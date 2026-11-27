December is bringing a fresh batch of movies and TV shows to Netflix, just in time for those long winter nights when the couch starts looking especially cozy. There's plenty of variety on the way, from swoony period romance to globe-trotting drama to high-octane action.

Leading the lineup is a lavish new take on a Jane Austen classic, with a stellar British cast bringing all the romantic tension and matrimonial maneuvering. Cameron Diaz also makes a welcome return to action-comedy, playing a mom whose very bad day gets considerably worse. And if you prefer your drama with a side of secrets and heartbreak, a Spanish film spanning several generations should be on your radar.

There's more for movie buffs, too, including Brad Pitt reprising his Oscar-winning character in a “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” sequel. Plus, it's time for one last European escapade as "Emily in Paris" returns for its sixth and final season. Here's the full breakdown of everything new on Netflix in December 2026, including movies, shows, documentaries and more.

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New on Netflix in December 2026: Top picks

'La Bola Negra'

LA BOLA NEGRA | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

What it's about: Three men, three eras and a whole lot of buried history. This Spanish drama, inspired by an unfinished work by Federico García Lorca, comes from filmmaking duo Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi (aka Los Javis). The story jumps between 1932, 1937, and 2017, following three gay men whose lives connect through love, loss and family secrets.

Why you should watch it: Queer love, wartime heartbreak and secrets spanning generations combine into a sweeping drama that features terrific performances and sumptuous period visuals. The film has already won Best Director at Cannes and the People's Choice Award at TIFF, and will represent Spain at the 2027 Oscars.

Watch “La Bola Negra” on Netflix starting Dec. 2

'Pride and Prejudice'

Pride and Prejudice | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

What it's about: Marriage is the business of the day in Jane Austen’s world, and the five Bennet sisters are running out of time to make advantageous matches. When eligible bachelor Mr. Bingley (Daryl McCormack) arrives in the neighborhood with his haughty friend Mr. Darcy (Jack Lowden), Jane (Freya Mavor) finds a suitor while Elizabeth (Emma Corrin) finds a man she'd rather strangle than marry. Naturally, things get complicated.

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Why you should watch it: We all know the story, we all know the ending and yet somehow we keep coming back for more. This time, the adaptation boasts a dream cast that includes Olivia Colman as the matchmaking Mrs. Bennet, Rufus Sewell as Mr. Bennet and Fiona Shaw as Lady Catherine de Bourgh.

Watch “Pride and Prejudice” on Netflix starting Dec. 3

'Bad Day'

Bad Day | Cameron Diaz | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

What it's about: Cameron Diaz plays Joy, a Queens single mom who makes one seemingly simple promise: She'll be at her youngest daughter's soccer game. Unfortunately, the universe has other plans, starting with a towed car and a disastrous trip to her dad's dialysis appointment, before a $30 misunderstanding lands her in the middle of a bank robbery investigation. Now she's racing across the city to clear her name and make kickoff.

Why you should watch it: Diaz is leaning into her action-comedy sweet spot, in the vein of “Charlie’s Angels” and “Knight and Day.” And with Ed O'Neill, Danielle Brooks and Rob Corddry along for the ride, she’s backed by plenty of comic firepower. Sometimes, getting your kid to soccer is the hardest mission of all.

Watch “Bad Day” on Netflix starting Dec. 11

'The Further Mis-adventures of Cliff Booth'

THE FURTHER MIS-ADVENTURES OF CLIFF BOOTH | Official Trailer #2 | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

What it's about: It's 1977, and Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) has traded his stuntman days for a new gig as a Hollywood studio fixer. When talent agent Karen Crosby (Elizabeth Debicki) hires him to handle a problem involving her TV-star client (Scott Caan), Cliff finds himself tangled up with shady characters, mounting debts and Hollywood's criminal underbelly.

Why you should watch it: Pitt slips back into one of his most effortlessly cool roles, this time under the direction of David Fincher, working from a script by Quentin Tarantino. That's quite the filmmaking dream team. Expect movie-geek detours, hard-boiled dames and plenty of bloodshed.

Watch ”The Further Mis-adventures of Cliff Booth” on Netflix starting Dec. 23

'Emily in Paris' season 6

Emily in Paris: The Final Season | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

What it's about: Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) is trading her Roman holiday for one last European adventure. After calling it quits with Italian beau Marcello, she’s back in Paris when a postcard from Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) tempts her to Greece. Meanwhile, Mindy (Ashley Park) has her own love triangle to sort out, with fiancé Nico and ex Alfie both in the picture.

