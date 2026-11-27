Thanksgiving leftovers are officially on the menu, Black Friday deals are calling, and the long holiday weekend is practically begging for a marathon TV session. The best new movies and shows to watch this weekend serve up a delicious buffet of suburban scandal, futuristic sci-fi and workplace hijinks. There's also one of the biggest documentaries of all time, a football-fueled war drama and a family-friendly adventure starring Chris Pratt.

As Tom's Guide's streaming editor, I've rounded up and ranked this week's biggest releases to help you decide what's worth your precious downtime. A scandalous group of wealthy hunting-happy housewives returns with more secrets to spill, a beloved sci-fi universe gets a fresh spin and Amy Poehler reunites with "Parks and Recreation" co-creator Michael Schur. On the movie front, there's a documentary that will mess with your head, a World War II story that brings football onto the battlefield, and a feel-good coming-of-age drama with a Navy SEAL twist.

So after you grab all those Black Friday streaming deals and claim your spot on the couch, here's what to watch this weekend, ranked by must-watch factor.

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1. ‘You Can See Everything’ (digital)

You Can See Everything | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 2 hrs 54 min

What it's about: What happens when one of America's most infamous fraudsters invites a camera crew into her home? Nathan Fielder ("The Rehearsal") and Lance Oppenheim get startlingly close to Elizabeth Holmes in the 34 days before she reports to prison for the Theranos scandal. With partner Billy Evans also in the mix, what begins as an intimate portrait of a disgraced entrepreneur quickly takes some very unexpected turns.

Why you should watch: This is no conventional true-crime documentary, but a gloriously strange, frequently hilarious and increasingly unsettling experiment in reality, performance and the slippery business of telling the truth. Fielder's trademark deadpan questioning makes for some jaw-dropping exchanges, but the less you know about where this nearly three-hour ride is headed, the better.

Where to watch: Prime Video (with purchase)

2. ‘The Hunting Wives’ season 2 (Netflix)

The Hunting Wives: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Soapy drama

Available now: All 8 episodes (about 50 min each)

What it's about: Maple Brook's most scandalous residents are back, and the body count isn't going down. Months after season 1's deadly finale, Sophie (Brittany Snow) and Margo (Malin Åkerman) are on the outs. But old secrets, new enemies and another murder investigation bring the dangerously codependent duo back together. Meanwhile, Margo's husband is making a play for the Texas governor's mansion.

Why you should watch: Think "Desperate Housewives" with more guns and girl-on-girl tension. The second season promises another helping of steamy entanglements. If you thought these ladies couldn't possibly make things messier, bless your heart.

Where to watch: Netflix

3. ‘The Mosquito Bowl’ (Netflix)

The Mosquito Bowl | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: War drama

Runtime: 2 hrs 7 min

What it's about: After Pearl Harbor, four standout college football players enlist in the Marines and head into the Pacific theater. As they face the horrors of combat, the young men (Nicholas Galitzine, Bill Skarsgård, Ray Nicholson and Tom Francis) get one last chance to take the field together in the legendary Mosquito Bowl, a football game held on Christmas Eve 1944 ahead of the Battle of Okinawa.

Why you should watch: Director Peter Berg reunites with sports storyteller Buzz Bissinger, who made “Friday Night Lights” a classic, but this time the stakes are considerably more brutal. The football sequences deliver plenty of adrenaline, while the harrowing battle scenes make this a sobering reminder of the human cost of war.

Where to watch: Netflix

4. ‘Blade Runner 2099’ (Prime Video)

Blade Runner 2099 - Final Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Sci-fi drama

Available now: All 8 episodes (about 1 hour each)

What it's about: It's 2099, and Los Angeles has a new ruling class: our robot overlords. Following an uprising, Replicants have taken control. Human fugitive Cora (Hunter Schafer) assumes the identity of a Blade Runner and gets paired with Olwen (Michelle Yeoh), a Replicant nearing the end of her life. Their mission? Track down a runaway whose secrets could bring the whole city to its knees.

Why you should watch: It's been a long wait for another trip into the "Blade Runner" universe, and this one comes with some serious star power. Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer make a killer pairing, while the franchise's signature neon-soaked dystopia gets a fascinating role reversal.

Where to watch: Prime Video

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5. ‘Dig’ (Peacock)

DIG | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Workplace comedy

Available now: All 10 episodes (about 30 min each)

What it's about: Amy Poehler and "Parks and Recreation" creator Michael Schur trade Pawnee for the ruins of Greece in this workplace comedy about a university archaeology team. Poehler stars as Elise, a longtime second-in-command who's ready for her boss (Hugh Laurie) to finally hang up his shovel. But when Elise and three female colleagues unearth a potentially world-changing artifact, their dusty little dig becomes the center of an international conspiracy.

Why you should watch: Poehler and Schur back together? That's already a pretty compelling excavation. Add Hugh Laurie and a supporting cast that includes Jason Mantzoukas, and there's plenty of comic firepower. It's office drama, but with ancient Greek artifacts instead of desks.

Where to watch: Peacock

6. ‘Way of the Warrior Kid’ (Apple TV)

Way of the Warrior Kid — Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Coming-of-age drama

Runtime: 1 hr 46 min

What it's about: Middle school is giving Marc (Jude Hill) a serious beatdown, between the bullies, academic struggles and general awkwardness of being 11. His summer takes a turn when his uncle Jake (Chris Pratt), a decorated Navy SEAL recovering from an injury, moves in and launches an intensive confidence-building boot camp dubbed Operation Warrior Kid.

Why you should watch: Think “The Karate Kid,” but with Navy SEAL training and a lot more Uncle Sam energy. Based on former SEAL Jocko Willink’s bestselling book, the adaptation provides an uplifting lesson in standing tall, finding your backbone and realizing that being a warrior isn't necessarily about throwing punches.

Where to watch: Apple TV

7. ‘Wicker’ (digital)

WICKER | Official Trailer | Only In Theaters October - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Romantic fantasy comedy-drama

Runtime: 1 hr 45 min

What it's about: Tired of being mocked by her seaside village, a fiercely independent Fisherwoman (Olivia Colman) decides to commission herself a husband made entirely of wicker. Her unconventional marriage to the remarkably devoted creation (Alexander Skarsgård) sends the conservative townsfolk into a tizzy.

Why you should watch: Colman and Skarsgård have unexpectedly lovely chemistry in this offbeat romantic fairytale, which mixes saucy humor and social rebellion. The playful take on marriage, female independence and what makes a good husband is as funny as it is surprisingly heartfelt.

Where to watch: Prime Video (with purchase)

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