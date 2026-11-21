I just saw the next generation of LEGO F1 sets, but what I learned about the future of the collection from its product chief is even more exciting
LEGO's Julia Goldin talks bringing SMART Play to Formula 1, the surprising success of its racing sets and what fans can look forward to beyond the new driver minifigures.
Imagine building a LEGO Formula 1 car that actually sounds like one when you send it racing across your desk. Or lining up two LEGO Speed Champions cars that can interact with each other as they race.
As both a consumer technology journalist with an affinity for motorsports and an avid LEGO collector, it's something I've been thinking about since LEGO unveiled its SMART Play platform at CES in January. And now, back in Las Vegas for the 2026 Formula 1 Grand Prix, I had the opportunity to ask the person in charge of LEGO's products about it.
I spoke with LEGO Group Chief Product and Marketing Officer Julia Goldin immediately following the reveal of the next generation of LEGO Speed Champions F1 sets.
McLaren Mastercard F1 Team (Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri)
Scuderia Ferrari HP (Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc)
Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team (George Russell and Kimi Antonelli)
Oracle Red Bull Racing (Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar)
BWT Alpine F1 Team (Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto)
TGR Haas F1 Team (Oliver Bearman and Esteban Ocon)
Audi Revolut F1 Team (Nico Hülkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto)
Atlassian Williams F1 Team (Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon)
Visa Cash App Racing Bulls (Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad)
Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team (Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll)
Cadillac F1 Team (Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Pérez)
The new collection, available March 1, 2027, recreates all 11 teams' 2026 regulation cars and introduces something fans have been waiting for: individual minifigures of all 22 drivers, complete with personalized helmets and authentic-looking race suits.
But now that LEGO has recreated the entire grid, where does the company go from here? And how might it make the experience of building and playing with these cars even more authentic?
Could SMART Play come to LEGO F1 cars?
In just two seasons, LEGO has introduced 34 Formula 1 products, some of which rank among the company's most popular offerings. And despite the enormous global appeal of motorsport, even LEGO may have underestimated the appetite for its racing sets.
“Even though we knew it was going to be successful, it still surpassed our expectations,” Goldin said.
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With Formula 1 emerging as such an important part of LEGO's product portfolio, I was curious whether it could be among the next franchises to benefit from the company's investment in interactive technology.
LEGO's SMART Play platform has already brought a new dimension to its Star Wars and Pokémon sets, but there's arguably just as much potential for the technology in motorsport collections.
When I asked Goldin specifically about bringing SMART Play to Formula 1, her response was encouraging.
“We will be looking at it in the future as we start expanding the platform, for sure,” Goldin said.
Goldin recalled a conversation with another journalist at CES in January who had a relatively simple request for an interactive LEGO F1 car that makes noise as it drives.
“We know that there's a lot of interest amongst the fans, so for sure we'll be looking at continually extending it to more and more lines,” she said.
While Goldin stopped short of confirming that a SMART Play F1 set is in development, I'd love to see LEGO explore everything from authentic engine sounds to interactive racing experiences.
LEGO's F1 partnership is resonating with female fans
Beyond this tease towards the future, perhaps the most interesting things I learned about the success of LEGO's Formula 1 partnership is who's actually buying the sets.
“A lot of people think, oh, these would be mostly for men, but the reality is actually one of the biggest customers for F1 cars is teenage women and women in general,” Goldin said.
In 2026, the LEGO Group joined the F1 ACADEMY grid for the first time with their own F1 ACADEMY car. This set features a female F1 ACADEMY driver minifigure.
As a woman who collects LEGO and loves a good racecar, that's particularly encouraging to hear. And the company's involvement in F1 Academy, the all-female racing series, is already demonstrating how its products can serve as an entry point into the sport.
It was here in Las Vegas a year ago that LEGO announced its own F1 Academy entry, with Dutch racing driver Esmee Kosterman behind the wheel. Her No. 32 LEGO Racing car is also available as a 201-piece Speed Champions set.
According to figures shared by LEGO, its F1 Academy Speed Champions set attracts more girls than other Speed Champions sets, with one in five people who purchase it being new to F1 Academy.
I expressed my appreciation to Goldin for LEGO's investment in women's motorsport and for using its platform to give female racing drivers greater visibility.
“We have a role in society to do good,” Goldin said in response.
What's next for LEGO and Formula 1?
What I've come to appreciate about LEGO's Formula 1 partnership during my time in Las Vegas is just how much room it still has to grow.
Two seasons in, LEGO is already finding new ways to appeal to dedicated motorsport fans while giving others a reason to tune into their first race, whether that's as simple as adoring a certain driver's personalized helmet design.
For now, though, us fans have until March 1 to figure out where we're going to find the shelf space for another 11 LEGO F1 cars and 22 minifigures.
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Kate Kozuch is the head of video at Tom’s Guide, where she oversees multimedia storytelling and leads the brand’s fast-growing social channels. A versatile consumer tech specialist, Kate reviews everything from smartwatches and TVs to premium audio gear and smart kitchen tech. When the cameras are off, she is usually learning a new sport, tackling the NYT Crossword or channeling her inner celebrity chef in the kitchen.
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