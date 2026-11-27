Home advantage gives Team USA a fighting chance of breaking the Europeans' stranglehold on the Mosconi Cup in 2026 — but will make it all the more painful if their losing streak were to stretch to seven years. As well as being the dominant force in the "Ryder Cup of pool", the tourists line up with three of the world's top 10 players. However, they have a new captain in Niels Feijen. Will that change anything?

You can watch Mosconi Cup 2026 live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Mosconi Cup 2026 live streams: TV schedule, dates The 2026 Mosconi Cup runs from Friday, November 27 to Monday, November 30. Full schedule below.

► Start of play — 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT / 5 a.m. AEDT (next day)

• U.S. — ESPN Select / WNT.TV

• AUS stream — Kayo Sports (AU$1 trial)

• Unlock your stream with NordVPN (78% off right now)

Team USA, meanwhile, have turned to an old hand for guidance, Johan Ruijsink having tasted Mosconi Cup glory with both sides. Incidentally, the 60-year-old also knows his opposite number inside-out, having been Feijen's erstwhile mentor. It sets the groundwork for a fascinating psychological battle.

After all, that's where the Mosconi Cup is won or lost. No other tournament is as loud or as intimidating as this , while the quick-fire format is designed to inflict maximum punishment on even the smallest of errors. Comprizing first-to-five racks singles, doubles and team matches, it's first to 11 over four five-hour sessions.

World No.3 and reigning US Open champion Francisco Sanchez Ruiz spearheads European ambitions, while Team USA is looking to No.4 and two-time former world champion Fedor Gorst for inspiration, plus Shane Van Boening who appears for the record 20th year in a row.

Here's how to watch Mosconi Cup 2026 live streams from anywhere.

Watch Mosconi Cup 2026 live streams for FREE

While there are no free Mosconi Cup streams as such, you can still tune in without charge by taking advantage of a free trial.

In Australia, for instance, the tournament is expected to be shown on Foxtel Now, which currenlty has a 10-day free trial.

Kayo Sports, meanwhile, lets new subscribers take advantage of a 7-day trial for AU$1. Not quite free, but nearly.

Away from home? You may not be able to watch the pool like you normally would due to regional restrictions. Fortunately, there’s an easy solution — you can use a VPN to unblock that Mosconi Cup 2026 coverage. Details below...

How to watch Mosconi Cup 2026 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the Mosconi Cup on your usual subscription?

You can still stream the pool tournament live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear as if they're back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

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How to watch Mosconi Cup 2026 live streams in the U.S.

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In the U.S., Mosconi Cup 2026 is available to live stream on ESPN Select, which starts at $13.99/month or $139.99/year. However, you can bundle it with Disney+ and Hulu for as little as $21.99/month.

Alternatively, ESPN Unlimited carries ESPN Select and all ESPN channels, and starts at $31.99/month or $319.99/year.

The Mosconi Cup is also being shown on WNT.TV, which costs $10/month or $100/year.

If you have a subscription but you're not in the U.S. right now, try using NordVPN to watch the pool as if you were back at home.

How to watch Mosconi Cup 2026 live streams in the U.K. and Canada

Pool fans based in the U.K. and Canada can watch the 2026 Mosconi Cup exclusively on WNT.TV.

A subscription costs US$10 per month (~ £7.60 / CA$14.20) or US$100 per year (~ £76 / CA$142).

If you're not at home right now but already subscribe to WNT.TV, try using NordVPN to watch the Mosconi Cup as if you were back at home.

How to watch Mosconi Cup 2026 live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Mosconi Cup 2026 is available to live stream on Kayo Sports and almost certainly Foxtel Now in Australia.

Kayo plans start from AU$30/month after a 7-day trial for AU$1, and include NFL, cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 2026 and more.

Foxtel Now is likely to show the tournament also and comes with a 10-day free trial for a limited time.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your account as if you were back home.

Mosconi Cup schedule 2026

Click to see more ▼ Friday, November 27

1 p.m. – 6 p.m. — Day 1 session Saturday, November 28

1 p.m. – 6 p.m. — Day 2 session Sunday, November 29

1 p.m. – 6 p.m. — Day 3 session Monday, November 30

1 p.m. – 6 p.m. — Day 4 session (All times ET)

What are the 2026 Mosconi Cup teams? Team USA Shane Van Boening

Tyler Styler

Fedor Gorst

Justin Bergman

Skyler Woodward Team Europe Francisco Sanchez Ruiz

Joshua Filler

Aleksa Pecelj

David Alcaide

Jayson Shaw

Where is the Mosconi Cup 2026 taking place? The tournament is taking place at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida, USA.

Who are the 2026 Mosconi Cup team captains? Johan Ruijsink, who has captained both Team USA and Team Europe to Mosconi Cup glory, is heading up Team USA once more. Team Europe is skippered for the first time by Niels Feijen, an eight-time Mosconi Cup champion and four-time MVP. Both captains have non-playing roles.

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