7 Memorial Day deals for the ultimate backyard barbecue

Memorial Day is the official kickoff for the summer, and many (including me) are planning to have a backyard barbecue with my friends and neighbors. But what if you've awaken from your long winter slumber to find that your outdoor cooking equipment no longer works, or maybe you want to up your cooking skills outside.
Fortunately, there are already a lot of Memorial Day sales on cooking gear; here are seven of my picks for you to host an excellent cookout.
Meater Block: was $299 now $199 @ Amazon
There's nothing worse than over- or under-cooking your meat; it could ruin your whole barbecue. That's why it's important to pick up one of the best meat thermometers to make sure things are going as planned. The Meater Block is a Wi-Fi-connected thermometer with four wireless probes, so you can monitor the progress on your phone.
Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0: was $299 now $229 @ Solo Stove
I'll admit, it's starting to get a bit warm for fire pits, but in some places the nights are still plenty chilly. Besides, when the sun goes down, you'll need something for the kids to toast s'mores, and nothing is better than the Bonfire 2.0, which is at the top of our list of the best fire pits.
Weber Original Kettle Premium Charcoal Grill: was $219 now $239 @ Amazon
Keep things simple with this timeless classic charcoal grill. It comes in black, copper, or green, has a porcelain-enameled exterior to prevent rusting, a hinged grate for indirect cooking, and an ash collection system at the bottom. It's not a massive discount but it's still a great deal, which is why it's on our list of the best grills.
Camp Chef Pro 14: was $299 now $259 @ Camp Chef
This two-burner propane grill is good for the backyard, but its legs also fold down so you can take it with you if you plan to go to the beach or the mountains for Memorial Day. We also like its versatility: Camp Chef sells a number of accessories, such as a pizza oven, griddle, and BBQ smoker box that elevate this product over a regular grill.
Yeti Roadie 48: was $450 now $400 @ Yeti
When you're outside in the sun, you're going to need something to keep your beverages cold, and Yeti makes some of the best coolers around. The Roadie 48 can fit up to 76 cans, has wheels and a handle so you can roll it around, and comes in nine colors. They aren't cheap, so this $50 off deal isn't bad.
Ooni Karu 16: was $799 now $639 @ Amazon
When you want to go beyond burgers and hot dogs, why not sling some 'za while you're outside? Of all the best pizza ovens I've tested, the Karu 16 is at the top of the list for its size, versatility, and performance. And right now, it's $160 off.
Traeger Ironwood: was $1,799 now $1,599 @ Amazon
If you want to make ribs, brisket, or some other kind of meat that requires a low and slow heat, a pellet grill like the Traeger Ironwood makes things easy, as you don't have to constantly monitor its temperature. I reviewed the Traeger Ironwood 650 a few years back, and found it smoked meats effortlessly. The company is also running a sale on the Timberline for $300 off, if you want to go whole-hog.
