Finding the perfect gift for the men in your life doesn't have to be a guessing game. Whether you're shopping for a tech enthusiast, a style-conscious guy, a fitness fanatic or someone who's notoriously difficult to buy for, we've rounded up the best gifts for men that are sure to impress.

From rugged everyday essentials to premium tech (and everything in between), this guide is packed with thoughtful picks for every personality, interest and budget. Consider your holiday shopping officially sorted.

Looking for more gift inspiration? Check out our guide to the best holiday gifts.

Best Gifts For Men

Carhartt Men's Iconic K288 Logo Sweatshirt: was $59 now $44 at Amazon The Iconic K288 Logo Sweatshirt is exactly that — iconic. It's a standard hoodie with a roomy fit, but the high-quality materials will be sure to keep you incredibly warm all day long. It's available in 15 different colors and sizes XS through 5XL, so there's an option for everyone. The hoodie has a pocket on the front with the Carhartt logo and branding down the side of the arm, so it's a very simple design that still looks good.

Apple AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $149 at Walmart The AirPods Pro 3 are the headphones to buy for Apple owners. They're incredibly popular, but that's for good reason — they offer 10 hours of battery life, improved sound, and superior active noise canceling. In our AirPods Pro 3 review we could only knock them for the fact that they don't come with a charging cable, and the fact that you need an iPhone with Apple Intelligence to use the new Live Translate feature.

SPONSORED iRestore Elite: was $2,699 now $1,699 at iRESTORE Hoping to get thicker, stronger hair at home? Look no further than iRestore Elite, a powerful, clinic-grade red light therapy that uses the most advanced hair regrowth technology. It features special lasers and uses 3 different wavelengths to enhance hair follicle stimulation. The best part? It's a non-invasive, non-surgical, drug-free and pain-free way to get your hair and confidence back.

Stanley Quencher H2.0 Tumbler (40 oz): was $45 now $22 at Amazon Looking for something large to hold your beverages? The popular 40-ounce Stanley Quencher H2.0 Tumbler fits into most car cup holders. It's made with recycled stainless steel, features a 3-position lid, and reusable straw. Its double-wall vacuum insulation can keep water ice cold for 40 hours.

Ring Battery Doorbell: was $99 now $39 at Amazon The Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) now comes in a slimmer shell, and new colorways — this one has a speckled gray finish. You get Retinal 2K video, 6x zoom and two-way talk. This deal gets you two video doorbells.

Theragun Prime Plus: was $429 now $349 at Therabody This is the perfect gift for someone who never takes a day off from the gym. The Theragun Prime Plus comes with a heated percussive head attachment, so you can warm your muscles as you massage them. It's the perfect way to alleviate any pains or relax your muscles after a tough workout.

Vice Golf Advent Calendar: $89 at Vice Golf This pick is deal for the golfer who already has everything. A bunch of fun, limited-edition golf balls in an advent calendar will keep them entertained all holiday season, and they'll end up with two dozen cool golf balls in the end.

Weber Jumbo Joe Grill: was $98 now $89 at Amazon The Jumbo Joe Grill is the highest-rated portable charcoal grill on Weber's site. And while it's also the most expensive, it's the biggest one too at 18-inches. Thankfully, it's on sale and that means you can own a premium compact grill, that can cook up to eight burgers at a time, for less. So, if you're looking to grill on-the-go, this one's for you.

Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter: was $59 now $41 at Amazon This is a great score on the Lego Star Wars Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter. This 412-piece set includes a Mandalorian minifigure complete with jet pack and darksaber accessories, as well as a mechanic Peli Motto minifigure with a wrench and a BD Droid figure.

Bose SoundLink Micro Portable Bluetooth Speaker: was $129 now $79 at Amazon The SoundLink Micro is a compact, portable speaker you can take on the road. The Bluetooth speaker is waterproof (IPX7 certified) and offers up to 6 hours of play time off a single charge. It can also be paired with another SoundLink speaker to create a stereo mode.