Why you should watch it: It's the end of an era, and Emily is going out with a passport full of stamps. The sixth and final season promises plenty of swoon-worthy scenery, designer outfits and romantic complications. Consider it one last très magnifique escape before saying au revoir to the show.

Watch “Emily in Paris” season 6 on Netflix starting Dec. 24

Everything new on Netflix in December 2026

Synopses provided by Netflix

COMING SOON

Crappy Birthday To You (AR)

Amid marital turmoil and a canceled birthday celebration, a couple faces unexpected guests, including a medium, who force everyone's secrets out.

Mission: Cross 2 (KR)

When an unknown syndicate targets Korea's cultural treasures, a married duo of operatives returns with new allies for a fast, high-stakes takedown.

The Trust (GB)

Actor Idris Elba meets King Charles III to reflect on how The King's Trust is changing young lives in the UK and beyond — just as it once transformed his.

DECEMBER 1

an open field

Through collective grief and compassion, an open field follows director Teboho Edkins' return to the Ethiopian field where his younger brother and 156 others were killed in a Boeing 737 MAX plane crash in 2019.

Collect & Praise

Faith comes second to fortune as a money-hungry megachurch pastor (Druski) and his unpredictable deacon (Mike Epps) scheme their way through scandal, chaos and controversy in this comedic episodic series.

HONEY TRAP (JP)

Pure love, affairs, love scams, host clubs — six celebrities are targeted in simultaneous romantic cons that slowly converge and take unexpected turns.

TRINITY

A heroic naval officer's newfound connection to the secretary of defense leads her to uncover a trail of secrets that may tie him to a global threat.

A Knight's Tale

Big Fish

Burlesque

Coyote Ugly

Edward Scissorhands

The Emoji Movie

Now You See Me

Now You See Me 2

Shifting Gears: Seasons 1-2

Shrek

Shrek 2

Shrek Forever After

Shrek the Third

Spring Breakers

DECEMBER 2

Hot Ones: Extra Heat

Hot Ones: Extra Heat brings the critically acclaimed interview format out of the studio and into the world’s biggest cultural moments. Hosted by Sean Evans, this very special holiday episode welcomes Hollywood icon Rob Lowe, who will be featured on Netflix this season with his documentary Rob Lowe: The Outsider (Nov 24), the scripted holiday feature In A Holidaze (Dec 2), and his podcast Literally! With Rob Lowe (Dec 3). In this 30-minute special, Rob serves up the signature 10-wing challenge alongside deeply researched conversation, facing the heat and swapping stories from a decades-spanning career.

The Good Boss (IT)

In Italy's automotive heartland, the stubborn director of a steering-wheel factory struggles to keep control of the family business — and his own life.

In a Holidaze

After making a romantic mistake of epic proportions, a directionless twenty-something finds herself trapped in a holiday time-loop, forced to relive the same Christmas at her family's cabin until she discovers what truly makes her happy.

LA BOLA NEGRA (ES)

Desire, pain and love intimately connect three generations of men in this passionate, award-winning epic spanning nearly a century of Spanish history.

Marcos: Another World Is Possible (MX)

In 1994, a masked man became the face of the Zapatista uprising. Through Subcomandante Marcos, this documentary explores the movement's resistance today.

World War II: Behind Enemy Lines (GB)

Witness one US Army unit's battles, bravery and covert missions from D-Day to V-E Day in never-before-seen restored footage and rare firsthand accounts.

"Merry Missed Connection"

DECEMBER 3

Empress of Flames (TH)

When a ruthless prince seizes Thipaya's throne, Princess Ananthip risks everything to avenge her family and reclaim all that he stole from her bloodline.

Gianmarco Soresi: God Forbid

Gianmarco Soresi makes his Netflix debut with sharp wit and offbeat insights, from the sanctity of the group chat to arguing as a love language.

Jão: Tales from the Void (BR)

After a long break and his father's sudden death, Jão, one of Brazil's biggest pop stars, returns to the stage and the music he once thought of leaving.

My Crazy Feminist Girlfriend (JP)

In this rom-com, a man's beloved ex becomes an unapologetic feminist, clashing head-on with him over love and rights. Based on the hit Korean novel.

