There are few NFL traditions as dependable as the Lions getting whooped on Thanksgiving Day, so Detroit fans can be forgiven for fearing the worst against the high-powered Bears. But how are these for good omens? They've won seven of their past eight encounters with their NFC North rivals, and swept Chicago two seasons running.

Here's how you can watch Bears vs Lions live streams from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for FREE.

Furthermore, the Lions have gone 7-3 against the Bears under Dan Campbell, while his erstwhile offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is 0-2 against his former employers. When the teams met early last season, Jared Goff had a monster day with 334 yards and five touchdown passes — three of those going to Amon-Ra St. Brown — as Detroit ran out 21-52 victors.

With both teams on a roll and playing for sole ownership of top spot in the ultra-competitive NFC North, we're expecting another shootout at Ford Field. Although the Lions' defense is much-improved, and Bears quarterback Caleb Williams leads one of the most vaunted offenses in the NFL, the key matchup stands to be Detroit's No.5-ranked offense against Chicago's No.6-ranked defense.

Crucially, whereas Jahmyr Gibbs leads all running backs with 1,098 yards and 13 touchdowns, the Bears are allowing 4.5 yards per carry, the eighth-worst figure in the league.

Check out all of the TV and streaming details below to find out how to watch Bears vs Lions from anywhere, including free options.

Watch Bears vs Lions live streams for FREE

While there are no free Bears vs Lions streams as such, you can still tune in without charge by taking advantage of a free trial.

In the U.S., for instance, CBS is available through OTT cable alternatives like Fubo and Hulu + Live TV — both of which offer a free try-before-you-buy trial to new subscribers.

The 7-day Kayo Sports free trial will let you watch Bears vs Lions in Australia.

Away from home? You may not be able to watch the NFL Week 12 game like you normally would due to regional restrictions. Fortunately, there’s an easy solution — you can use a VPN to unblock that Bears vs Lions coverage. Details below...

Watch Bears vs Lions from anywhere

Away from home and blocked from watching the Bears vs Lions game?

You can still tune in live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear as if they're back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Ideal for fans away on vacation or on business. One of our favorites is IPVanish:

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, IPVanish is one of our favorites.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view the U.S. coverage, you'd select United States from the server list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your usual streaming service and watch the Bears vs Lions game as normal.

How to watch Bears vs Lions live streams in the U.S.

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The Bears vs Lions is being televised by CBS nationwide in the U.S., so you may already have the means to watch the Week 12 clash via your antenna or cable plan.

Cord-cutters can instead tune in via a cable TV alternative such as Fubo and Hulu + Live TV, both of which carry a free trial for new users.

Streaming access is also available through the network's Paramount+ app, which usually starts at $8.99/month or $89.99/year. However, for a limited time you can get two months for $5.98.

Don't forget NFL Plus either, the NFL's own streaming service, which is providing Bears vs Lions streams to out-of-market NFL fans. Plans start at $6.99/month.

Outside the United States? You need a VPN to tap into your chosen stream. IPVanish is one we recommend.

How to watch Bears vs Lions live streams in the U.K.

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American football fans in the U.K. have two options to watch the Bears vs Lions game — and both require a paid subscription.

NFL Game Pass on DAZN live streams every fixture except London games. A subscription starts at £18.99/month if you commit to a year, or £69.99 for the rest of the season. However, for a limited time you can get seven days for just 99p.

The Week 12 game is also being shown on the Sky Sports Main Event and NFL channels. Sports packages start from £24/month if you're an existing Sky customer — to sign up anew, check out Sky's TV deals and packages.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, consider a Now Sports Membership instead. This gives you flexible 24-hour access for £14.99 or £34.99/month.

If you're on holiday outside the U.K., you can still follow your usual Bears vs Lions live streams by using one of the best VPN services, such as IPVanish.

How to watch Bears vs Lions live streams in Canada

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In Canada, the Bears vs Lions along with every NFL game is available to watch on DAZN, which starts at CA$24.99/month.

It's also available on CTV2, which is available with a TV antenna or via cable, with live streaming available via a paid subscription to Crave, and on TSN channels. A TSN Plus subscription starts at CA$24.99/month or CA$249.99/year.

If you're outside Canada, you can still tune in with the aid of a VPN, such as IPVanish.

How to watch Bears vs Lions live streams in Australia

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The Bears vs Lions game is going out on ESPN via Foxtel in Australia, with live streaming available through Kayo Sports (free 7-day trial) and Disney Plus.

It's also available to stream on DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which is providing comprehensive coverage of the rest of the season, plus access to RedZone. A subscription starts at AU$34.99/month if you commit to a year, or AU$134.99 for the rest of the season. However, for a limited time you can get seven days for just 99c.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like IPVanish to watch all the action on your accounts as if you were back home.

What is the Bears vs Lions head-to-head record? The Bears and Lions have met 192 times previously, with Chicago winning 105 of those games and Detroit 82. Five meetings finished in a tie.

Where is Bears vs Lions taking place? The Bears vs Lions game is being held at the 65,000-capacity Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

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