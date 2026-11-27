Although there may not be many Black Friday deals on Xbox Series S | X consoles this year, that doesn't mean you can't save money. There are some great deals on, well, just about everything else, from games through to controllers and headsets.

Our favorite detail is this GTA 6 bundle, alongside an Xbox Wireless Gaming Controller for $122 at Amazon. And there are some awesome discounts on Razer gear, like the Black Shark V3 headset for just $99 and the Wolverine V3 Pro controller for $135 at Amazon.

While it's proving extremely difficult to pick up PS5s this year, and Xbox Series X and S are also getting a little thin on the ground, there are still some Xbox consoles around to purchase, although only the Series S seems to have decent stock. We'll be tracking everything here, so stay locked to find the latest Xbox deals.

Best Xbox Black Friday deals

Xbox Series S: $498 at Amazon The Xbox Series S may well limited to 1440p output but still delivers fast loading, ray tracing, and high frame rates. It features a GPU with up to 4 teraflops of output, 10GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. This console has no disc drive; it's designed exclusively for digital games. With the shortage of the Series X, and high prices where it can be found, this may be the best option as long as you're happy not gaming in 4K. Read more Read less ▼

Xbox Black Friday accessories deals

TiMOVO Green Backlit Keyboard for Xbox: was $28 now $21 at Amazon Ah, the good old days of chatting with friends the old fashioned way on Xbox Live. If you miss that then this keyboard accessory that attaches to your Xbox controller could be the perfect way to relive the glory days. It works with the Xbox Series X/S controllers as well as with older Xbox one S and one Elite controllers. There’s also a 3.5mm audio jack if you want to plug in a wired headset at the bottom too. Read more Read less ▼

GameSir X5 Lite for Xbox 25th Anniversary Edition: was $44 now $35 at Amazon While the Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition console is hard to come by and extremely expensive, this deal lets you celebrate Xbox’s big anniversary for less. The GameSir X5 Lite is officially licensed by Xbox and supports phones or even small tablets like the iPad mini. This mobile game controller has Hall Effect sticks and triggers to prevent stick drift and you can swap its face buttons to match your preferred layout. Looks pretty rad, if you ask me. Read more Read less ▼

XBOX Wireless Gaming Controller: was $64 now $42 at Amazon Versatile, comfortable, and responsive, the Xbox Core Wireless Controller impressed us in our rigorous testing. This isn't just for Xbox — it's compatible with PC, Android, and iOS devices too. With its ergonomic design, textured grips, and a button to share screenshots with friends, it's a go-to for gamers everywhere, and it doesn't break the bank. Read more Read less ▼

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5X: was $129 now $99 at Amazon The Arctis Nova 5 is one of the finest gaming headsets, and it's the highest-scoring headset we've reviewed. Compatible with PS5, Nintendo Switch, PC, Android, iOS and Meta Quest, its quick-switch 2.4GHz dongle and Bluetooth 5.3 enable you to effortlessly swap between devices. The sound quality is incredible, and the 360° spatial audio makes your gaming experiences even more immersive. Read more Read less ▼

Thrustmaster eSwap Pro wired controller: was $149 now $99 at Amazon This modular wired controller lets you swap out its thumbstick modules completely tool free, so you can customize your pad based on what and how you like to play. It also has two remappable buttons around back along with trigger stops. The eSwap Pro has mechanical face buttons too as well as a mechanical D-pad for enhanced precision, comfort and control. Read more Read less ▼

Save $50 Razer BlackShark V3: was $149 now $99 at Amazon We're huge fans of the BlackShark V3. It offers multi-platform connectivity to Xbox, PC or smartphone using the included 2.4 GHz Hyperspeed Wireless Gen 2 dongle, Bluetooth or over USB-C. There's a detachable Super Wideband mic and excellent virtual surround sound on both Xbox and PC. It's worth noting that the black version is only slightly discounted at $127. Read more Read less ▼

Grand Theft Auto VI + Xbox Wireless Gaming Controller: was $144 now $122 @ Amazon This bundle gets you a copy of the standard edition of Grand Theft Auto VI alongside an Xbox Wireless Gaming Controller in Carbon Black. Normally, GTA 6 would cost $80 on its own while the controller would cost $65 so you’re actually saving a decent chunk of cash here. Read more Read less ▼

