When it comes to deciding what to watch, it can get overwhelming sifting through the best streaming services. So I've compiled a TV guide on what to watch tonight.

I've gone through everything from Netflix, Hulu, Paramount+ etc to see what's recently landed. I've even added some live sports you can stream on some of the best streaming services, along with films available for free on services like Tubi.

Here are all the new shows and movies (and live events) you can stream tonight (November 26), and where to watch them. For more picks, check out the three new shows to stream this week or for Black Friday, grab this discounted Disney+ and Hulu bundle to ensure you don't miss out.

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Alix Blackburn Social Links Navigation Senior Streaming Writer Alix is a Senior Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, which basically means watching the best movies and TV shows and then writing about them. It’s a dream job for someone who’s been obsessed with storytelling since she first figured out how to work a remote.

Top picks to stream tonight

‘The Hunting Wives’ (season 2 premiere) (Netflix)

The Hunting Wives: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Dramatic thriller series

What it's about: Sophie O’Neil (Brittany Snow) and Margo Banks (Malin Åkerman) find themselves estranged following the shocking events of the previous season. However, their separation doesn't last long when old secrets and a fresh set of enemies bring them back into each other's lives. As Margo navigates her husband's political ambitions and Sophie deals with the consequences of her recent actions, the pair become entangled in another dangerous situation.

Why you should watch it: There's plenty more outrageous drama waiting in Maple Brook for season 2, and fans of the first season should feel right at home. Brittany Snow and Malin Åkerman remain a fantastic pairing, while the new episodes bring in fresh faces, another murder mystery and plenty of unexpected twists. The show keeps raising the stakes with messy relationships and scandal. It's an addictive drama to say the least.

Watch "The Hunting Wives" season 2 on Netflix now

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‘Mummies’ (2023) (Hulu)

Mummies - Official Trailer - Warner Bros. UK - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Animated family-adventure film

What it's about: "Mummies" follows three ancient Egyptian mummies living in a hidden underground city: Princess Nefer, former chariot racer Thut and his younger brother Sekhem, accompanied by their pet baby crocodile. When an ambitious archaeologist named Lord Carnaby discovers their world and steals a precious royal wedding ring, the trio must travel to present-day London to retrieve it. As they navigate the human world, they make new friends and find themselves caught up in a race against time.

Why you should watch it: This is a fun animated adventure with plenty of colorful visuals, silly humor and lively action to keep younger viewers entertained. It has an unusual spin on ancient Egyptian mythology, with the modern-day London setting giving the story a fresh angle. The adorable baby crocodile sidekick is another highlight, while the voice cast, including Sean Bean, Hugh Bonneville and Eleanor Tomlinson, adds plenty of charm.

Watch "Mummies" on Hulu now

‘Sidelined 3: End Game’ (2026) (Tubi)

Sidelined 3: End Game | Official Trailer | Tubi Original - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Romantic drama film

What it's about: "Sidelined 3: End Game" picks up two years after Drayton Lahey (Noah Beck) and Dallas Bryan (Siena Agudong) went their separate ways. Now a USC quarterback and Heisman Trophy hopeful, Drayton travels to New York City, where Dallas is pursuing a new career and building a life with her boyfriend, Skyler (Charlie Gillespie). But their unexpected reunion leaves Drayton with one last chance to win back his former sweetheart.

Why you should watch it: Fans of the first two movies will find plenty to enjoy in "Sidelined 3: End Game," which brings Drayton and Dallas' story to a close. Noah Beck and Siena Agudong are just as charming together as ever, while Charlie Gillespie adds an interesting new complication to their relationship. There's plenty of romantic drama and football action along the way, plus some familiar faces returning for one final outing. It's a fitting conclusion for anyone who's been following the trilogy.

Watch "Sidelined 3: End Game" on Tubi now

Your streaming guide: Thursday, November 26

Here's everything coming to streaming today, broken down by streaming service:

NETFLIX

"Always on Call" (series premiere)

"A Filipino Christmas" (series premiere)

"Compliance" (2012)

"Drishyam – The Conclusion" (2026)

"Fool Night" (series premiere)

"The Hunting Wives" (season 2 premiere)

"Toos: The Van der Valk Kidnapping" (series premiere)

PARAMOUNT+

"The JLO Show"

"South Park" (season 29 finale)

NFL Thanksgiving Day - Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions (1 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: Arkansas vs. Michigan State (8 p.m. ET)

HBO MAX

AEW Collision (Thanksgiving Special) (8 p.m. ET)

HULU

"Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast" (season 35 new episode)

"Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald" (new podcast episode)

"Hey Jonas!" (new podcast episode)

"The Kardashians" (season 8 new episode)

"Mummies" (2023)

"Chuck Norris's Epic Guide to Military Vehicles" (2019)

"The Curse of Oak Island" (season 13)

"History's Greatest Warriors" (season 1)

"Hot Rods and Muscle Cars" (2018)

"Speed Demons" (2012)

"The UnBelievable With Dan Aykroyd" (season 3)

DISNEY+

"Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast" (season 35 new episode)

"Hey Jonas!" (new podcast episode)

"Sofia the First: Royal Magic" (season 1) (Holiday Special Episode)

"Stick to Football" (new podcast episode)

PEACOCK

"Megan 2.0"

"Megan 2.0 (Unrated)"

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills (8:20 p.m. ET)

ISU Grand Prix: NHK Trophy – Rhythm Dance (10:35 p.m. ET)

ESPN UNLIMITED

Men's College Basketball: Georgia vs. Cincinnati (11 a.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: Boston College vs. UCF (1:30 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: TCU vs. Creighton (6 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: St. John's vs. Louisville (9 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: Baylor vs. Gonzaga (11:30 p.m. ET)

Women's College Basketball: West Virginia vs. Notre Dame (9:30 a.m. ET)

College Football: TCU at Texas Tech (8 p.m. ET)

NFL: Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions (1 p.m. ET)

NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys (4:30 p.m. ET)

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills (8:20 p.m. ET)

TUBI

"Sidelined 3: End Game" (2026)

NFL: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys (4:30 p.m. ET)

SHUDDER

"Black Christmas" (1974)

"Black Christmas" (2006)

HALLMARK+

"Mistletoe Murders" (season 3 new episode)

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