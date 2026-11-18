We've all heard of the name John Madden, but this fresh movie by David O. Russell sees none other than Nicolas Cage step in to play the man himself, with support from the likes of Christian Bale and Shane Gillis.

Here's how to watch "Madden" from anywhere with a VPN.

In Brief "Madden" will drop on Prime Video on Wednesday, November 18, 2026.

• Global — Prime Video

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

John Madden is the legendary NFL commentator and coach , and in this movie we'll see his rise from winning the Super Bowl with the Raiders, to becoming the most iconic voice in the sport.

The inspiring sports movie has O'Russell at the helm, and given his track record at the Oscars, we could be in for a real treat. Alongside the lead duo of Cage and Bale, there are also roles for the likes of Shane Gillis, Kathryn Hahn, Sienna Miller, and comedian John Mulaney.

Normally, you'd expect a movie with that kind of star quality attached to land in theaters, but you can actually watch "Madden" from the comfort of your own home thanks to its direct-to-streaming release via Amazon. The film is even landing on the same date wherever you are, which makes it super simple to watch.

If you're ready to see how John Madden's career played out, read on and find out how to watch "Madden" online from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch 'Madden' for free? As the global rollout for "Madden" is on Prime Video, new users can get a 30-day free Prime trial. That means you can watch "Madden" for free before you have to start paying. Remember, if you're not in your home country now, you'll need a VPN, we recommend NordVPN, to watch your regular stream from abroad.

Watch 'Madden' from anywhere with a VPN

A (good) VPN allows your devices to appear to be back home and access your usual streaming services.

Not all VPNs works for this – but NordVPN does (we use it daily) and you can get an exclusive Black Friday offer below:

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Get NordVPN and stream "Madden" wherever you are.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. Try NordVPN.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to Prime Video to watch "Madden" online and on-demand.

How to watch 'Madden' on Prime Video globally

"Madden" is rolling out globally on Amazon Prime Video and that'll be the only place to watch the film.

Whether you're in the U.S, U.K., Australia, or Canada, the movie will drop on Prime from Wednesday, November 18.

You'll need to be a Prime Video customer to stream "Madden". Prices are as follows in the U.S., U.K., Canada and Australia:



U.S. — $8.99/month

U.K. — £5.99/month

CAN — CA$9.99/month

AUS — AU$9.99/month That is for the Prime Video access alone (no Prime delivery) and the basic packages, which will include adverts. Those abroad can access their version of Prime Video using NordVPN (75% off).

'Madden' trailer

MADDEN - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

'Madden' - cast

Nicolas Cage as John Madden

as John Madden Christian Bale as Al Davis

as Al Davis Kathryn Hahn as Virginia Fields Madden

as Virginia Fields Madden John Mulaney as Trip Hawkins of Electronic Arts

as Trip Hawkins of Electronic Arts Sienna Miller as Carol Sagal Davis

as Carol Sagal Davis Joel Murray as Pat Summerall

as Pat Summerall Shane Gillis

Miles Burris as Phil Villapiano

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