"Operation Ouch" – the long-running British kids medical show – has a festive special, "Let It Snot!" And with a name like that, we can guess what’s coming.

Here's how to watch the "Operation Ouch" Christmas Special online from anywhere with a VPN, potentially for FREE!

This Christmas, Dr Xand and Dr Chris will find out how cold it needs to be for snot to freeze, while Dr Xand and Dr Leanne answer children's festive medical questions.

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There’s also a Christmas-themed Ouchology challenge, the Chilly Christmas Curling Challenge, which could end with one of the doctors getting a seasonal snotting. Since 2012, "Operation Ouch!" has made the human body wonderfully gross with messy lab experiments, real hospital scenes and facts that make your stomach churn.

Expect festive cheers, gross alerts and probably a tissue or two...

How to watch 'Operation Ouch' for FREE

If you're in the U.K. you can watch "Operation Ouch - Christmas Special: Let it Snot!" for free. It's available to stream on BBC iPlayer from Friday, November 27.

BBC iPlayer is FREE, but you will need to create an account and have a valid U.K. postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and a TV license.

To watch BBC iPlayer: Visit the BBC iPlayer website or download the apps (iOS/Android).

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch "Operation Ouch" as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick of the options and we'll show you how to access it below.

How to watch 'Operation Ouch' from anywhere

A (good) VPN allows your devices to appear to be back in the U.K. and watch iPlayer, as if you were back home.

Not all VPNs works for this – but NordVPN does (we use it daily) and you can get an exclusive Black Friday offer below:

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⭐️ Rated 5 stars Get NordVPN and stream "Operation Ouch - Christmas Special: Let it Snot!" wherever you are.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. Try NordVPN.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to BBC iPlayer to watch "Operation Ouch - Christmas Special: Let it Snot!" online and on-demand.

Can you watch "Operation Ouch" in the U.S., Australia or Canada?

There are currently no confirmed plans to stream "Operation Ouch - Christmas Special: Let it Snot!" outside the UK. We'll update this guide if broadcasters or streaming services announce availability in the US, Canada or Australia.

That said, older seasons of "Operation Ouch" are available to stream for free on ABC iview in Australia.

If you're currently on holiday in the U.S., Australia or Canada from the U.K., one of the best VPN services will help tap into your FREE home coverage of "Operation Ouch - Christmas Special: Let it Snot!" We recommend NordVPN.

'Operation Ouch' FAQ

Will 'Operation Ouch - Christmas Special: Let It Snot!' air on BBC TV channels? No. The Christmas special will only be available to stream on BBC iPlayer from Friday, November 27. It won't air on linear TV.

What is 'Operation Ouch!' about? "Operation Ouch!" is a CBBC medical show hosted by twin doctors Dr Chris and Dr Xand van Tulleken. It explores the human body through medical experiments, hospital visits, challenges, and fascinating facts. The latest Christmas special, "Let It Snot!," features Christmas-themed challenges and, of course, plenty of snot!

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