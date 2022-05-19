Memorial Day appliance sales 2022 — best deals right now

If you're in need of some new equipment for your kitchen, Memorial Day appliance sales are here to help you save big. Retailers like Wayfair, Home Depot, Amazon, and Best Buy are offering epic discounts on everything from coffee makers to robot vacuums.

Even though we're still a few days away from the holiday, there are plenty of early Memorial Day appliance sales live right now. Below we've compiled the best sales you shop this week. Plus, if you're looking for more deals, check out our general Memorial Day sales hub for deals on TVs, mattresses, tech and more.

Memorial Day appliance sales — Today's best deals

Memorial Day appliance sales

Air fryers and pressure cookers

Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 Air Fryer: was $199 now $159 @ Amazon

This Memorial Day air fryer sale knocks $40 off one of our favorite models. It has two independent baskets that lets you cook two different foods in two ways at the same time. No preheating is required, so you can eat that much sooner.

CHEFMAN Air Fryer Toaster Oven XL 20L: was $199 now $142 @ Amazon

This toaster oven from Chefman comes with nine cooking functions including: bake, air fry, toast, convection bake, slow cook, bagel, broil, warm and dehydrate — so the recipe possibilities are endless! You can set the temperature yourself from 200 to 450 degrees (F) and the large 20 liter capacity can fit a whole roast chicken, so it’s great for family dinners.

Ninja Foodi XL Pressure Cooker Steam Fryer w/ SmartLid: was $329 now $289 @ Amazon

If you’re looking for a new pressure cooker, then look no further. The Ninja OL601 model offers a huge range of 14 cooking functions, including steam & crisp, air fry, bake/roast, sear, sous vide and slow cook to name a few. The large 8 qt pot will easily feed a family of four and with the useful SmartLid Slider design, you can easily switch between functions. You get a useful recipe book included as well.

Robot vacuum cleaners

iRobot Roomba i3+: was $549 now $499 @ Best Buy

The Roomba i3+ has a self-emptying base that takes up to 60 days to fill, removing yet another chore from your to-do list. Normally $549, you can get the Roomba i3+ for $50 less with this amazing deal.

Anker Eufy 25C: was $249 now $129 @ Walmart

The Anker Eufy 25C is one of the least-expensive robot vacs we've seen. The smart vac can be controlled via smartphone app or via voice commands. It features a triple brush cleaning system and can clean both carpets and hard floors. Best of all, it has built-in drop-sensing technology that prevents it from falling down a flight of stairs.

Roomba bundle: was $1,749 now $1,399 @ iRobot

The ultimate smart home package, iRobot currently has its Roomba s9+ bundled with its Braava jet m6 and H1 handheld vac on sale for $1,399. That's $350 off and one of the best deals we've seen. Both robots won our Editor's Choice award and represent the very best iRobot has to offer.

Washing machines

Samsung Front Load Washing Machine: was $899 now $698 @ The Home Depot

This 27-inch washing machine has a 4.5 cubic foot capacity, is Energy Star certified, and has vibration reduction technology to keep it from making too much noise. Its Self Clean+ technology, eliminates 99% of bacteria, and has 10 preset washing cycles, 6 additional washing options, and 5 temperature levels. It's one of the best Memorial Day appliance sales around.

GE 5.0 cu. ft. Sapphire Blue Front Load Washing Machine: was $1,299 now $1,098 @ The Home Depot

This washing machine has a spacious 5-cubic foot capacity, a venting system to prevent odors and bacteria, and a reservoir that automatically dispenses the correct amount of detergent. It's Wi-Fi connected so you can get notified when it's done, and can even dry smaller loads of laundry on its own. If you don't like Sapphire Blue, this machine also comes in gray and white.

Amana 3.5-cu ft Agitator Top-Load Washer: was $629 now $518 @ Lowes

Looking for a washing machine that won't break your budget? This Amana top-loader has a modest capacity, but excellent features like a dual action agitator, porcelain tub, and a Late Lid Lock that gives you extra time to throw in any missed items before the Spin Cycle starts. Add it to your cart to see the full discount.

Blenders

Vitamix A2300 Ascent Series 64 oz Blender: was $549 now $499 @ Amazon

This is an excellent deal that will make you a huge saving. With a built-in wireless connectivity, pair with the Vitamix Perfect Blend App to control 17 programs and 500+ recipes. This powerful blender has a variable speed control, digital timer, and pulse setting for all your tasty smoothies and blends.

Ninja Mega Kitchen System: was $199 now $159 @ Best Buy

The Ninja Mega Kitchen System comes with a 64-oz food processor bowl as well as a 72-oz blending jug and two 16-oz single serve cups, all of which fits onto the base. It has 1500 watts of power, meaning it can pulverize anything you throw at it. With three dedicated settings including dough, blend and crush and a pulse setting, the versatility is impressive. It's currently $40 off at Best Buy.

Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender: was $349 now $289 @ Amazon

Save on this great Vitamix model. It comes with 10 variable speeds and a pulse feature for those hearty meals such as chunky, vegetable soups or salsa. The 48 ounce container is sufficient for blending medium-sized batches for the family. What’s more, it’s self-cleaning and just needs a drop of dish soap and warm water for it to clean itself in 60 seconds. If it sells out, Target offers the same price.

Microwaves

LG NeoChef Countertop Microwave: was $219 now $169 @ Walmart

This is a fantastic deal if you want a sleek and convenient microwave. This LG comes with a smart sensor cook and intuitive, "smoothtouch" glass controls for a more streamlined look. It also has an easy to clean interior with a stain-resistant and anti-bacterial surface. Grab this offer and make a saving.

Maytag appliances: deals from $289 @ Lowe's

May is Maytag appliance month at Lowe's. In addition to savings of up to $750 off, shoppers will also get up to a $200 Visa prepaid card with select Maytag large appliance purchases. After discount, deals start as low as $299. For instance, you can get the Maytag 1.7-cu ft. Stainless Steel Microwave for $289 (pictured, $110 off).

Coffee makers

Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker: was $139 now $99 @ Amazon

This pod coffee maker comes in six color options, so you can match it to any kitchen theme. It can pour four different sizes of coffee, including 6, 8, 10 and 12oz, and there's an option to increase the strength as well. It takes less than a minute to brew and couldn't be more simple to operate.

Nespresso Vertuo Next: was $199 now $187 @ Amazon

Nespresso coffee fans will love this great deal. This stylish unit works with Nespresso Vertuo capsules, available in 30 aromatic blends. It can make delicious crema in various sizes, 5, 8, and 18-oz coffees, and single and double espresso. It uses a one-touch brewing system and looks luxurious in a black-matte rose gold.

Braun Multi-Serve 10-Cup: was $229 now $197 @ Best Buy

This impressive grounds machine uses Braun's ExactBrew system to optimize the water level, temperature and flow speed to your preferences. A handy flip-down tray holds a single cup, but the maker is tall enough to accommodate a travel mug.

Breville Nespresso Pixie: was $219 now $160 @ Amazon

If you're after something compact, this is a good deal. While it may be small, this one-touch machine can rustle up a delicious espresso or lungo. It can also heat up in just 25 seconds so you're ready to go, and the foldable cup support comes in handy. A great offer not to be missed — especially with the included Nespresso pod starter pack.

Refrigerators

Hisense French Door Refrigerator: was $1,199 now $999 @ Lowe's

If you're looking for a new fridge, Lowe's has one of the best Memorial Day appliance sales around. For a limited time, you can get the Hisense French Door Refrigerator for $999 ($200 off). The stainless steel fridge features 14.8 cubic feet overall capacity, two full-width freezer drawers, full-width pantry drawer, and an intuitive display that lets you control each compartment's temperature.

Samsung Family Hub French Door Smart Refrigerator: was $3,399 now $2,798 @ The Home Depot

If you want the latest tech in your refrigerator, then this is the one to get. It features an integrated touch screen display which can connect with your smart home, help you plan out your meals and shares photos and calendars. The refrigerator itself has a huge 26.5 cu. ft capacity to boot, and comes with an ice/water dispenser. It's currently 21% off.

LG French Door Refrigerator w/ Ice Maker: was $2,099 now $1,499 @ Best Buy

You can now save $600 on this LG French Door Refrigerator, which comes with 25.1 cu. ft capacity and a stainless steel finish. It features app connectivity, so you can monitor and control it from your phone, and the ice maker can be found in the freezer.

Samsung RF28T5021SR/AA: was $2,159 now $1,799 @ Best Buy

This is a great limited time deal from Best Buy. This three door French door refrigerator comes with a large 28 cu. ft. capacity as well as a built-in water pitcher. There's an automatic ice maker as well, which can hold up to 5.5 lbs of ice, and it's Energy Star certified. The fingerprint resistant finish means it will keep looking good too.

Air purifiers

RENPHO Air Purifier: was $369 now $127 @ Walmart

This air purifier can clean rooms up to 301 sq. ft. and comes with three speeds, plus an auto mode thanks to the built-in sensor. There’s also a useful sleep mode, which operates in the night at a much quieter level, as well as a child lock, making it suitable for a kid’s room.

Honeywell HEPA Air Purifier: was $299 now $219 @ Walmart

The Honeywell HEPA Air Purifier (HPA300) is a good value pick among air purifiers. It has among the highest CADR ratings for smoke, dust, and pollen of the units we recommend, and it can filter slightly larger rooms effectively. It also has four speeds (compared with three on most units), a programmable timer, and adjustable control panel lights.