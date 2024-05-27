Memorial Day deals for $50 or less — best sales from Amazon, Nike and more

Memorial Day is here and that means and retailers keep rolling out fresh deals for anyone savvy enough to find them. Luckily, I've done at least some of the hard work for you.

Below, I've rounded up a wealth of deals across the likes of Target, Amazon, Best Buy and more, with everything from wireless earbuds to streaming sticks included.

That means you can get the JLAB Go Air Sport earbuds for under $20, a Fire Stick for $24, or a Nintendo Switch-ready MicroSD card for $27.

Speaking of the Nintendo Switch, there are deals to be had on games, too. The excellent Fire Emblem Engage is down to $39, while Elden Ring is $39 on PS5, just in time for the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion next month.

For more deals, be sure to check out the savings we've found on HP computers and Dell machines.

Best Memorial Day deals under $50

Hydro Flask sale: deals from $3 @ Amazon

Memorial Day sales have kicked off at Amazon and the retailer is slashing the price of various Hydro Flask tumblers and accessories. The sale includes various colors and models with prices from $3 for accessories and $14 for tumblers. It's one of the lowest prices we've seen for these Hydro Flask tumblers. Note that Hydro Flask is taking 50% off with a few models just a few bucks cheaper than Amazon in some instances.

Price check: 50% off @ Hydro Flask

Nike sale: deals from $9 @ Nike

Nike apparel can easily reach over $80. So their current sale is worth a mention because it knocks 40% off plus you can use coupon code "SUMMER25" to knock an extra 25% off select gear. After discount, prices start as low as $9.

Crocs sale: deals from $19 @ Amazon

From clogs to sandals, Amazon is discount a wide range of Crocs shoes with prices as low as $19. (Croc accessories are also on sale from $4). It's one of the biggest Crocs sales we've seen from Amazon. Note that Walmart also has an ongoing Crocs sale, but with different styles/colors than Amazon. Our recommendation: Browse both sales to see which one has the shoe you want on sale.

Price check: from $24 @ Walmart

SanDisk 128GB MicroSD card: was $21 now $18 @ Best Buy

It's never a bad idea to have more storage, and this Nintendo-certified option is ideal for boosting the capacity of your Switch, camera, or Steam Deck with an extra 128GB.

Public Rec Endurance Tank: was $54 now $27 @ Public Rec

This breathable, high-performance tank is designed to minimize resistance and provide all-day comfort. It's made with a micro-porous, fine gage knit for a highly-breathable, lightweight feel that can endure the toughest — and sweatiest — of workouts. It's part of a larger sale with a lot of apparel options for men and women comfortably under $50.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023): was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

The new Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) is one of the best streaming devices available. It sports an upgraded 2GHz processor and faster Wi-Fi 6E tri-band support. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we said it offers excellent 4K HDR quality, fast performance, and access to every app you could want.

Fire Emblem Engage: was $59 now $39 @ Best Buy

Nintendo first-party titles don't drop in price often, but this one is well worth a look. Fire Emblem Engage is a tactical RPG which brings characters from the series' past into a gorgeous, colorful world that'll flex your gray matter.

USB-C Docking Station: was $49 now $37 @ Amazon

This docking station offers enough connectivity options to make your laptop into a desktop with ease, with ports for SD cards, USB-C, USB-A, and even multiple HDMI ports - ideal for remote workers. Click the on-page digital coupon to get this price at checkout.

Logitech G305 mouse: was $49 now $39 @ Best Buy

A fantastic mouse with a great sensor, the Logitech G305 comes in a variety of colors and offers Logitech's LIGHTSPEED connection for lag-free wireless. It's also got six buttons that are programmable within the Logi Options app.

Blink Video Doorbell: was $59 now $41 @ Amazon

This camera for your front door will show you who's there whenever you receive a notification, and works very nicely with Alexa, too. This price matches its previous lowest, too, making it well worth picking up.