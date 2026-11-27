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Amazon Black Friday is officially live with record lows on Nintendo Switch 2, AirPods Pro 3, Garmin and Roku
The sale we've all been waiting for has finally arrived
Staff picked deals:
1. Top Amazon Deals
2. Editor's Choice Picks
3. Latest updates
The wait is over: Black Friday (Nov. 27) is officially in full swing, and Amazon is dropping some of the lowest prices we have seen all year.
Major discounts are flying off the shelves across Apple, Nintendo, Bose, Garmin, and more — and I’m cutting straight through the noise so you don't waste time wading through fake markdowns.
Right now, the hottest deals on my radar include the AirPods Pro 3 at a record-low $149, Apple’s 11-inch iPad dipping to $379, and a Blink Outdoor 4 + Video Doorbell bundle for just $27.
From big-screen TVs and soundbars to everyday stocking stuffers, I have vetted every single pick on this page against price history and competing retailers. Keep this tab open and refresh often, the Tom's Guide team and I are tracking new deals in real time all day.
Amazon Black Friday Quick Links
- shop all Amazon Black Friday deals
- Tom's Guide Picks: Our favorite Amazon deals right now
- Stanley drinkware: deals from $12
- Alexa devices: deals from $15
- Skechers: sneakers from $22
- Ring Solar Pathlight: was $34 now $24
- Asics Sonicblast: was $180 now $85
- Apple AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $149
- Bose QC Headphones: was $359 now $167
- iPad mini (A17 Pro): was $599 now $499
Our Top Amazon Deals Right Now
In our Bose QuietComfort Headphones review, we said these are "excellent always-on noise-cancelers with enhanced sound and battery life." Featuring over-ear active noise cancellation, switchable Quiet and Aware modes, and long-lasting battery life, they’re built for uninterrupted listening wherever your day takes you.
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The iPad (11th Gen) is a great option for kids or anyone who just wants a simple tablet for surfing the web, playing videos and playing less demanding games. It's the best Apple tablet for most people to own and Black Friday is unquestionably the time to pick one up. In our iPad 11 review, we said it has significantly improved performance thanks to its A16 chip, longer battery life, and a larger 128GB starting storage option; Apple's entry-level tablet is among its best.
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The Gel-Kayano is Asics' flagship stability running shoe, offering extra support for overpronators on the run. My colleague (and a sub-2:30 marathon runner) Nick tested the newer Asics Gel-Kayano 33, and while it has some notable updates, he still tells me the Gel-Kayano 32 is the better buy thanks to this deal.
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Blink's outdoor camera offering, the Outdoor 4, comes with 1080p HD real-time footage, infrared night vision, two-way audio and a wider field of view, so you can see all the nooks and crannies outside your home. The camera also features dual-zone detection and comes with a Blink Sync Module 2, so you can store your footage locally.
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Nintendo's Black Friday deal is live! The whole world may be swooning over GTA 6 but this bundle gets you a Nintendo Switch 2 console, a copy of Mario Kart World, and a 3-month Nintendo Switch online membership for $499. That saves you a total of $87 if you'd bought everything separately. This is the same price that was offered at launch, before the Switch 2 got a price hike, so be aware of that going in — but considering how expensive rival consoles are these days, the Switch 2 still offers the best value for money.
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Like with the Nintendo Switch 2 above, the MacBook Neo received a price hike this year. Apple upped the price by $100, but this Amazon deal puts a nice chunk of change back in your wallet. It's still Apple's most affordable Mac and, for students or anyone wanting a reliable macOS machine, it's one of the strongest laptop deals around.
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LIVE: Latest Updates
Apple’s 11-inch iPad drops to post-hike low
With its crisp 11-inch Liquid Retina screen, speedy A16 chip, and roomy 128GB base storage, Apple’s everyday iPad breezes through streaming, notes, and multitasking without breaking a sweat. Thanks to Apple’s mid-2026 price hikes across its lineup, this doesn't undercut its original pre-hike launch price, but it is the lowest drop we’ve seen since those increases hit, making it the best-value Apple tablet on sale today.
- Apple 11-inch iPad (128GB, Wi-Fi): was $449 now $379 @ Amazon
Easily one of the best deals I've found
I genuinely had to blink twice at this bundle markdown. You get a wire-free outdoor camera, a crisp 2K+ video doorbell, and the Sync Module Core hub running on long-lasting AA batteries, meaning zero messy wiring, instant phone alerts, and two-way audio right out of the box.
- Blink Outdoor 4 + Battery Doorbell 2K+: was $149 now $27 @ Amazon
Welcome to the main Black Friday event ⭑.ᐟ
After a week of early preview sales and steady price cuts, Black Friday itself has officially arrived! I’ve spent all week tracking Amazon’s lowest prices across laptops, OLED TVs, gaming bundles, and winter apparel, and today the floodgates are wide open with even more deals going live by the hour.
So, grab a coffee, keep this page bookmarked, and check back often — I’ll be testing every markdown against its price history to bring you only the discounts truly worth your money.
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