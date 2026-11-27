If you're dealing with a snoring partner or noisy neighbours this holiday season, you'll be delighted to hear you can now save up to $64 on some of the best sleep headphones with today's Black Friday mattress and sleep deals. This includes a discount that can get you the top-rated premium Ozlo Sleepbuds 2, now $239 (was $279) at Ozlo, for $40 less.

For a more budget-friendly option, you can also snap up the Musicozy Sleep Headphones for just $24.28 (was $35.99) at Amazon. There's a also a discount that can help you save 29% on the Soundcore Sleep A30, now $149.99 (was $229.99) at Amazon, which is a great deal if you want earbuds with built-in active noise cancellation.

And if you're tackling a whole other sleep issue (from back pain to hot flashes), head to our LIVE Black Friday mattress sales hub to find all the best deals on supportive, cooling mattresses. Vetted by our sleep experts, there's a deal for every budget. For now, back to the top sleep headphone deals...

Top 3 sleep seadphone deals this Black Friday

Why the Ozlo Sleepbuds 2 are my favorite Black Friday sleep deal

Editor Nicola Appleton tries out the Ozlo Sleepbuds 2 (Image credit: Future)

Whether I'm trying to sleep next to my partner (whose snoring resembles a walrus) or in a noisy aeroplane cabin, I've never had trouble getting some rest when accompanied by the Ozlo Sleepbuds.

They're comfortable in all sleep positions thanks to their flush, light-weight design, and they have a strong battery life lasting up to 10 hours on a single charge with the case providing an additional two to three charges.

Laced with basic sleep tracking and environmental sensors, the Ozlo Sleepbuds 2 help you get a better understanding of what may be causing your 3 a.m wake ups or low sleep quality.

Of course, this technology doesn't come cheap, hence the $230+ price tag. But Sleep Editor Nicola Appleton agrees that they are worth every cent if a snoring partner is disturbing your sleep or if noisy neighbors are partying until the early hours.