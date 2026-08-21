The 2026-27 Premier League season has arrived, and it is Arsenal who start the campaign as the team to beat after winning their first league title in 22 years. The Gunners were deserving champions but will face a tough challenge to retain their crown from the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea (all of which have new managers at the helm).

Meanwhile, the trio of newcomers face a huge battle to avoid dropping straight back down to the EFL Championship. Coventry were electrifying last season under Frank Lampard and may be the best placed to avoid relegation, but it could be a long season for supporters of Ipswich and Hull.

No matter who you support, you’ll want to know how you can watch all of the EPL action this season. And you’re in the right place as we’re here to show you how you can watch live streams of every single Premier League game. And don't worry if you're abroad right now — because you can watch it all from anywhere with a VPN.

Premier League: Gameweek 1 preview

Gameweek 1: Friday, 21 August → Monday, 24 August

The new Premier League season kicks off this Friday with a fascinating contest as reigning champions Arsenal take on newly promoted Coventry City. Liverpool begin life under Andoni Iraola by visiting Newcastle on Super Sunday, while on Monday night it's the battle of the Spanish coaches as Alvaro Arbeloa's Fulham welcome Xabi Alonso's Chelsea to Craven Cottage.

The Premier League is BACK this week!!! 🔥The road to the title starts now 🏆Which match are you most excited for? ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/VJYDe27FMzAugust 17, 2026

How to watch Premier League live streams with a VPN

If you're not in your home country during the Premier League 26-27 season and are unable to live stream a game from wherever you are, you can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear that you're surfing the web from your home location — meaning that you can access the streaming services you already pay for. It's all totally legal and easy to do.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN; it offers superb speeds, excellent customer service and comprehensive security features, so you can use it with complete peace of mind. But you've got other VPN options too, so check out our full list of the best VPN services.

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're away in the U.K. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to NBC, Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch Premier League live streams in the U.S.

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Looking to watch all 380 Premier League games in the U.S.? Luckily you can with coverage split across three channels.

Games will be spread between NBC, USA Network, NBCSN and the Peacock streaming service.

NBC and USA Network is available across various cord-cutting services including Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. You can also watch NBC on Fubo.Prices are as follows:

Sling TV Blue Package : $45.99/month (1/2 price for the first month)

$45.99/month (1/2 price for the first month) Hulu with Live TV: $89.99/month (3-day free trial)

$89.99/month (3-day free trial) YouTube TV: $82.99/month (varying free trial)

Peacock will also be showing an abundance of the 2026/27 fixtures and NBC/NBCSN broadcasts are simulcasted on the streaming service.

To access this you'll need the Peacock Premium package which starts at $10.99/month with an annual price available for $109.99.

Outside the U.S. from August to May? Use NordVPN as detailed above to access your regular Premier League streams.

How to watch Premier League live streams in the U.K.

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Blackout laws in the U.K. mean that 3 p.m. kick-offs aren't available to British residents, but this season you will still have access to a minimum 267 games.

Sky Sports will be taking the predominance of these with 215 matches being broadcast across their channels. Packages start from £22/month if you're an existing customer — you can check out Sky's best deals right here. Alternatively, Now Sports is also an option with Day, Monthly and Annual passes all options, prices start at £14.99 for 24-hour access.

The other 52 games will be on TNT Sports. Either add it to your Sky, Virgin Media, EE TV package or through HBO Max (plans start at £25.99 for a 12-month term).

Those abroad can still follow the games by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Premier League live streams in Canada

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It's nice and simple for Canadian soccer fans with Fubo streaming all 380 Premier League games on their platform!

However, the devil is in the detail for Fubo. To gain access to all these fixtures you will need the either the Sports Monthly, Sports Quarterly or Sports Annual plans. Prices work out monthly as follows:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Plan Regular Cost Intro Offer Sports Monthly CA$31.49/month CA$26.99 first month Sports Quarterly CA$79.97/quarter CA$64.97 first quarter Sports Annual CA$293.99/year CA$230.99 first year

Stuck outside the Great White North and looking to access your Premier League streams? Use NordVPN to trick your streaming device into thinking it's back in the Great White North.

How to watch Premier League live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In a similar vein to Canada, it is fairly simple to access all 380 Premier League games Down Under.

Stan Sport will be showing every single game on their platform and to gain access you will need a Stan subscription alongside the Stan Sport add-on. Stan Sport costs AU$20/month on top of a Stan plan, which starts at AU$9.99/month.

Outside of Australia during 2026/27? Use NordVPN and stream every game of the season live.

Can I watch the Premier League for free?

CazeTV on YouTube will broadcast select Premier League games for free in Brazil as part of its sub-licensing agreement with ESPN.

Don't forget, U.K. viewers: you can also watch BBC's Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 in 2026–27, with full extended highlights of every game from the EPL available on the BBC Sport website.

Premier League US & UK Quick Guide

Swipe to scroll horizontally Match Date Time US Channel UK Channel Arsenal vs Coventry Friday Aug 21 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. BST USA Network Sky Sports Hull vs Man Utd Saturday Aug 22 7.30 a.m. ET / 12.30 p.m. BST USA Network TNT Sports Everton vs Crystal Palace Saturday Aug 22 10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST USA Network NA Ipswich vs Sunderland Saturday Aug 22 10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST Peacock, NBCSN NA Nottingham Forest vs Leeds Saturday Aug 22 10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST Peacock, NBCSN NA Brentford vs Tottenham Saturday Aug 22 12.30 a.m. ET / 5.30 p.m. BST NBC, Peacock Sky Sports Man City vs Bournemouth Sunday Aug 23 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BST USA Network Sky Sports Brighton vs Aston Villa Sunday Aug 23 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BST Peacock Sky Sports Newcastle vs Liverpool Sunday Aug 23 11.30 a.m. ET / 4.30 p.m. BST USA Network Sky Sports Fulham vs Chelsea Monday Aug 24 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. BST USA Network Sky Sports

Premier League table

Swipe to scroll horizontally POS TEAM P G/D PTS 1 Arsenal 0 0 0 2 Aston Villa 0 0 0 3 Bournemouth 0 0 0 4 Brentford 0 0 0 5 Brighton 0 0 0 6 Chelsea 0 0 0 7 Coventry 0 0 0 8 Crystal Palace 0 0 0 9 Everton 0 0 0 10 Fulham 0 0 0 11 Hull City 0 0 0 12 Ipswich 0 0 0 13 Leeds 0 0 0 14 Liverpool 0 0 0 15 Man City 0 0 0 16 Man United 0 0 0 17 Newcastle 0 0 0 18 Nottm Forest 0 0 0 19 Sunderland 0 0 0 20 Tottenham 0 0 0

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