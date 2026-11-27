Looking for a super cheap laptop this Black Friday? Get this Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i for just $349 (yes you read that right)
Save big on Lenovo’s modestly-specced laptop
Black Friday is finally here, and while you may have been on the lookout for a powerhouse PC before RAMageddon struck, sometimes it’s still worth checking out a more modest upgrade.
If your basic work laptop is barely clinging on, and it might be time to let it go to the big e-waste cloud in the sky, then the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i is well worth a look.
In fact, Amazon has dropped the price by a whopping 60%, bringing it from $869.99 all the way to $349.99 - a saving of over $500.
Save 60% on this laptop that we awarded 4 stars in our review, and even includes 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage and Microsoft 365.
At just 3.49lbs, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i lives up to its name, but also manages to pack a sizeable 15.6-inch display that’s ideal for multitasking since you’re getting plenty of space for multiple windows.
There’s an Intel N100 CPU running the show, as well as an Intel UHD Graphics GPU. Look, it’s nothing to write home about, but for the tasks we mentioned earlier, you won’t need much more than that.
Plus, if you were thinking of paying out for Microsoft Office, there’s good news there, too: You get Microsoft 365 included in the box, as well as a whole terabyte of cloud-based OneDrive storage. That’s ideal for logging files, photos, videos, and anything else you want to store off your machine, and is very welcome since the 128GB SSD inside here is likely to fill up fast.
In terms of connectivity, you’re getting two of the lesser-spotted USB-A port, as well as more modern USB-C, plus HDMI 1.4, an audio jack, and an SD card reader. If you’re planning to run some presentations through a large external display, this model has you covered.
In fact, the laptop has only one review so far, but it is a 5-star one, plus rapid charging means you can plug it in for 15 minutes and enjoy 2 hours of charge - ideal for getting work done in a pinch.
With Windows 11 preinstalled, this is a great way to modernize your existing laptop without breaking the bank - saving you a few extra pennies for other Black Friday deals, too.
Need more? Our reviewer said "it’s a great $799 laptop (if on sale)" (which this deal definitely is), on the way to awarding it a 4 out of 5 rating.
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Lloyd Coombes is a freelance tech and fitness writer. He's an expert in all things Apple as well as in computer and gaming tech, with previous works published on TechRadar, Tom's Guide, Live Science and more. You'll find him regularly testing the latest MacBook or iPhone, but he spends most of his time writing about video games as Gaming Editor for the Daily Star. He also covers board games and virtual reality, just to round out the nerdy pursuits.
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