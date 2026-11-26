Thanksgiving means the weekend starts early, and the NFL schedulers have laid on one beautiful spread, with three marquee fixtures, a pair of potential division deciders and a suitably bitter family dispute taking pride of place.

While the Bears' trip to Detroit and the Chiefs' Buffalo excursion are too close to call, the Seahawks have been dealt a much-needed favorable hand for their clash against the 49ers. While San Fran was playing Minnesota at altitude in Mexico City last weekend, Seattle was on a bye.

Here's our pick of the top five NFL Week 12 games — and where to watch NFL online and on TV.

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Bears at Lions

Thursday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS/Paramount+

The Bears' vaunted offense has cooled off a little of late, which isn't great timing with the Lions up next in a heavyweight showdown that carries major playoff implications. In Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit has the NFL's No.4 quarterback for passing yards per game, the top-ranked running back for yardage and touchdowns, and the No.4 receiver for touchdowns. If Caleb Williams, D'Andre Swift and Luther Burden III rise to the occasion, we could have an all-time Thanksgiving Day classic on our hands.

Chiefs at Bills

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock

Speaking of classics, the Chiefs and Bills have treated us to a few over recent years, and Buffalo has tended to foot the bill. Aside from the Bills shooting themselves in the foot, Kansas City and Patrick Mahomes are the reason why their AFC Championship drought has stretched to 33 years, and Highmark Stadium will respond in turn. Both sides are flying high, at 9-1 (Bills) and 8-2 (Chiefs), but it's the Chiefs who have looked more convincing of late. Josh Allen's nine interceptions are the joint-sixth worst mark in the league.

Broncos at Steelers

Friday, 3 p.m. ET, Prime Video

FREE on Prime Video app (U.S.)

It's sure been an eventful Thanksgiving at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. To recap, late on Tuesday, the Steelers announced that they'd be benching Aaron Rodgers for Mason Rudolph in the wake of their embarrassing 19-16 defeat by the Eagles. The very next day, Rodgers alleged that Steelers coach Mike McCarthy had been falling asleep in team meetings, skipping walkthroughs, alienating defenders and neglecting his film study duties — and broke last Sunday's half-time huddle with a cry of “One, two, three, Packers!” An hour later, the four-time MVP had been released. Who doesn't love a Thanksgiving soap opera?

Seahawks at 49ers

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX/Fox One

FREE on 5 (U.K.)

(U.K.) FREE on Virgin Media Play (Ireland)

The 49ers are the Super Bowl favorites and currently hold the No.1 seed in the conference, while the Seahawks have just slipped out of the NFC playoff picture to No.8, but Seattle very nearly had their NFC West rivals when they met last month. The Dark Side successfully shut down Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey, only for Mike Evans to put San Francisco on his back and Sam Darnold to throw two interceptions. This time, Mike Macdonald's men are desperate and coming off a bye, while Kyle Shanahan's have just returned from a blockbuster in Mexico.

Panthers at Buccaneers

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN, ESPN2/ESPN Unlimited

The de facto NFC South decider, the Panthers will effectively open up an unassailable lead if they get the better of the Buccaneers on MNF. The Bucs offense is the most one-dimensional in the NFL — they lead the league with 159.5 rushing yards per game, and are dead-last with an average of 143.1 passing yards — but that's not to say it can't be effective. Todd Bowles' men stuffed the Panthers to the tune of 43-13 when they met last month, as running backs Bucky Irving, Kenneth Gainwell and Sean Tucker ran wild with 106, 88 and 52 yards respectively. They need a repeat showing to stay alive.

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