How to watch Zverev vs Shelton: FREE 2026 US Open men's final streams, broadcast details

The 2026 US Open men's final sees American Ben Shelton going for glory to become the first male Flushing Meadows champion in 23 years. Standing in his way? The imposing frame of no. 1 seed and French Open champion Alexander Zverev.

Here's how you can watch Zverev vs Shelton live streams from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for FREE.

Zverev vs Shelton live streams: TV schedule, dates Zverev vs Shelton live streams take place on Sunday, September 13

► Start time: 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT / 7 p.m. BST / 4 a.m. AEST (Mon)

• FREE STREAM — 9Now (Australia)

• U.S. — ABC & ESPN via Sling TV / ESPN Unlimited

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

For Sascha Zvererv, it's been the year that he finally dropped the tag of the ATP Tour's nearly man and bagged a Slam. And now, following that long awaited victory at Roland-Garros, it feels like there's nothing stopping him eating up more majors. Having reached the Wimbledon final the very next month, he's done the same in New York City, breezing through the last four rounds in straight sets. After some late night five-setters at the start of the week, he should now have plenty in the tank for Sunday's match.

When Pete Sampras and Andy Roddick won this title in 2002 and 2003 respectively, you would have been hard pressed to find a pundit predicting that the U.S. would have to wait more than two decades for another champion. That means the pressure is on Box Office Ben to right that wrong. It's the 23-year-old Atlanta native's first Grand Slam final, having vanquished countryman Frances Tiafoe in the semis.

Will the zealous Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd carry their man to a famous championship win on Sunday? See how to watch Zverev vs Shelton in the US Open 2026 men's final from anywhere — starting with those free streaming options.

Watch US Open Final LIVE on Sling TV You can stream the US Open on Sling TV thanks to its Sling Essentials package which carries ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC. Prices start at just $19.99/month making this superb value compared to its market rivals.

Watch Zverev vs Shelton FREE live stream

In Australia, you can watch Zverev vs Shelton live streams for FREE on 9Now.

What if you're usually based in Australia but aren't at home during the 2026 US Open men's final? The 9Now won't work – unless you use a good VPN (we use Nord). We'll show you how to do that below...

Watch Zverev vs Shelton from anywhere

Away from home and blocked from watching Alexander Zvererv vs Ben Shelton?

You can still tune in to the men's US Open final live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear as if they're back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Ideal for fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

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Use Nord to unblock your preferred streaming service and watch Zverev vs Shelton live online with our exclusive deal.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you want to watch your free 9Now stream, you can choose 'Australia' from the server list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to 9Now or your preferred streamer and watch Zverev vs Shelton live.

How to watch Zverev vs Shelton live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

To watch Ben Shelton take on Alex Zverev in the 2026 US Open men's final in the U.S. you'll need access to ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes or the online ESPN Unlimited service.

If you don't have a cable package or coverage through an antenna, you can get ABC or ESPN channels through an OTT cable TV alternative.

Our pick is Sling TV, which includes ESPN channels with its Orange plan. You can get access for as little as $4.99/day or $19.99/month with the Sling Essential plan, which carries ABC (in selected cities), ESPN and ESPN2.

Alternatively, there's the network's streaming service ESPN Unlimited, which costs from $31.99/month and has carried extensive coverage around the courts at Flushing Meadows.

How to watch Zverev vs Shelton live streams in Canada

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Tennis fans in Canada can watch Zverev vs Shelton on TSN2 (in English) or RDS (in French), as part of a cable TV package.

If you don't have cable, then you could watch US Open men's final online on TSN Plus instead, which lets you get access to TSN channels from CA$24.99/month.

If you're outside Canada but have a subscription, you can watch live streams using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch Zverev vs Shelton live streams in the U.K.

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Sky Sports is the official broadcaster of the US Open, including the Zverev vs Shelton final, in the U.K.

If you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £22/month to add those channels. Or it's from £35/month for new subscribers to Sky TV.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider a Now Sports Membership. This gives you flexible 24-hour access for £14.99 or £34.99/month.

Outside the U.K.? You can still follow US Open live streams on Sky Go by using a VPN service such as NordVPN.

How to watch Zverev vs Shelton live streams in Australia

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It's great news for Aussies, who can watch Zverev vs Shelton live streams for FREE on 9Gem.

That coverage will be live streamed online via the free on-demand service 9Now, too.

It's also possible to watch on Stan Sport, costing from AU$29.99/month.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN, such as NordVPN, to watch all the action on 9Now or Stan, as if you were back home.

How to watch Zverev vs Shelton live streams in New Zealand

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Kiwis can watch the Zverev vs Shelton 2026 men's final live streams on ESPN via a Disney+ subscription.

Disney+ subscriptions begin at NZ$9.99 a month for the ad-supported tier, but this also gets you everything else on ESPN (like basketball, ice hockey and more), as well as Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel.

Not in New Zealand right now? You can simply use a VPN, such as

NordVPN will let you to log into your Disney+ account as if you're not in New Zealand this Sunday.

What is the Zverev vs Shelton head-to-head? Alexander Zvererv and Ben Shelton have met five times before, with the German prevailing in every single encounter. The pair have never yet met at the US Open (or, indeed, in any Grand Slam), but Zvererv dumped Shelton out of the Cincinnati Open in 2024 and 2025.

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