [In reference to a similar model, the WRF535SMBM] "Not only did this fridge excel in our temperature and energy tests, it even has some features we don't normally see in this price bracket, like a temperature-adjust pantry drawer and LED lighting."



Best top-freezer refrigerator

(Image credit: LG)

LG LTCS24223S Best top-freezer refrigerator SPECIFICATIONS Size (with hinges, handles and doors): 70.3 x 35.8 x 35.8 | Refrigerator Capacity: 16.9 cu ft. | Freezer Capacity: 9.2 cu ft. | Ice/Water dispenser: Yes/No | Energy Consumption: 501 kWh/year Reasons to Buy Lots of storage space stainless steel finish Reasons to Avoid No water dispenser $997.96 View at Sears

This spacious refrigerator has a combined 24 cubic feet of storage space, which gives you tons of room to store all your foodstuffs. However, there's no water dispenser, which is a reasonable trade-off at this price. A large deli drawer spans the width of the refrigerator, and LEDs keep everything lit nicely.

It's a nice-looking fridge for the price, too: It has recessed grooves instead of protruding handles and an attractive stainless steel finish but isn't magnetic. Other review sites noted that door temperatures were on the warm side on their lab tests, but weren't bad when compared with others in its class. If you're looking for a top-freezer refrigerator with tons of space, this is the model to get.

What reviewers say:

CNET: "The LG LTCS24223S offers a lot of value, with more room for groceries than even some French door models. It's also a relatively good-looking appliance."



Best bottom-freezer refrigerator

(Image credit: LG)

LG LDCS24223S Best bottom-freezer refrigerator SPECIFICATIONS Size (with hinges, handles and doors): 69.9 x 32.75 x 34.9 | Refrigerator Capacity: 16.4 cu ft. | Freezer Capacity: 7.5 cu ft. | Ice/Water dispenser: Yes/No | Energy Consumption: 608 kWh/year Reasons to Buy Bright LED lighting Efficient plenty of storage Reasons to Avoid No water dispenser, nonadjustable door shelves $1,349.96 View at Sears

Bottom-freezer refrigerators make it easier to access items in the main compartment: no more stooping over to reach the bottom shelf. While reviewers weren't overwhelmingly positive about this model, they did like its large interior, smooth drawers and spill-proof shelves.

While this LG refrigerator was good at holding temperatures steady, it tended to run warmer than expected in lab tests, so if you pick it up, be sure to lower the fridge's thermostat to the lowest setting.

The stainless steel model tends to pick up fingerprints, but this refrigerator is also available in black or white, which will save you $100.

What reviewers say:

Reviewed.com: "The LDCS24223 is another recommendable model from the Korean manufacturer that serves up a massive amount of storage in a conventionally comfortable package."

CNET: "File this fridge under 'not bad, but not great.' It's a storage champ with plenty of room for groceries, and the interior feels sturdy and well-built."

Refrigerator buying tips: Four things to look for



Refrigerator Type

There are four main types of refrigerators:

French Door : This is the most popular model, with two doors that open the refrigerator compartment. This feature makes it easier to access the fridge, such as when a kitchen island might prevent you from fully opening a full-size door. These refrigerators also have the freezer section on the bottom.

: This is the most popular model, with two doors that open the refrigerator compartment. This feature makes it easier to access the fridge, such as when a kitchen island might prevent you from fully opening a full-size door. These refrigerators also have the freezer section on the bottom. Side-by-side : These two-door refrigerators have the freezer compartment on the left side and the refrigerator compartment on the right. This style makes it easier to reach items in the freezer — you don't have to bend down — but makes it harder to fit in wider items, such as pizza boxes and sheet cakes.

: These two-door refrigerators have the freezer compartment on the left side and the refrigerator compartment on the right. This style makes it easier to reach items in the freezer — you don't have to bend down — but makes it harder to fit in wider items, such as pizza boxes and sheet cakes. Top freezer : As the name suggests, the freezer is on the top, with a single door below for the refrigerator. These models make it easier to get to the freezer, at the expense of having to bend down to reach the lower drawers of the refrigerator.

: As the name suggests, the freezer is on the top, with a single door below for the refrigerator. These models make it easier to get to the freezer, at the expense of having to bend down to reach the lower drawers of the refrigerator. Bottom freezer: With the freezer on the bottom, this style of refrigerator makes everything in the main compartment at waist level or higher. It's better for those who don't use their freezer as often.

Standard vs. Counter Depth

Many refrigerators come in two sizes: standard and counter depth. Counter-depth refrigerators are not as deep, so their front edge will be aligned with your countertop and kitchen cabinets. While more stylish, this makes them both smaller and more expensive than standard-size refrigerators.

Finish

Stainless steel is currently the most popular finish for all kitchen appliances — black stainless steel is even trendier — but you can also get refrigerators in more traditional white or black. Keep in mind that many stainless steel models are not magnetic, so you'll have a harder time posting your kids' artwork and report cards, not to mention those takeout menus.

Will it fit?

There's nothing worse than ordering a fridge, only to find out it won't fit through your front door. Before buying a refrigerator, be sure to measure every opening it will have to go through. Since you can remove the doors from a refrigerator, you have a little more leeway. But, be sure that once it's installed, you'll be able to fully open its doors.

If you're replacing a refrigerator, measure your current model; you'll know that a fridge that size will fit.