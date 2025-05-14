Early Apple Memorial Day sale is live — 27 deals I'd shop on iPads, MacBooks, AirPods and more

Memorial Day is less than two weeks away, but Apple Memorial Day sales are already here. As one of the most coveted brands on the market, I've rounded up some of the best rare Apple deals I've seen so far.

Apple AirPods, iPads, MacBooks and more are seeing epic markdowns. For instance, the Apple Watch 10 is now down to $329 at Amazon. You can also grab the Apple AirPods 4 for just $119. If you're in the market for an iPad, I recommend the iPad Mini 7 that's now $100 off.

So don't wait — shop all the best early Apple Memorial Day sales while you have the chance. Here are the 35 best deals to shop now. For more deals, check out our full guide to the best Memorial Day sales.

iPads

Apple 11" iPad (WiFi/128GB): was $349 now $309 at Amazon The 2025 iPad features a larger 11-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A16 CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. The base model features 128GB of storage, which double the capacity of its predecessor. It's available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB capacities.

Apple iPad Mini 7: was $499 now $399 at Amazon The new iPad mini is already getting a discount, and any price cut to this small tablet is welcome. We're big fans of its incredibly portable design and long battery life (it lasted 10 hours in our battery life tests.) It comes with speedy performance thanks to Apple's A17 Pro chip, and has a gorgeous 8.3-inch (2,266 x 1,488) Liquid Retina display. You also get 12MP cameras on the front and back and Wi-Fi 6e support. In our iPad mini 7 review, we said it delivers the full iPad experience in a tiny size.

Apple 11" iPad Air (WiFi/128GB): was $599 now $529 at Amazon The 2025 iPad Air packs Apple's M3 processor, an 11-inch LED (2360 x 1640) display, 128GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, and 12MP front camera. The tablet packs a more powerful 8-core CPU, which makes the M3 up to 35% faster for multithreaded CPU workflows than the iPad Air M1. There's also a 9-core GPU on board with 40% faster graphics performance than the M1. In our iPad Air M3 review we said its fun Apple Intelligence features, reliable battery life (9 hours w/ 41 minutes), and overall thin design make it a winning Apple slate.

Apple 13" iPad Air (WiFi/128GB): was $799 now $699 at Amazon This larger size iPad Air sports the same M3 processor as its 11-inch counterpart, but it's coupled with a 13-inch LED (2732 x 2048) display. Otherwise, it packs the same 128GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, WiFi 6E support, and 12MP front camera. The new CPU and larger display should make this iPad a favorite for gamers.

AirPods

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $119 at Amazon The AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods ever. They also feature Apple's H2 chip, which delivers clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. The AirPods 4 also have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time. In our AirPods 4 review, we said the Editor's Choice earbuds bring Apple's wireless earbuds lineup into the modern day with Pro-level features for less.

Apple AirPods 4 w/ ANC: was $179 now $149 at Amazon These AirPods 4 have all the same great features as the base AirPods 4, except they also include Active Noise Cancellation. They also feature Adaptive Audio, Transparency mode, and Voice Isolation. It's a modest, but welcome price cut.

Apple Watch

MacBooks

Apple 13" MacBook Air (M4): was $999 now $849 at Amazon The new MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M4 chipset. The new Mac upgrades the camera from 1080p to 12MP with Center Stage support. The M4 chipset also supports dual external monitors, even when you have the laptop's lid open. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M4 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M4 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop is irresistible thanks to its speedy performance, sharper camera, and lower starting price.

iMacs and Mac Mini

Apple Mac mini (M4): was $599 now $529 at Amazon No more running away from Apple’s base model Mac mini. The M4 Mac mini packs that awesome M4 chip along with a doubling of RAM to 16GB and a 256GB SSD. Port array continues to be impressive with Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, Ethernet and more. In our Apple Mac mini M4 review we said the Editor's Choice machine is as close to perfect as it gets. Note: It sold for $499 over the holidays, but has rarely been on sale this month.

Apple iMac (M4): was $1,299 now $1,149 at Amazon The iMac M4 delivers all the strengths of the iMac with the added juice provided by Apple's M4 chip, delivering better performance than any iMac to date. In our iMac M4 review, we said the Editor's Choice all-in-one delivers great performance. It features a 24-inch 4480 x 2520 display, 16GB of RAM, M4 chipset, 256GB SSD, and 12MP webcam.

Beats headphones

Beats Flex Wireless: was $69 now $39 at Amazon While they aren't technically true wireless, on account of the wire that connects the buds, the Flex are a great pair of fitness earbuds. They're super comfortable thanks to their lightweight, and this $30 saving is a solid discount.

Lowest Price! Beats Studio Buds Plus: was $169 now $99 at Amazon The Beats Studio Buds are a wonderful little pair of buds, with some big improvements over the last model. 9 hours of battery life is exemplary, extended to 36 hours with the charging case, and they're some of the most comfortable wireless in-ears around. In our Beats Studio Buds Plus review, we gave it 4 stars thanks to their great design and sound.

Beats Pill 2024: was $149 now $99 at Amazon This deal brings a long-awaited discount to the Beats Pill. We had a Beats Pill hands-on, and found a speaker that has (as you might expect) some massive bass and a slick look. Battery life is respectable at 24 hours, and its waterproofing makes it perfect for pool parties and outdoor use.

Beats Powerbeats Pro: was $249 now $154 at Amazon The Powerbeats Pro are a solid pair of Apple wireless fitness earbuds. They have a seamless setup, just like AirPods, and good battery life. The earbuds themselves can play music for 9 hours, and the charging case adds an additional 18 hours. If you have an iPhone and need earbuds for your workout, these are a great pick — not that they aren't great for Android, too.

Beats Fit Pro: was $199 now $169 at Amazon With excellent Beats sound quality, active noise cancellation, and a comfortable fit designed for sports and exercise, these headphones are a real steal at this price. The Beats Fit Pro also has six hours of listening time and up to 24 hours with the included charging case. In our Beats Fit Pro review, we said these buds are a no-brainer and better for workouts than the AirPods Pro.

Beats Studio Pro: was $349 now $169 at Amazon The Beats Studio Pro are specifically designed to bring back that thumping bass Beats is known for. They offer improved active noise cancelation and boosted battery life (up to 40 hours with ANC turned off). There's also Spatial Audio support and Beats' signature strong brand look. However, our Beats Studio Pro review found the clamping force high, which may affect comfort levels for some wearers.