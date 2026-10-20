How to watch NBA 2026/27: live stream games from anywhere

The NBA has a very different look heading into the 2026/27 regular season, after the New York Knicks finally got their hands back on the championship trophy and two of the sport's biggest stars — LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo — shook the close season with their seismic trades.

You can watch NBA 2026/27 live streams from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free.

After 53 long years of hurt, the Knickerbockers ended the hoodoo at last. Head coach Mike Brown etched his name into Madison Square Garden folklore, with Finals and Playoffs MVP Jalen Brunson forging a place in the history books. It’s been nearly a decade since a franchise (peak Stephen Curry’s Golden State Warriors) went back-to-back, but that’s exactly what Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Josh Hart and Mikal Bridges will be looking to achieve as they build a dynasty in the Big Apple.

For Victor Wembanyama and his San Antonio Spurs, it’s about bouncing back from their golden chance to win the big one. But even the 7 ft 4 in 22-year-old’s exploits are likely to be dwarfed when the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat step onto the court. They’re the respective new homes of King James and the Greek Freak. With five championships and six NBA Most Valuable Player awards between them, they’ll be sure to generate plenty of headlines as the season progresses.

It will be intriguing to see how the LA Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks respond to their departures, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander attempts to lead the previous champs, the Oklahoma City Thunder, back to the Finals, too. Check out all the TV and streaming details below to find out how to watch the NBA 2026/27 season from anywhere, including free options.

Watch NBA 2026/27 live streams for FREE

Although the league is generally only available on paid subscription services around the world, you can watch select NBA games free-of-charge on CTV5 in China.

With 66 regular-season NBA games showing exclusively on Prime Video globally, anybody taking advantage of its 30-day free trial can live stream those games on Amazon's streaming platform.

It's also possible to watch the U.S. national coverage on ABC, ESPN and NBC thanks to a free trial to the likes of YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu + Live TV, and Fubo. Similarly, Australian NBA fans can get a free trial to Kayo Sports.

Away from home? You can use a VPN to watch the NBA from anywhere in the world — find out more below.

Watch NBA from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the basketball on your usual subscription?

You can still watch NBA 2026/27 live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software can make your devices appear to be back in your home country regardless of where you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN — we explain why in our NordVPN review.

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How to watch NBA 2026/27 live streams in the U.S.

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NBA games are televised nationally on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, NBC and NBCSN in the U.S.

If you've cut the cord or don't have an antenna, you can still get access to those stations through an OTT cable TV alternative.

Sling TV is one of the most cost-effective providers. Its Sling Essential ($19.99/month) carries ESPN and ESPN 2, while Sling Select ($19.99/month) includes local network affiliates. Combine both packages for $34.99/month.

For more comprehensive cord cutting options, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu + Live TV, and Fubo all carries the channels necessary to watch the NBA in 2026/27, and all carry free trials for new users.

ESPN simulcasts its coverage on ESPN Unlimited, which carries ESPN Select and all ESPN channels, and costs $31.99/month. NBC simulcasts its games on Peacock. You'll need at least a Premium plan to watch live sports, starting at $12.99/month. That also includes NFL and Premier League games.

Prime Video is home to select Thursday, Friday and Saturday games, plus international games, and the NBA Cup. Prime Video costs just $8.99/month for the streaming version.

Out of market games are shown on NBA League Pass, which starts at $16.99/month or $109.99/season.

No matter what online service you want to watch NBA action through, you can use NordVPN to stream it when overseas..

How to watch NBA 2026/27 live streams in the U.K.

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In the U.K., several NBA games per week are available to watch via Sky Sports, across its multiple channels.

Packages start from £22/month if you're an existing customer, or check out Sky TV deals and packages if you want to sign up. Alternatively, Now Sports offers daily and monthly memberships. Prices start at £14.99 for 24-hour access.

66 regular games are exclusive to Prime Video, which also has exclusive rights to the London and Paris games, the Play-In tournament, and the NBA Cup. Prime Video costs £8.99/month or £95/year after a 30-day FREE trial.

Alternatively, comprehensive NBA coverage is available through NBA League Pass, which starts at £16.99/month or £114.99 for the season.

If you're not in the U.K. right now but already subscribe to one of these services, try using NordVPN to watch the NBA as if you were back at home.

How to watch NBA 2026/27 live streams in Canada

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In Canada, NBA coverage is split between Sportsnet and TSN, each having a good split of Raptors games (Sportsnet has confirmed it will show 35 Toronto regular season games).

You can stream NBA games live on Sportsnet Plus, which starts at CA$34.99/month CA$270/year. Similarly, the TSN streaming platform grants access to everything TSN has to offer from CA$24.99/month or $250/year.

Like everywhere else in the world, there will also be those 66 regular season games shown exclusively on Prime Video (available with a free trial). And an NBA League Pass for CA$19.99/month or CA$130 for the season gets you all out-of-market games.

If you live in Canada but aren't at home right now, you can still watch NBA live streams by using a quality VPN like NordVPN to unlock your usual service.

How to watch NBA 2026/27 live streams in Australia

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Aussies will find the majority of NBA live streams on ESPN via Foxtel.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? The games are also shown on Kayo Sports, with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just AU$30/month, and hosting plenty of NFL, cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and more. Anybody who hasn't used the service before can choose between a 7-day FREE trial and 1 month for AU$1.

ESPN's NBA coverage is available to live stream via Disney Plus too. Subscriptions starts from AU$9.99/month.

Prime Video also has a slice of the action. It's the only place to watch the Berlin and London games, and the 66 regular season games shown their globally, with a subscription costing AU$9.99/month or AU$79/year after a 30-day FREE trial.

Alternatively, comprehensive NBA coverage is available through NBA League Pass, which starts at AU$24.99/month or AU$175 for the season.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your account as if you were back home.

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