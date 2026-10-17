The 2026 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships mark the legendary Rebeca Andrade's return to action for the first time since Paris 2024. She's joining a multitude of Olympic and world champions, including Oka Shinnosuke, Kaylia Nemour and Carlos Yulo, in Rotterdam for the grand season finale.

You can watch Artistic Gymnastics World Championships 2026 from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for FREE.

Artistic Gymnastics World Championships 2026 live streams: TV schedule, dates The 2026 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships run from Saturday, October 17 to Sunday, October 25. Full schedule below.

• FREE STREAM — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• FREE STREAM — CBC Gem (Canada)

• FREE STREAM — Eurovision Sport (select countries)

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

As well as world titles, there are places at LA 2028 up for grabs. The top three in the men's and women's team events will punch their tickets to the next edition of the Olympics. The qualifiers will play out over four days, with the top eight teams, 24 all-around contenders and eight apparatus specialists set to make the finals.

China's quest to seize men's team gold from Japan have been hit by the withdrawal of Zhang Boheng. The Japanese boast the past two all-around Olympic champions in Hashimoto Daiki and Oka Shinnosuke. The U.S., meanwhile, have a tall task maintaining their dominance in the women's team event of which they have won the past seven editions, with Hezly Rivera and Skye Blakely anchoring an otherwise inexperienced team.

And with holders Donnell Whittenburg and Brody Malone absent, we're guaranteed brand new still rings and horizontal bar champions, respectively. Look out, too, for the long-awaited return of Rebeca Andrade, who appears at a first major championships since winning all-around silver and floor gold at Paris 2024.

Check out all of the TV and streaming details below to find out how to watch Artistic Gymnastics World Championships 2026 from anywhere, including free options. We’ve also listed the full schedule below so you don't miss a moment.

Watch Artistic Gymnastics World Championships 2026 live streams for FREE

Free Artistic Gymnastics World Championships coverage is available via BBC iPlayer in the U.K. and via CBC Gem in Canada, each of which are showing the Rotterdam 2026 finals.

Comprehensive Artistic Gymnastics World Championships, meanwhile, is being shown on the free Eurovision Sport platform in select countries, including Australia.

Away from home? You may not be able to watch the action like you normally would due to regional restrictions. Fortunately, there’s an easy solution — you can use a VPN to watch Artistic Gymnastics World Championships 2026 for free. Full details below.

Watch Artistic Gymnastics World Championships 2026 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching Artistic Gymnastics World Championships 2026 on your usual subscription?

You can still tune in live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software can make your devices appear to be back in your home country regardless of where you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN — we explain why in our NordVPN review.

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view an British service, you'd select United Kingdom from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer or another streaming service and watch the 2026 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships unfold.

Watch Artistic Gymnastics World Championships 2026 live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Peacock is home to gymnastics in the U.S., and will be showing every final from the 2026 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships.

A Peacock Premium plan is $12.99/month or $129.99/year and allows you to watch the gymnastics action live. A Basic plan is $8.99/month or $89.99/year but you can only watch on-demand.

If you sign up for a 30-day trial of Walmart+ for $1, then you can get access to Peacock Premium as a member benefit.

If you want to watch the qualifiers, too, the free Eurovision Sport streaming service is airing Rotterdam 2026 before Peacock picks up the reins.

Not at home right now? You'll need NordVPN to tap into your regular streams.

Watch Artistic Gymnastics World Championships 2026 live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

CBC is showing each of the 2026 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships finals in Canada, with live streaming available via CBC Gem.

All of the qualifiers, meanwhile, are free-to-stream on Eurovision Sport.

Not in Canada right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your account as if you were back home.

Watch Artistic Gymnastics World Championships 2026 live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.K., the 2026 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships finals are being televised live on BBC Two, with streaming available via BBC iPlayer.

The free Eurovision Sport platform, meanwhile, is showing each of the qualifiers.

If you're on holiday outside the U.K., you can still catch all of that free coverage by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch Artistic Gymnastics World Championships 2026 live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Fans based in Australia can watch Artistic Gymnastics World Championships 2026 for free on Eurovision Sport. Just register an account.

If you're outside Oz but have an account, you can tune in with the aid of a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Artistic Gymnastics World Championships schedule 2026

Saturday, October 17

3:30 a.m. — Opening ceremony

4 a.m. — Men's qualification (subdivisions 1-4)

Sunday, October 18

4 a.m. — Men's qualification (subdivisions 5-6)

10 a.m. — Women's qualification (subdivisions 1-3)

Monday, October 19

3:30 a.m. — Women's qualification (subdivisions 4-10)

Tuesday, October 20

1:30 p.m. — Men's Team final

Wednesday, October 21

1:30 p.m. — Women's Team final

Thursday, October 22

1:30 p.m. — Men's All-Around final

Friday, October 23

1:30 p.m. — Women's All-Around final

Saturday, October 24

8 a.m. — Men's & Women's Apparatus finals (Women: Vault, Uneven Bars; Men: Floor Exercise, Pommel Horse, Still Rings)

Sunday, October 25

8 a.m. — Men's & Women's Apparatus finals (Women: Balance Beam, Floor Exercise; Men: Vault, Parallel Bars, Horizontal Bar)

(All times ET)

Where are the 2026 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships? The 2026 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships are being staged at Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

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