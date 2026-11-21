TL;DR Free Newcastle vs Arsenal Stream — CazeTV (Brazil)

Watch anywhere — Proton VPN (75% off)

You can watch Newcastle vs Arsenal in the Premier League for free on CazeTV from anywhere in the world with Proton VPN.

Kick-off arrives at 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT / 5:30 p.m. GMT on Saturday, November 21.

Newcastle's start under Matthias Jaissle has been less than ideal and things don't get much harder than the visit of Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta's side have dropped points in only one EPL game this season and will be looking for another win away on Tyneside.

To make things even better, Newcastle vs Arsenal is being streamed for free on CazeTV's YouTube channel in Brazil and we've found a way you can stream it in the U.S., U.K., Australia and anywhere else in the world.

How to watch Newcastle vs Arsenal for free

Newcastle vs Arsenal is free via CazeTV's YouTube in Brazil with no subscription or account required.

It is geo-restricted to Brazil so you will need a VPN if you're traveling outside the South American country right now.

▶︎ ACCESS CAZETV FROM ANYWHERE WITH PROTON VPN — we've tested it on CazeTV's YouTube and it unblocks streams perfectly.

How to watch Newcastle vs Arsenal for free from anywhere with a VPN

CazeTV's YouTube channel is geo-restricted to those in Brazil.

Soccer lovers that are traveling or working abroad for this weekend's game will need to use a VPN to access their local free stream.

There are lots of VPNs but Proton VPN will allow you safely unblock the stream of Newcastle vs Arsenal — plus you can save 75% with their Black Friday deal.

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Which devices can I watch CazeTV's YouTube with?

You can use YouTube on all of the following devices and platforms:

Amazon Fire TV: Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Cube and compatible Fire TV devices

Android: Android phones, tablets and Android TV devices

Apple TV: Supported Apple TV models

Chromecast: Chromecast and Google TV devices

Gaming Consoles: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and other supported consoles

LG: Selected LG Smart TVs

Mobile Apps: iOS (16+) and Android (9.0+)

NOW: NOW TV devices and supported NOW platforms

Roku: Supported Roku streaming players and TVs

Samsung: Selected Samsung Smart TVs and devices

Sky: Sky Glass, Sky Q and Sky Stream pucks

Vestel: Selected Vestel Smart TVs

Vodafone TV: Vodafone TV Play and supported Vodafone TV devices

Web Browsers: Chrome, Edge and Firefox

Xbox: Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

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