Pride and Prejudice (GB)

Hasty first impressions develop into something deeper between Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy in this faithful yet fresh adaptation of the classic novel.

Secrets (ID)

Former sex worker Parni built a peaceful life for her daughter, but her abusive ex resurfaces, threatening to destroy everything she fought to protect.

"2 Broke Girls": Seasons 1-6

DECEMBER 4

14th

Look closely at the constitutional crises dominating headlines today and a pattern emerges, hardwired into 160 years of history. 14th exposes an unfinished battle to define America, now taking on drastic new dimensions.

The Bend in the River

Filmmaker Robb Moss revisits five friends at different stages of life, weaving nearly 50 years of footage into a portrait of aging and companionship.

The December Breeze (CO)

This is a love story: the love between friends. Four women from Colombian high society defy norms and discover that to desire is to shape their destiny.

Love is Blind: South Africa (ZA)

Is love blind in Mzansi? Dineo and Solo Langa host this love experiment where South African singles date and connect sight unseen, hoping to find forever.

O Saathi Re (IN)

When Karan finds out his wife Roshni is having an affair, he devotes himself to helping her thrive — even as it destroys him.

Selling Sunset: Season 10

The O Group is getting a major glow-up for its milestone 10th season! Original cast members Christine Quinn and Heather Rae El Moussa make their grand returns, joining Brei Tiesi and Amanza Smith, while a crop of fresh new agents storm the office, raising the stakes, elevating the fashion, and serving up delicious drama. Against the glossy backdrop of Los Angeles real estate, the brokerage must adapt to a bold new reality as each agent’s willpower is put to the test, new dynamics quickly begin to shift, and drama from the past comes back to bite.

Who Killed the Banker’s Widow? (ES)

This documentary probes how a murder within a multimillionaire Spanish family shattered its seemingly perfect image and exposed rivalries at its core.

DECEMBER 5

Gift (KR)

When a struggling coach becomes strangely gifted at predicting baseball talent, he takes on the task of guiding a failing high school team to victory.

"Dr. Seuss' The Grinch"

DECEMBER 7

"You, Me & Tuscany"

DECEMBER 8

The Baddest Speechwriter of All

Martin Luther King Jr.'s lawyer and speechwriter, Dr. Clarence B. Jones, reveals the personal cost and surprising truths of making history, offering an insider’s view of the Civil Rights Movement.

DECEMBER 9

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Makers and Bakers Holiday

Talented young baker-maker duos take on festive challenges for the holidays in this fun series hosted by "Gabby's Dollhouse" star Laila Lockhart Kraner.

Grifters (BR)

Tired of being broke and buried in family debt, Gabriel is tempted to fall in with his grifter friends, who commit online scams and live the high life.

The Riot (PL)

1989 in a newly democratic Poland. A hardened prisoner and a politician on the rise must race to avert bloodshed at Mroki prison, where old ways die hard.

"Renfield"

DECEMBER 10

The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey

Patsy and John Ramsey navigate grief and scrutiny after their daughter's murder — while a flawed investigation unravels amid conflict and media frenzy.

Permafrost (SE)

When a deadly virus falls into the wrong hands, two hopelessly mismatched cops must partner up to stop an attack during Stockholm's Nobel Prize ceremony.

YOLANTHE: Season 2 (NL)

As Yolanthe faces a trauma from her past and setbacks in building her dream LA home, she never gives up on the life she's creating for herself and Xess.

"Longlegs"

DECEMBER 11

Bad Day

On one of the worst and wildest days of her life, single mom Joy fights to keep one little promise to her daughter in this comedy starring Cameron Diaz.

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™ Final Draw (BR)

Thirty-two nations. Eight groups. The road to the FIFA Women's World Cup 2027™ kicks off with the live Final Draw in the host country of Brazil.

In Waves (FR)

Amid the sun-filled surf culture of SoCal, two lovestruck teens face a tragic twist of fate but find strength in friends and the ocean.

Jean-Michel Basquiat

Jean-Michel Basquiat is a reclamation of what has been lost in the legacy of a globally renowned artist. Through untold memories from his family, never-before-seen works, and rare archival imagery, this film demystifies the story of Basquiat and discovers the man behind it all, Jean-Michel.

Mega-Verse (IN)

Proxies (ES)

A man walks into a police station with a confession, but soon reveals a larger scheme that sets off a twisted game connected to an impossible murder.

