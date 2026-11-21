Watch Tottenham vs Ipswich as Roberto De Zerbi looks for a response from his team against promoted opposition in Saturday's Premier League clash.

At Tom's Guide, we'll bring you all the live streams and TV channels you need to watch from anywhere in the world.

Tottenham vs Ipswich live stream date, time and channels The Tottenham vs Ipswich live stream takes place on Saturday, November 21.

► Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (Sun.)

• U.S. — Watch on USA Network via YouTube TV (21-day free trial

• U.K. — No stream

• Unlock your stream with Proton VPN (75% off for BLACK FRIDAY)

Tottenham had to wait until matchday seven for their first victory of the Premier League season, but that triumph over Coventry City marked the start of a three-game winning streak that lifted Spurs into the top half of the table. However, they signed off for the November international break with a 1-0 defeat by Leeds United last time out.

Roberto De Zerbi did not pull his punches after the match. The Italian criticized his team's performance at Elland Road, so he will be looking for a response when Ipswich come to town on Saturday. Yet while Spurs are favorites on paper, this has the potential to be a banana skin.

The three promoted teams have been competitive so far. Coventry are on nine points, while Hull City and Ipswich each have 11; none of the trio are in the bottom three. Ipswich will dig in at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and they have enough attacking talent to ask questions of Spurs on the counter-attack. Julio Enciso in particular has stood out with the Paraguayan ranking amongst the top players in the Premier League for attacking contributions.

Tottenham should nevertheless prove too strong provided they are fully focused on the task at hand, but the north Londoners have been consistently inconsistent over the last couple of years. This one is far from a foregone conclusion.

Read on to find out how you can watch Tottenham vs Ipswich live in the 2026/27 Premier League, no matter where you are in the world.

Can I watch Tottenham vs Ipswich for free? Strictly speaking there are no free broadcasts of Tottenham vs Ipswich - but there is an easy way to watch the match for nothing. In the U.S., the game is being shown on USA Network, which can be accessed via YouTube TV, Fubo and DirecTV Stream. All of these platforms have free trials of varying lengths. Away from the U.S.? Use a VPN to watch your usual U.S. streaming service from abroad. See below for details.

Watch Tottenham vs Ipswich from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Tottenham vs Ipswich in the EPL live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software can make your devices appear to be back in your home country regardless of where you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. One of our favorites is Proton VPN — it does everything and comes with up to 75% off this Black Friday.

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, Proton VPN is one of our favorites.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're away in the U.K. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select a United States server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your usual streaming service and watch Tottenham vs Ipswich.

How to watch Tottenham vs Ipswich live streams in the U.S.

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Tottenham vs Ipswich is being streamed on USA Network in the U.S.

To access USA Network you can use a variety of cord-cutting options. YouTube TV, Fubo and DirecTV Stream (all of which offer free trials) and Sling TV (cheapest monthly option) all carry the channel.

Not in the U.S. right now? Use a VPN while traveling overseas to watch live streams from your usual subscription.

Can I watch Tottenham vs Ipswich live streams in the U.K.?

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There is a 3 p.m. blackout in operation in the U.K. meaning Saturday games at that time cannot be shown on live television. As a result, there is no option to watch Tottenham vs Ipswich live on the day.

The best option is to watch the highlights on Match of the Day, which plays on BBC One on Saturday nights. You can catch the show on BBC iPlayer, too

Those abroad can still follow the game by using one of the best VPN services, such as Proton VPN.

How to watch Tottenham vs Ipswich live streams in Canada

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Tottenham vs Ipswich is available to watch on Fubo in Canada.

Prices start at CA$31.49/month for Fubo's Sports Monthly package. You can also access Fubo's Premier League coverage through an eligible DAZN subscription.

Temporarily away from Canada? Don't let that stop you — you can still watch Premier League soccer thanks to Proton VPN.

How to watch Tottenham vs Ipswich live streams in Australia

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Stan Sport is the place to go to watch Tottenham vs Ipswich in Australia.

Stan Sport costs AU$24.99/month for a limited time — that's AU$4.99 (usually AU$9.99) for the Basic package and AU$20 for the Sport add-on.

Outside of Australia this weekend? Use Proton VPN and stream EPL soccer online from anywhere.

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