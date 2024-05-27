Hurry! This is the best Memorial Day iPad deal I've seen

Apple just refreshed its iPad line up a few weeks ago. There's a new iPad Air along with two new iPad Pros. In addition, the 10.9-inch iPad got a price cut from $399 to $349. Now with Memorial Day sales happening everywhere, Apple's iPads are getting another price cut.

For a limited time, you can get the 10.9-inch iPad on sale for $299 at Amazon. That's a new all-time price low for this tablet and one of the best iPad deals of all time. Note: You'll need to click the on-page digital coupon to get this price at check out.

10.2" iPad (WiFi/64GB): was $329 now $249 @ Best Buy

Apple's entry-level iPad features an A13 Bionic CPU, 10.2-inch (2,160 x 1,620) LCD, 8MP camera, 12MP front camera, and an epic battery life of nearly 12 hours. In our iPad 10.2-inch review, we called it a solid tablet with a great screen, smooth performance, and good battery life for a reasonable price. Right now it's on sale for $249, which is $80 off.

10.9" iPad Air (WiFi/64GB): was $599 now $399 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! The 2022 iPad Air is powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. Other standout features include a 12MP ultra wide front camera that supports Center Stage and 5G support (cellular models only). The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, USB-C charging, and Magic Keyboard support. In our Apple iPad Air 2022 review, we said it sets a new standard for tablets.

