Huge Bose Memorial Day sale at Amazon — 5 deals I recommend
Save big on high-end Bose products for Memorial Day
There are many fantastic headphones on the market nowadays. Bose's QuietComfort Ultra headphones are a perfect example. In our review, we loved the modernized design and immersive sound, but we did find the price tag to be a bit high compared to direct competitors. However, they're heavily discounted right now, which makes our biggest issue not even a factor.
Right now, Amazon has a handful of discounted Bose devices marked down to as little as $199. Other finds include speakers, soundbars and earbuds, totaling five deals worth shopping for below.
Best Bose Speaker Deals
Bose TV Speaker: was $279 now $199 @ Amazon
If you want to enhance your TV sound without having speakers spread all over your room, the Bose TV speaker is what you want. It's small but still offers the sound Bose is known for. It's also discounted by $80 right now, which makes it a great deal. While Bose has plenty of other more expensive soundbars to choose from, this one for $199 is as budget-friendly as it gets.
Bose Smart Soundbar 600: was $499 now $399 @ Amazon
If you're in the market for a higher-end Bose soundbar at a good discount, this deal is for you. The Smart Soundbar 600 is what you seek. Sure, $399 isn't cheap, but for the sound quality it offers, it's more than worthwhile. It's wireless, so you don't need to worry about running anything extra to your TV, which is a nice convenience.
Bose Soundlink Revolve Plus (Series II): was $329 now $299 @ Amazon
This Bluetooth speaker delivers 360-degree sound. According to Bose, it also has up to 17 hours of battery life, with louder and deeper audio than the Bose Soundlink Revolve II. You also get IP55-rated dust and water resistance and a built-in microphone for voice controls and taking voice calls.
Price check: $299 @ Best Buy
Best Bose Headphones Deals
Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $349 now $249 @ Amazon
This is the lowest price ever for the new Bose QuietComfort model that launched in October 2023. In our Bose QuietComfort Headphones review, we said these are "excellent always-on noise-cancelers with enhanced sound and battery life." They're missing spatial audio mode and touch controls, but for $100 less, these are nearly perfect. Especially if you like to rock a pair in a flashy style like Moonstone.
Price check: $249 @ Bose
Bose QuietComfort Ultra: was $429 now $379 @ Amazon
Currently available at their lowest price ever, these headphones bring clear sound quality, spatial audio, and high-end comfort that makes them worth a look, especially with $50 off. In our Bose QC Ultra Headphones review, we said they replaced the Bose 700 as the new flagship model and combined class-leading ANC with intuitive features and universal spatial audio to deliver one of the most engaging, peaceful listening experiences money can buy.
Price check: $379 @ B&H
