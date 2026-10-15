How to watch Rugby League World Cup 2026 for FREE: live stream online from anywhere

Watch Rugby League World Cup 2026 live streams as the best international teams in the 13-player code descend on Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea for a month-long jamboree that includes the men's, women's and wheelchair tournaments.

You can watch Rugby League World Cup 2026 live streams from anywhere with a VPN – and for FREE.

Rugby League World Cup 2026 live streams: TV details Rugby League World Cup 2026: Thu, Oct 14 to Sun, Nov 15

FREE STREAM — 7Plus (Australia)

Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Australia have bestridden the men's tournament in winning nine of the past 10 editions. The 12-time winners, from just 17 tournaments, will again be overwhelming favorites and will also have home support in their favor as co-hosts.

The Kangaroos, though, will have to do without injured half-back Nathan Cleary as the NRL Dally M Player of Year recovers from surgery, while NRL-winning Roosters star Mark Nawaqanitawase has crossed codes. Isaah Yeo will captain Kevin Walters' side, with Sam Walker one of six debtants in the squad.

New Zealand, the 2008 champions and three-time runners-up, will be the Aussies' principal foe. Kalyn Ponga, James Fisher-Harris and Erin Clark are the big names in the Kiwi squad, which also includes prop Tanner Stowers-Smith, who impressed for the Warriors in the NRL this season.

The 2021 runners-up Samoa will be without the injured Payne Haas, but can count on Spencer Leniu, fresh from winning the NRL Grand Final with the Roosters. They'll be captained by Jarome Luai and Junior Paulo. Fellow Pacific Islanders Tonga will let the superb Salesi Foketi rip.

England, monstered 3-0 in the Ashes last autumn without the Man of Steel, have again decided against picking leading points scorer Jake Connor. Head coach Brian McDermott has been unable to select any players from Super League winners Wakefield after Tom Johnstone, Jake Trueman and Mike McMeeken and Caleb Hamlin-Uele have gone under the surgeon's knife.

Read on as we explain how to watch Rugby League World Cup 2026, including FREE options.

How to watch Rugby League World Cup 2026 for free

Rugby League World Cup 2026 is being shown on free-to-air Channel 7 in Australia, with live streaming available via 7Plus.

And, yes, that includes every match in the men's, women's and wheelchair tournaments.

Not in Australia? You can use a VPN to watch Rugby League World Cup 2026 for free as if you were right at home.

How to watch Rugby League World Cup 2026 from abroad

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching Rugby League World Cup 2026 on your usual subscription?

You can still watch rugby league live streams thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear as if they're back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you want to watch Rugby League World Cup 2026 for free on 7Plus, choose 'Australia' from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to 7Plus, sign in, and watch the Rugby League World Cup 2026 live.

How to watch Rugby League World Cup 2026 live streams in the U.S.

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In the U.S., the Rugby League World Cup 2026 will be shown exclusively via Premier Sports.

Every game of the men's, women's and wheelchair tournaments will be available to live stream. A full tournament pass costs just $25.

Visiting the U.S. from Australia? Use a VPN to unlock your free Rugby League World Cup 2026 stream.

How to watch Rugby League World Cup 2026 live streams in Canada

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Viewers in Canada can watch the Rugby League World Cup 2026 on, Premier Sports.

Premier Sports costs CA$29.99 on a rolling monthly basis, but you can get even better value for money if you take out a six-month subscription at CA$79.99, or pay for 12 months up front for CA$139.99.

Remember to use a VPN if you're outside Canada and want to unlock your AFL stream.

How to watch Rugby League World Cup 2026 live streams in the U.K.

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The Rugby League World Cup 2026 will also be broadcast on Premier Sports in the U.K..

Premier Sports costs £18.99 on a rolling monthly basis, or £150/year if you pay upfront. Alternatively, you can add it to an existing Sky TV, Virgin Media or Prime Video plan.

A subscription also includes Scottish Premiership, La Liga, and United Rugby Championship live streams.

Outside Blighty? NordVPN can unlock Premier Sports and allow you to stream online from anywhere.

How to watch Rugby League World Cup 2026 live streams in Australia

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Free-to-air Channel 7 is showing Rugby League World Cup 2026 in all regions of Australia, with live streaming available via 7Plus.

Just create an account using a valid Australia postcode (e.g. 2042).

Not in Australia right now? You can use a VPN like NordVPN to watch for free.

How to watch Rugby League World Cup 2026 live streams in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

New Zealanders can catch the Rugby League World Cup 2026 on Sky Sport.

That means you can also watch through the online Sky Sport Now platform, which costs $29.99/day, $54.99/month or $549.99/year.

ThreeNow will also have every New Zealand game across each format available for free as well as the semi-finals and final.

Remember. You can still tap into your Rugby League World Cup stream when overseas by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Rugby League World Cup 2026 – FAQs

Rugby League World Cup 2026 men's schedule

(All times ET)

Thursday, October 15

5:05 a.m. – Australia vs New Zealand

Friday, October 16

2:45 a.m. – Samoa vs France

Saturday, October 17

12:25 a.m. – Papua New Guinea vs Lebanon

5:05 a.m. – England vs Tonga

Sunday, October 18

1:05 a.m. – Fiji vs Cook Islands

Click to see full schedule 👇 Friday, October 23

5:05 a.m. – Tonga vs Lebanon Saturday, October 24

12:25 a.m. – Papua New Guinea vs Samoa

2:35 a.m. – England vs France Sunday, October 25

1.05 a.m. – New Zealand vs Cook Islands

5:05 a.m. – Australia vs Fiji Friday, October 30

5:05 a.m. – England vs Papua New Guinea Saturday, October 31

12:45 a.m. – New Zealand vs Fiji

5:05 a.m. – Australia vs Cook Islands Sunday, November 1

1:50 a.m. – Lebanon vs France

4:05 a.m. – Tonga vs Samoa Saturday, November 7

4:05 a.m. – Semi-final 1 Sunday, November 8

4:05 a.m. – Semi-final 2 Sunday, November 15

3:35 .a.m. – Rugby League World Cup 2026 final

Rugby World Cup 2026 Men's tables

Swipe to scroll horizontally Pool A Row 0 - Cell 0 Won Lost Points Diff. Points Australia 0 0 0 0 Cook Islands 0 0 0 0 Fiji 0 0 0 0 New Zealand 0 0 0 0

Swipe to scroll horizontally Pools B & C Row 0 - Cell 0 Won Lost Points Diff. Points England 0 0 0 0 France 0 0 0 0 Lebanon 0 0 0 0 Papua New Guinea 0 0 0 0 Samoa 0 0 0 0 Tonga 0 0 0 0

Who are the recent Men's Rugby League World Cup winners? 2021 – Australia

2017 – Australia

2013 – Australia

2008 – New Zealand

2000 – Australia

1995 – Australia

Who are the recent Women's Rugby League World Cup winners? 2021 – Australia

2017 – Australia

2013 – Australia

2008 – New Zealand

2003 – New Zealand

2000 – New Zealand

Who are the recent Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup winners? 2022 – England

2017 – France

2013 – France

2008 – England

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