A dream matchup for romantics — and, of course, Tampa Bay and Milwaukee fans — the 2026 MLB World Series guarantees a first-time winner of the Commissioner's Trophy. Not only are the Rays and Brewers two of only five teams yet to win the Major League Baseball title, but they're also two of the lowest spenders in the league.

Here's how you can watch MLB World Series 2026 live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

MLB World Series 2026 live streams: TV schedule, dates The 2026 MLB World Series runs from Friday, October 23 until at least Tuesday, October 27. Full schedule below.

► Game 1 time — 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. BST (Sat.) / 11 a.m. AEDT (Sat.)

• U.S. stream — FOX via Sling / Fox One

• Free stream — TCS (El Salvador) / RPC TV (Panama) / Canal 4 (Nicaragua)

• Watch anywhere — try Surfshark with this Black Friday deal

As the first small-market World Series matchup since 1997, this is a rare case where both teams can present as the underdog. The Rays have the 6th-lowest payroll in the MLB and the Brewers the 12th, yet they've been the best teams in the league all season, and entered the playoffs as No.1 seeds.

Pat Murphy's Brewers won a franchise-record and MLB-leading 103 games, before sweeping the back-to-back reigning champion Dodgers in the NLCS en route to the Fall Classic, while Kevin Cash's Rays staved off the Yankees and Red Sox to win the hyper-competitive AL East, before downing the Guardians in six.

Game 1 gets the series underway at the Brewers' American Family Field home ground on Friday night, with Tampa Bay's Nick Martinez and Milwaukee's Jacob Misiorowski on the mound.

Keep reading for where to watch MLB World Series 2026 live streams online and on TV.

Can I watch MLB World Series 2026 for free? Free 2026 MLB World Series coverage is being provided by TCS in El Salvador, RPC TV in Panama and Canal 4 in Nicaragua. Away from home? You can use a VPN to unblock that free Rays vs Brewers stream. Details below...

How to watch MLB World Series 2026 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching MLB World Series 2026 on your usual subscription?

You can still tune in live live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear as if they're back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Surfshark is one of the top picks right now:

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How to watch MLB World Series 2026 live streams in the U.S.

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The entirety of the 2026 MLB World Series is being shown on FOX in the U.S..

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can get the channel through an OTT cable TV alternative.

Sling will give you the most bang for your buck. Sling Blue includes local network affiliates from FOX, NBC and ABC (availability varies by market), along with FS1, FX, TNT, TruTV and USA Network. Prices start at $46/month, but you'll get 50% off your first month.

Every MLB World Series game is also available to live stream on Fox One, which costs $19.99/month after a 3-day free trial.

Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV will also get you comprehensive MLB World Series coverage, and they each offer a free trial to new subscribers.

If you’re currently outside the U.S. but don't want to miss out, you can use a VPN such as Surfshark to tap into your usual coverage.

How to watch MLB World Series 2026 live streams in Canada

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In Canada, the 2026 MLB World Series is being shown exclusively on Sportsnet.

To stream the the Rays vs Brewers series, you'll need Sportsnet Plus, which starts at CA$34.99/month CA$269.99/year.

If you live in Canada but aren't at home right now, you can still tune in by using a quality VPN like Surfshark to unlock your usual service.

How to watch MLB World Series 2026 live streams in the U.K.

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In the U.K., the 2026 MLB World Series is available to watch on TNT Sports channels.

You can add TNT Sports to your Sky, Virgin Media or EE TV package, or get an HBO Max plan that includes TNT Sports. Prices start at £25.99/month if you commit to a year.

Away from the U.K. right now? Surfshark will unblock your MLB World Series live stream.

How to watch MLB World Series 2026 live streams in Australia

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MLB World Series 2026 is being shown on ESPN via Foxtel in Australia.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? It's also available to watch on Kayo Sports, with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just AU$30/month, and hosting plenty of NBA, NHL, NFL, cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and more.

Anybody who hasn't used the service before can choose between a 7-day FREE trial and 1 month for AU$1.

ESPN's MLB World Series coverage is available to live stream via Disney Plus too. A subscription starts at AU$9.99/month or AU$179.99/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like Surfshark to watch all the action on your account as if you were back home.

MLB World Series 2026 schedule

Friday, October 23

8 p.m. — Game 1 @ Brewers | FOX, Fox One

Saturday, October 24

8 p.m. — Game 2 @ Brewers | FOX, Fox One

Monday, October 26

8 p.m. — Game 3 @ Rays | FOX, Fox One

Tuesday, October 27

8 p.m. — Game 4 @ Rays | FOX, Fox One

Wednesday, October 28

8 p.m. — Game 5 @ Rays | FOX, Fox One (If needed)

Friday, October 30

8 p.m. — Game 6 @ Brewers | FOX, Fox One (If needed)

Saturday, October 31

8 p.m. — Game 7 @ Brewers | FOX, Fox One (If needed)

(All times ET)

What is the Rays vs Brewers head-to-head? The Rays and Brewers have faced off 28 times previously, with Tampa Bay winning 13 of those meetings and Milwaukee 15.

Who are the recent MLB World Series champions? 2025 — Los Angeles Dodgers

2024 — Los Angeles Dodgers

2023 — Texas Rangers

2022 — Houston Astros

2021 — Atlanta Braves

2020 — Los Angeles Dodgers

2019 — Washington Nationals

2018 — Boston Red Sox

2017 — Houston Astros

2016 — Chicago Cubs

Where are the MLB World Series 2026 venues? The 2026 MLB World Series is taking place at Tropicana Field, home to the Tampa Bay Rays, in St. Petersburg, Florida, and American Family Field, home to the Milwaukee Brewers, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

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