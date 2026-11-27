The wait is over: Black Friday (Nov. 27) is officially in full swing, and Amazon is dropping some of the lowest prices we have seen all year.

Major discounts are flying off the shelves across Apple, Nintendo, Bose, Garmin, and more — and I’m cutting straight through the noise so you don't waste time wading through fake markdowns.

Right now, the hottest deals on my radar include the AirPods Pro 3 at a record-low $149, Apple’s 11-inch iPad dipping to $379, and a Blink Outdoor 4 + Video Doorbell bundle for just $27.

From big-screen TVs and soundbars to everyday stocking stuffers, I have vetted every single pick on this page against price history and competing retailers. Keep this tab open and refresh often, the Tom's Guide team and I are tracking new deals in real time all day.

Our Top Amazon Deals Right Now

Apple iPad (11-inch/A16/128GB): was $449 now $379 at Amazon The iPad (11th Gen) is a great option for kids or anyone who just wants a simple tablet for surfing the web, playing videos and playing less demanding games. It's the best Apple tablet for most people to own and Black Friday is unquestionably the time to pick one up. In our iPad 11 review, we said it has significantly improved performance thanks to its A16 chip, longer battery life, and a larger 128GB starting storage option; Apple's entry-level tablet is among its best. Read more Read less ▼

Asics Gel-Kayano 32: was $165 now $124 at Amazon The Gel-Kayano is Asics' flagship stability running shoe, offering extra support for overpronators on the run. My colleague (and a sub-2:30 marathon runner) Nick tested the newer Asics Gel-Kayano 33, and while it has some notable updates, he still tells me the Gel-Kayano 32 is the better buy thanks to this deal. Read more Read less ▼

Save 82% Blink Outdoor 4 Camera: was $149 now $27 at Amazon Blink's outdoor camera offering, the Outdoor 4, comes with 1080p HD real-time footage, infrared night vision, two-way audio and a wider field of view, so you can see all the nooks and crannies outside your home. The camera also features dual-zone detection and comes with a Blink Sync Module 2, so you can store your footage locally. Read more Read less ▼

Editor's Choice Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World: was $549 now $499 at Amazon Nintendo's Black Friday deal is live! The whole world may be swooning over GTA 6 but this bundle gets you a Nintendo Switch 2 console, a copy of Mario Kart World, and a 3-month Nintendo Switch online membership for $499. That saves you a total of $87 if you'd bought everything separately. This is the same price that was offered at launch, before the Switch 2 got a price hike, so be aware of that going in — but considering how expensive rival consoles are these days, the Switch 2 still offers the best value for money. Read more Read less ▼