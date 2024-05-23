Save up to $5,744 in DreamCloud’s huge Memorial Day mattress and adjustable bed set sale – don’t miss this!

The DreamCloud Adjustable Bed Frame and Mattress is perfect for sleepers with back pain, helping relieve nighttime aches with head and feet elevation. You can save up to 50% on the adjustable bundle at DreamCloud in the Memorial Day sale – that's a potential saving of $5,774.

This bundle comes with an adjustable bed base, a bedding set, and the DreamCloud mattress of your choice. I recommend the DreamCloud Hybrid – it's earned a spot in our best mattress guide for good reason – but the softer cushioning of the DreamCloud Memory Foam might be better for side sleepers.

If you've found aches and pains are keeping you up at night, the Memorial Day mattress sales present an excellent opportunity to save on a supportive bed. Read on to learn more about the DreamCloud Adjustable Bed Bundle, and why it's my sale pick for sleepers with back pain...

DreamCloud Adjustable Bundle

Was: from $3,520

Now: from $1,244

Saving: up to $5,744 at DreamCloud Summary: The DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress has already earned a place in our guide to the best mattress for back pain – add on an adjustable bed frame, and you have a set designed for soothing sleep. The bed frame allows you to raise the head and feet to a neutral angle, reducing pressure on the lumbar region for more comfortable sleep. You can choose any mattress from the DreamCloud range in this bedding bundle, but you'd be hard pushed to beat the DreamCloud Hybrid. Our testers gave high marks for pressure relief and temperature regulation during our DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress review, with motion transfer another stand-out feature. The overall feel also impressed our reviewer, who loved that there was ample luxury to this mid-range price bed. The DreamCloud Hybrid can be a little firm for side sleepers and lightweight sleepers. If this is you, don't worry, you don't have to miss out on this bundle deal. Just switch the DreamCloud Hybrid for the softer cushioning of the DreamCloud Memory Foam mattress. Price history: DreamCloud has an evergreen mattress sale, so you should never pay full price. The current 50% off sale has been going for a little while now, but we can't guarantee it will stick around much longer. A queen is down to $1,414 (was $4,018), which is an incredible price for a mattress of this quality and an adjustable bed base. And don't forget the bedding bundle and extend insurance you'll get with your purchase. Benefits: Lifetime warranty | Free shipping

Can an adjustable bed help with back pain?

Adjustable beds are great for relieving back pain as they can be used to place the body in the zero gravity sleep position. In the zero gravity position the head and feet are both elevated. This angle is considered a 'neutral' position that takes pressure off the spine.

While expensive, zero gravity beds can be worth the price if you experience back ache, joint pain, snoring, indigestion, or just struggle to get comfortable in bed. Buying a bundle, like this DreamCloud deal, is a good way to save on an adjustable base.