Razer Wolverine V3 Pro: was $199.99 now $135.99 at Amazon The Razer Wolverine V3 Pro is currently on sale for very near its lowest ever price, so this is a great time to swipe up this premium pad. It has low profile rear paddles, is extremely comfortable in use and packs Hall Effect thumbsticks and triggers. Read more Read less ▼

Nacon Revolution X Unlimited Precision Wireless Controller: was $199 now $149 at Amazon The Nacon Revolution X Unlimited Controller is a high-end pad designed for the Xbox Series consoles and PC. It packs pro features like hall effect sticks, adjustable triggers, mappable back buttons, a customizable LC screen, and a rechargeable battery. At $199, it's not a cheap investment, but with this deal the pad becomes a lot more appealing. Read more Read less ▼

Best Xbox Black Friday game deals

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds: was $39 now $19 at Amazon Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is one of the most memorable entries in the Sonic the Hedgehog series. Chaos, fun, and a bit of a learning curve, CrossWorlds shines with smooth drifting and air tricks that deliver significant boosts. And now it's under $20. Read more Read less ▼

Mafia: The Old Country: was $29 now $19 at Amazon The latest game in the Mafia series takes you back to 1900s Sicily, the birthplace of organized crime. You play Enzo, a fresh recruit in the Torrisi crime family, and must work your way up the ranks to become a "made man." Again, a lot of game for under 20 bucks. Read more Read less ▼

Resident Evil Requiem: was $69 now $39 at Amazon Resident Evil Requiem combines elements from prior instalments to deliver one of the strongest franchise entries thus far. Its thrilling gameplay and stunning graphics keep you engaged from beginning to end. Read more Read less ▼

Pragmata: was $59 now $39 at Amazon Pragmata is a breath of fresh air thanks to its tactical combat, clever puzzles, and earnest sci-fi story. It proves that there's still innovation in the AAA space and is yet another winner from Capcom. And better yet, it's $20 off. Read more Read less ▼

Star Wars: Zero Company: was $59 now $44 at Best Buy Star Wars Zero Company is a new turn-based tactics game where you recruit and lead a squad of operators and experience an original Star Wars story set during the Clone Wars. Offering strategic combat, cinematic production values, and a focus on player decisions, it's one of the best Star Wars video games in ages. Read more Read less ▼

Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight: was $69 now $49 at Best Buy Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight takes everything folks know about Batman from popular culture and filters it through the tried-and-true Lego formula. Whether you're a fan of Batman or Lego games, there's a lot to love in this charming adventure. Read more Read less ▼

Control Resonant: was $59 now $49 at Best Buy Control Resonant surpasses its excellent predecessor with a larger scope, both narratively and in gameplay. The melee-based combat is appropriately brutal and engaging, while the various skill trees offer deep customization. Aside from some confusing maps, this is an almost perfect action-based title. Read more Read less ▼

The Blood of the Dawnwalker: was $69 now $49 at Best Buy The Blood of Dawnwalker is a dark, brilliantly written vampire RPG with a superb prologue, a memorable cast, and inventive powers. Repetitive combat, a rough performance, and an insipid lead drag it down at times. A flawed, fascinating debut with cult classic written all over it — one that needs some post-launch patches, but kept us hooked regardless. Read more Read less ▼

Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve: was $69 now $54 at Amazon Step into the cockpit, take flight, and prepare for battle in Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve, the latest installment in the popular aerial combat franchise. Boasting a full single-player campaign and the series largest suite of online modes to date, not to mention stunning visuals and sound, it's the complete Ace Combat package. Read more Read less ▼

007: First Light: was $69 now $59 at Best Buy 007 First Light is the finest James Bond video game in nearly 30 years. Its cinematic single-player campaign is remarkable, delivering a gripping, quintessentially Bond story paired with some of the best action-adventure set pieces we’ve ever experienced. Whether you’re a longtime Bond fan or a newcomer, 007 First Light is unmissable. Read more Read less ▼

Crimson Desert: was $69 now $59 at Best Buy Crimson Desert is one of the most ambitious single-player open-world games ever. It throws a ton of deep systems at you with almost no hand-holding, but once it clicks, the combat feels fantastic, and exploration feels rewarding. There’s enough content here to keep you busy for months on end. The story is pretty average, and the beginning can be brutal, but if you love big sandbox adventures, this one is worth the ride (and $69). Read more Read less ▼

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