Tantara (KR)

Friends from humble beginnings seize their chance in the glitz and glamour of Korea's 1970s showbiz scene — fighting to turn their grit into glory.

Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua (GB)

Heavyweight giants Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua collide in a legacy-defining mega-fight from The Ring, live at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. The fightcard also includes: Deontay Wilder vs. Jai Opetaia, Martin Bakole vs. Solomon Adebayo and Da’Mazion Vanhouter vs. Michael Essomba.

DECEMBER 12

"Eastbound & Down": Seasons 1-4

DECEMBER 14

CoComelon Lane: Season 8

From big slides to first sleepovers, explore the world through JJ's curious eyes! Every milestone brings fun new experiences with family and friends.

DECEMBER 15

The Champs (IT)

After a public outburst, a basketball coach must complete community service and train a team of players with intellectual disabilities for a tournament.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 7

Dave digs in with Matt Damon, Julia Roberts, Jimmy Kimmel and free solo legend Alex Honnold for an unfiltered season of candid and quirky interviews.

Sunshine Girls

A sudden move from NYC to California lands go-getter Olivia at Valley High, where influencer Riley and horse-loving Taylor shake up her freshman year.

"Scrambled"

"Vida": Seasons 1-3

DECEMBER 16

A Deadly Affair: The Pamela Smart Story (GB)

In 1991, Gregg Smart was shot dead in the New Hampshire home he shared with his wife, Pamela. Within months, Pamela and her teenage lover, Billy Flynn, stood accused of his murder. Dubbed the most hated woman in America, Pamela became the face of a trial that held the country transfixed.

Now, Pamela gives her own account of her husband’s death and the trial that followed. Drawing on police archive, courtroom footage, news coverage and decades of interviews, the film tells the extraordinary story of Pam Smart and asks the question that has divided America ever since: was she a grieving wife, or a calculating criminal mastermind?

The Cage: Season 2 (FR)

Destined for greatness, Curtis is MMA's newest sensation. But jealousy, betrayal and rivalry could bring about his downfall.

The Faithful Gathering (BR)

A young couple opens their home to a small group, only to find chaos and unexpected guests in this comedy that mixes stand-up and fiction.

Give Me Some Sugah

When a Chicago woman risks it all to open her dream bakery, a fateful encounter rewards her leap of faith. Inspired by the true story of Lenore Lindsey.

DECEMBER 17

Hide and See (TR)

When a murder lands on a fearless journalist's desk, a sleepy small town's tangled bonds and buried secrets come undone, one devastating truth at a time.

Quiztopia (JP)

Win: any wish granted. Lose: forced labor. When a bitter girl and rebels target a national quiz show's iconic host, an alternate Japan spirals into chaos.

Tuiskoms: Season 2 (ZA)

As Fleur and Werner plan their wedding, unexpected news reshapes their future while a woman with a troubled past looks for a fresh start in Wilderness.

Unaccustomed Earth

When a health crisis forces a devoted mother and her family to return to the US, she confronts buried desires that upend her Indian American community.

"Secret Lives of Sister Wives"

DECEMBER 18

Another Disaster Holiday (ZA)

When his ex's new beau wins over his kids, jinxed dad Joseph hatches a chaotic plan to crash their vacation using his wife's babymoon as perfect cover.

Beyond Society (ES)

The 1972 Andes plane crash was only the beginning. In this documentary, survivors and victims' families reveal the reality of the tragedy after rescue.

Living The Dream (GB)

At a London ecofood corporation, two cash-strapped best friends stumble into wild misadventures as they try to climb the career ladder and find love.

Maestro in Blue: Season 4 (GR)

Back on Paxos, Orestis and Klelia confront uncertain futures as Sofia's criminal dealings put her family on a collision course with a grieving widow.

Raising The Cannons

Nick Cannon is pulling back the curtain like never before. This series dives deep past the headlines and inside his intricate world: twelve kids, six different moms, a booming career and ongoing health battles. See how he navigates his wild, blended family with humor, vulnerability and a genuine commitment to the Cannon family name, with all the heartfelt drama along the way. It’s glamorous, messy and surprisingly relatable. This is fatherhood, fame and family, where nothing is scripted and nothing is off limits.

