REI Memorial Day sale — 7 deals I’d shop right now from $35

Whether you're hiking, heading to the beach, or just looking to refresh your summer wardrobe — the REI Memorial Day sale is one of the best times to buy new gear. The retailer is knocking up to 50% off popular brands like Patagonia, The North Face, Hoka, and more.

There are tons of Memorial Day sales happening right now, so below I'm picking out the best of the best. These are deals on gear we recommend or personally own. So before you check out for the weekend, here's the top REI deals right now. Note: REI members (a lifetime membership costs $20) can save 20% off one full-price item via coupon code "ANNIV24". Heads up that sizes and color options are limited on certain deals, so be sure to check out all of the options when scrolling through our picks.

Best REI Memorial Day deals

The North Face Sunriser 7" Shorts (Men's): was $60 now $35 @ REI

Whether you're running on the track or running errands, The North Face Sunriser Shorts will keep you comfy. They feature a secure-zip pocket on the center-back of the waistband as well as moisture-managing tech to keep your dry. The 7-inch shorts are available in various sizes. The women's 4-inch shorts are also on sale for $38.

Patagonia Capilene Midweight Base Layer Top (Men's): was $89 now $43 @ REI

This base layer top can be worn alone or under layers to stay dry and comfortable during high-exertion activities in cool-to-cold weather climates. We recommend buying it now and saving it for the fall weather.

The North Face Alta Vista Jacket (Men's): was $140 now $97 @ REI

The North Face Alta Vista Jacket weighs only 11.6 ounces, packs down for easy carrying, and is seriously waterproof thanks to a laminated nylon outer that's also been treated with a healthy dose of DWR. To keep you cool while on the move, the Alta Vista also has built-in pit-zip vents. The women's jacket is on sale for $97.

Patagonia Reversible Shelled Microdini Jacket (Men's): was $199 now $98 @ REI

$98 is a steal for this versatile, comfy jacket. You get soft, warm fleece on the inside and weather-resistant ripstop nylon on the outside. Or you can flip it around and reverse it, Missy Elliott style, and rock it with the swaggy fleece side out. Whichever way you go, this is a great-looking jacket you’ll no doubt find yourself wearing all the time. It's just that comfy.

Hoka Arahi 6 Running Shoes (Men's): was $140 now $112 @ REI

The Arahi 6 is a running shoe that offers a mix of max cushioning and minimal weight for a soft, smooth ride that keeps pronation in check. It comes in plenty of gorgeous colors. There's a vented mesh upper, compression-molded foam midsole and a 5mm heel drop with stable support and balanced cushioning. The women's shoe is on sale for $112.