Ozlo’s sleep headphones are the best I’ve tested and they’re on sale this Black Friday, along with two other deals I’d snap up to block out noisy neighbours and snorers
I've tested luxury earbuds and budget sleep headphones — these are the only 3 I'd actually shop this Black Friday
If you're dealing with a snoring partner or noisy neighbours this holiday season, you'll be delighted to hear you can now save up to $64 on some of the best sleep headphones with today's Black Friday mattress and sleep deals. This includes a discount that can get you the top-rated premium Ozlo Sleepbuds 2, now $239 (was $279) at Ozlo, for $40 less.
For a more budget-friendly option, you can also snap up the Musicozy Sleep Headphones for just $24.28 (was $35.99) at Amazon. There's a also a discount that can help you save 29% on the Soundcore Sleep A30, now $149.99 (was $229.99) at Amazon, which is a great deal if you want earbuds with built-in active noise cancellation.
And if you're tackling a whole other sleep issue (from back pain to hot flashes), head to our LIVE Black Friday mattress sales hub to find all the best deals on supportive, cooling mattresses. Vetted by our sleep experts, there's a deal for every budget. For now, back to the top sleep headphone deals...
Top 3 sleep seadphone deals this Black Friday
Matching Prime Day, the Ozlo Sleepbuds 2 are back down to the lowest price we've seen since their launch this summer. With $40 off these and free shipping included this Black Friday, you can get these premium sleepbuds for $239 (down from $279). An investment, but worth it to finally put a stop to the sleepless nights.
The dual-purpose Musicozy Sleep Mask/Sleep Headphones is always great value at Amazon with MSRP at $35.99. As Black Friday sales are in full swing, the retailers are knocking 33% off taking that already great price down to just $24.28. Customers give it 4.2 stars, while our reviewers award 3 stars for its effective noise and light masking.
If the snoring needs a stronger solution, let me introduce you to our best sleep headphones with active noise cancelling – the Soundcore Sleep A30 Earbuds down to their lowest-ever price now. Prime Day saw them drop to $169; Black Friday is taking them to $157 with shipping included.
Why the Ozlo Sleepbuds 2 are my favorite Black Friday sleep deal
Whether I'm trying to sleep next to my partner (whose snoring resembles a walrus) or in a noisy aeroplane cabin, I've never had trouble getting some rest when accompanied by the Ozlo Sleepbuds.
They're comfortable in all sleep positions thanks to their flush, light-weight design, and they have a strong battery life lasting up to 10 hours on a single charge with the case providing an additional two to three charges.
Laced with basic sleep tracking and environmental sensors, the Ozlo Sleepbuds 2 help you get a better understanding of what may be causing your 3 a.m wake ups or low sleep quality.
Of course, this technology doesn't come cheap, hence the $230+ price tag. But Sleep Editor Nicola Appleton agrees that they are worth every cent if a snoring partner is disturbing your sleep or if noisy neighbors are partying until the early hours.
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Eve is a sleep tech product tester and writer at Tom's Guide, covering everything from smart beds and sleep trackers, to sleep earbuds and sunrise alarm clocks. Eve is a PPA-accredited journalist with an MA in Magazine Journalism, and has four years’ experience writing features and news. In her role as Sleep Tech Product Tester and Writer for Tom's Guide, Eve is constantly trying out and reviewing the latest sleep products from brands such as Apple, Garmin, Whoop, Hatch, Sleep Number, Eight Sleep, and Oura. A fitness enthusiast who completed the London Marathon earlier this year, Eve loves exploring the relationship between good sleep, overall health, and physical performance, and how great sleep tech can make that relationship even better.
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