New Apple Watch! Apple Watch Series 12: was $399 now $299 at Amazon Apple Watch Series 12 delivers the most accurate heart rate sensing yet in a smartwatch alongside a suite of advanced health and fitness features. It's powered by Apple's new S11 chip, which enables new Audio Intelligence features like Live Rewind and Siri Recap.

Ninja Crispi: was $179 now $169 at Amazon We awarded this air fryer a 4.5 star rating in our Ninja Crispi review for a reason — it can fit a surprising amount of food despite its compact size, and it's small enough to fit on a counter even in a cramped kitchen. When we tested it, we were blown away with how quickly and reliably it cooked every type of food we threw at it.

Kobalt Rolling Black Wood Work Bench: was $498 now $398 at Lowe's This work bench from Kobalt will help you keep all your tools organized, and give you another surface for storage. There are nine drawers on board, all with soft-close finishes to stop them from slamming, and a power strip to charge your devices.

Supsonic 16oz Smart Mug: was $69 now $59 at Amazon The Supsonic smart mug can keep drinks from 113°F-149°F for 3 hours (113°F) or 90 minutes (149°F). It holds 16 ounces of liquid (a Starbucks Grande) to keep you sipping on hot coffee all morning long.

Editor's Choice Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World: was $549 now $499 at Amazon Nintendo's Black Friday deal is live! This bundle gets you a Nintendo Switch 2 console, a copy of Mario Kart World, and a 3-month Nintendo Switch online membership for $499. Compared to buying everything separately, you're saving $87. It's the same price that was offered at launch, before the Switch 2 got a price hike, but it's still great value — especially considering how expensive rival consoles like the Xbox and PS5 are these days.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones Gen 2: was $449 now $369 at Amazon The QuietComfort Ultra Gen 2 are a spectacular pair of headphones, with great ANC that defeats everything else around. They're comfortable, handsome, and they sound pretty good to boot. The 30 battery life makes them more tempting than the old model as well.

Hoka Challenger 8: was $155 now $124 at HOKA US The Hoka Challenger 8 flies under the radar but is worthy of being just as popular as better know shoes like the Clifton and Bondi. It's a versatile all-terrain shoe that's worth looking at if you mix up the surfaces you run on. It's comfortable, lightweight and grips well on both the road and light trails.

Victorinox Jetsetter Swiss Army multitool: $24 at Amazon This handy Swiss-made multitool is knife-free and carry-on-approved, so feel free to take it on board. It features a small pair of scissors, tweezers, a toothpick, a bottle opener, and a Phillips head screwdriver for good measure. 'Shoot, a fella could have a pretty good weekend in Vegas with all that stuff.'

Arc'teryx Atom Insulated Hoody: $300 at REI The Arc'teryx Atom Insulated Hoody will be your recipient's go-to jacket for travel thanks to a lightweight design that offers plenty of synthetic insulation, breathable fleece side panels, and a water- and wind-resistant exterior.

New 2026 MacBook! Apple 13" MacBook Air (M5): was $1,299 now $1,049 at Amazon The MacBook Air has been upgraded with Apple's newest M5 chipset. The new laptop features a 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) display, Apple M5 chipset, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and support for WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 6. Although it sports a $100 price increase, the base model now comes with a 512GB SSD instead of 256GB. In our MacBook Air M5 review we said it's the laptop to get for most people and users with an M3 or older chipset will notice a major performance boost.

BowFlex Results Series 552 SelectTech Dumbbells (52.5 lbs. max): was $429 now $328 at Amazon Our Deals Editor in Chief's favorite home gym dumbbells can be adjusted from 5 to 52.5 lbs. in 5 lb. increments, making them ideal for beginners and advanced lifters. They're made of premium metal components with non-slip grips. The best part is they replace 15 sets of weights and fit neatly in the corner of any room. This is the cheapest they've ever been.

Panasonic ARC5 PRO Electric Razor: was $349 now $299 at Amazon The ARC5 PRO (ES-L580WS) is the newest electric razor in Panasonic's catalog and you could make the argument that it's also the best. It features a 5-blade system that gently lifts, captures, and cuts hair and stubble from your face. It can be used for wet or dry shaves and even includes a pop-up trimmer.