Ray Gunn

In the retrofuturistic city of Metropia, private eye Raymond Gunn is drawn into a case involving aliens, murder and a multimedia star named Venus Nova.

"KISS:End of the Road"

DECEMBER 19

Sorry for Your Loss: Seasons 1-2

DECEMBER 20

The Åre Murders: Season 2 (SE)

A year after moving to Åre, Hanna's partnership with Daniel faces new testing territory as they investigate the death of a polarizing businesswoman.

DECEMBER 21

Untold: One Giant Upset

New York Giants players and coaches recall their rocky 2007 season and the unlikely run that led them to one of the most iconic Super Bowls ever.

DECEMBER 22

Oz Pearlman: Magic of the Mind

As the world’s preeminent mentalist, Oz has captivated the biggest names with his ability to seemingly read minds. Now, in his first Netflix special, Pearlman brings that remarkable talent to a whole new stage, turning his attention to the audience in the room and viewers watching at home in a groundbreaking, first-of-its-kind interactive experience. Keep your thoughts to yourself... if you can.

DECEMBER 23

THE FURTHER MIS-ADVENTURES OF CLIFF BOOTH

Brad Pitt stars as the sometime stuntman doing odd jobs and dangerous favors in 1977 LA. David Fincher directs a script by Quentin Tarantino.

DECEMBER 24

Emily in Paris: Season 6

Emily strides into a new era of ambition and romance as she makes bold moves that test her loyalties and the dream life she's fashioned in Paris.

DECEMBER 25

NFL Netflix Gameday: Christmas, Bills vs. Broncos

Unwrap a Netflix doubleheader of live football when NFL Gameday returns for the holidays with Bills vs. Broncos and Packers vs. Bears.

NFL Netflix Gameday: Christmas, Packers vs. Bears

Unwrap a Netflix doubleheader of live football when NFL Gameday returns for the holidays with Packers vs. Bears and Bills vs. Broncos.

DECEMBER 27

Six Kings Slam: Season 2

Six Kings. One crown. The world's top-ranked men's players take the court in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for a star-studded, live tennis showcase.

DECEMBER 28

CoComelon: Season 16

JJ and friends play and grow together in this sweet mix of songs and little learning moments — from getting your first haircut to saying "I'm sorry."

Dolphins: My Close Encounter (GB)

Over more than a decade, a pioneering marine biologist follows a pod of Red Sea dolphins to shed light on their behavior and uncover new mysteries.

DECEMBER 30

The Later Daters: Season 2

Five icons are ready to find love again — and this time, they're bringing their famous friends and family along for the ride. In The Later Daters Season 2, celebrities Christie Brinkley, Margaret Cho, Vivica A. Fox, Caroline Rhea, and Pebe Sebert (with daughter Kesha by her side) open their hearts to a whole new dating world, guided once again by Harvard-trained behavioral scientist and relationship coach Logan Ury. Whether navigating the highs and heartbreaks of modern romance for the first time in years or getting a second chance at love, these women prove that finding a real connection has no expiration date. From Higher Ground and Boardwalk Pictures, The Later Daters Season 2 is as funny, surprising, and deeply human as it’s ever been.

Blippi

Book Club: The Next Chapter

DECEMBER 31

COUNTDOWN CONCERT 2026-2027 STARTO to WORLD (JP)

The Wayans Bros.: Seasons 1-5

Leaving Netflix in December 2026

Leaving 12/1/2026

9 to 5

17 Again

Alien

Aliens

Crawl

Eastsiders: Seasons 1-4

Gothika

Green Room

Greta

Hellboy

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

Made of Honor

Point Break

Rachel Getting Married

Resident Evil: Retribution

Teen Wolf: Seasons 1-6

Victoria: Seasons 1-3

The Wedding Planner

xXx

Leaving 12/3/2026

Hunters: Seasons 1-2

The Northman

Leaving 12/5/2026

Memento

Leaving 12/9/2026

The Last Kingdom: Seasons 1-5

Leaving 12/15/2026

Castle Rock: Seasons 1-2

Supergirl: Season s1-6

Leaving 12/16/2026

Downton Abbey

Leaving 12/17/2026

Scandal: Seasons 1-7

Leaving 12/22/2026

After Ever Happy

After We Collided

After We Fell

Leaving 12/23/2026

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Leaving 12/24/2026

Downton Abbey: A New Era

Leaving 12/31/2026

Sleeping with Other People

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