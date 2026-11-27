Having tested the Dyson Airwrap i.d. nearly every day for two months, I can say with total confidence that the hype is completely justified.

I came to Dyson late and hesitated over the price tag at first, so seeing seeing Amazon slash $210 off the Dyson Airwrap i.d. Multi-Styler is huge news if it has been sitting on your wishlist all year.

If you’re wondering whether it’s still worth the investment on sale, here’s what stood out.

Save 30% ($210) Dyson Airwrap i.d Curly : was $709 now $499 at Amazon As I wrote in my review, "after years of reaching for a nourishing mask after every heat styling session, I didn't have to with this" — and seeing it discounted by $100 for Black Friday makes the splurge far easier to justify.

While I reviewed the Curly + Coily attachment bundle specifically, the heart of the machine is identical across both kits. You still get the redesigned Conical Airwrap barrel with its tapered tip that styles closer to the root without losing bounce.

Alongside it, you get the Fast Dryer, smoothing brushes, and a round volumizing brush that delivers an effortless salon blowout at home (and if you ever want the Wave+Curl diffuser or wide-tooth comb down the road, Dyson’s magnetic attachments click on and off interchangeably).

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Above everything else, the constant heat control is what makes this feel like a genuine long-term investment rather than an impulse buy. By measuring temperatures forty times every second, it dries and shapes hair without scorching fragile strands. Ater years of needing restorative masks after heat styling, my hair genuinely felt healthier after regular use.

Everything packs neatly into a sturdy presentation case so you aren't digging through drawers for stray barrels on busy mornings, and even if you skip the app-connected timer after week one, the styler itself is a joy to use.

If you’ve been waiting all year for a reason to treat yourself, or knock out a showstopper holiday gift, grab this Black Friday deal while you can.

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