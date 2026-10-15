There's a simple way to watch Australia vs New Zealand for *FREE* — stream Rugby League World Cup opener

The opening match of the 2026 Rugby League World Cup has thrown up a fascinating contest as two of the favorites meet at the Allianz Stadium in Sydney. Australia are the defending champions but they will expect a fierce battle against a New Zealand squad packed with quality.

You can watch Australia vs New Zealand live streams in the Rugby League World Cup 2026 from anywhere with a VPN – and for FREE.

Australia vs New Zealand: live streams: TV details Australia vs New Zealand: Thursday, October 15

FREE STREAM — 7Plus (Australia)

Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Five years on from a dominant victory over Samoa that earned Australia a 12th World Cup title, the Kangaroos begin their title defence on home soil against dangerous opponents. However, Mal Meninga will be full of confidence as he possesses a talented squad, many of whom impressed domestically this season. Despite a disappointing NRL season, Reece Walsh starts at fullback ahead of James Tedesco and if he can replicate his heroics in last year's Ashes series then New Zealand could be in real trouble.

Last crowned world champions in 2008, New Zealand will be looking for a first final since 2013, but they won't find a tougher start than this. Coach Stacy Jones will be determined to deliver a win against their antipodean foes and has a squad more than capable of going all the way. New Zealand's Kalyn Ponga and Dane Gagai are both set to make their debuts with both changing allegiances from Australia to New Zealand prior to the tournament. Can they come back to haunt the Aussies?

Read on as we explain how to watch Australia vs New Zealand in the Rugby League World Cup 2026 from anywhere in the world for free.

Watch Australia vs New Zealand for FREE

Australia vs New Zealand and every Rugby League World Cup game is available for free on 7plus in Australia. This game will also go out on the linear Channel 7.

Alternatively, New Zealand residents can stream the match live and free on ThreeNow.

Not in Australia or New Zealand? NordVPN can unblock your free stream and help you to watch Australia vs New Zealand as if you were right at home.

How to watch Australia vs New Zealand from abroad

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching Australia vs New Zealand on your usual subscription?

You can still watch rugby league live streams thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear as if they're back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

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Use Nord to unblock your preferred streaming service and watch Australia vs New Zealand live online with our exclusive deal.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you want to watch Australia vs New Zealand for free on 7Plus, choose 'Australia' from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to 7Plus, sign in, and watch Australia vs New Zealand live.

How to watch Australia vs New Zealand live streams in the U.S.

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In the U.S., Australia vs New Zealand will be shown exclusively via Premier Sports.

A full tournament pass costs just $25, and includes every game from the tournament, including the women's and wheelchair versions.

Visiting the U.S. from Australia? Use a VPN to unlock your free Rugby League World Cup 2026 stream.

How to watch Australia vs New Zealand live streams in Canada

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Viewers in Canada can watch Australia vs New Zealand on Premier Sports.

Premier Sports costs CA$29.99 on a rolling monthly basis, but you can get even better value for money if you take out a six-month subscription at CA$79.99, or pay for 12 months up front for CA$139.99.

Remember to use NordVPN (75% off) if you're outside Canada and want to unlock your Australia vs New Zealand stream.

How to watch Australia vs New Zealand live streams in the U.K.

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Australia vs New Zealand will also be broadcast on Premier Sports in the U.K..

Premier Sports costs £18.99 on a rolling monthly basis, or £150/year if you pay upfront.

Outside Blighty today? NordVPN can unlock Premier Sports and allow you to stream online from anywhere.

How to watch Australia vs New Zealand live streams in Australia

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Free-to-air Channel 7 is showing Australia vs New Zealand in all regions of Australia, with live streaming available via 7Plus.

Just create an account using a valid Australia postcode (e.g. 2042).

Not in Australia right now? You can use a VPN like NordVPN to watch for free.

How to watch Australia vs New Zealand live streams in New Zealand

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New Zealanders can catch Australia vs New Zealand on Sky Sport and ThreeNow .

ThreeNow is a free streaming platform and will show every New Zealand game across the tournament.

Sky Sport is available via the Sky Sport Now platform, which costs $29.99/day, $54.99/month or $549.99/year.

Remember. You can still tap into your Rugby League World Cup stream when overseas by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

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